Dina Martina comes to the Howard Theatre

The Provincetown staple brings her shtick to D.C.

By on September 21, 2017

Grady West’s comedic drag performance act, a Provincetown staple, “is nearly impossible to explain,” or so The Stranger once summarized.

And it accurately, entertainingly described Martina’s uproarious shtick: “Her voice sounds like a cat having an epileptic fit on a chalkboard, her body moves like two pigs fighting their way out of a sleeping bag, and her face looks like the collision of a Maybelline truck with a Shoney’s buffet.” Can’t wait.

Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. The Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $45. Call 202-588-5595 or visit thehowardtheatre.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
