Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Dance / Dissonance Dance Theatre prepares its 11th season opener

Dissonance Dance Theatre prepares its 11th season opener

Three emerging choreographers will premiere works specially commissioned by Dissonance

By on September 28, 2017

Dissonance Dance Theatre — Photo: Shawn Short

Touted as “D.C.’s only African-American-managed contemporary ballet company,” Dissonance, founded and led by gay choreographer Shawn Short, opens its 11th Season by premiering works commissioned from three emerging choreographers: Kjara Starič Wurst of Slovenia, Jaime Thompson of Dallas Black, and Kareem B. Goodwin, a native of Philadelphia who was last year’s inaugural recipient of Dissonance’s New Voices of Dance program.

Titled “Rewind 2 Fast Forward,” the season opener is a mixed bill of contemporary dance ranging from ballet to jazz and also including works by Short.

Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Ernst Theater in the Ernst Cultural Center, 8338 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, Va. Tickets are $15 to $25. Call 202-540-8338 or visit ddtdc.org.

Dissonance Dance Theatre — Photo: Shawn Short

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items