Eat Well, Do Justice: Celebrity Chef Kugel Cookoff

Tzedek DC kicks off its inaugural Top Chef-inspired contest since its founding last year to help low-income D.C. residents struggling with consumer protection problems, specifically with unjust, abusive debt-collection practices.

Five D.C.-based culinary stars will put their spin on the traditional Jewish pudding in a competition for votes and “kugel supremacy”: Mike Friedman (Red Hen, All Purpose), Kyle Bailey (The Salt Line), Danny Lee (Mandu), Alex Levin of the Schlow Restaurant Group (The Riggsby, Tico) and Pati Jinich of Pati’s Mexican Table.

Joan Nathan, David Gregory, Marna Tucker, Annamarie Steward, and Honorary Chair Bonnie Benwick of the Washington Post will serve as guest judges along with event attendees.

Monday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Student Center, University of the District of Columbia, 4200 Connecticut Ave. NW. Tickets are $180 and include a taste of each kugle, heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and a voting ballot. Visit tzedekdc.org or eatwelldojustice.eventbrite.com.