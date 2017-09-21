Ellen DeGeneres refuses to have Trump on her show, calls him “dangerous”

“I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world.”

–Ellen DeGeneres, speaking on The Ellen Show about why she wouldn’t have President Donald Trump as a guest on her show.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, DeGeneres asked Kelly whether she would have Trump on her new daytime talk show Megyn Kelly Today.

“Definitely,” Kelly responded. “I mean, I would not say no to the sitting president of the United States.”

Kelly then asked if DeGeneres would refuse him.

“Yeah. I would not have him on the show,” she said, to cheers and applause from the audience. “I mean look…he is who he is and he has enough attention and he has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across.

“There’s nothing I’m going to say to him that’s gonna change him, and I don’t want to give him a platform because it validates him,” DeGeneres continued. “And for me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way.

“I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world,” she said. “He is dividing all of us…. I just don’t want him on the show.”

DeGeneres was an outspoken advocate for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in last year’s election, frequently inviting her onto her show.

Earlier this year, DeGeneres implored her twitter followers to “rise up” and help end the forced abduction, torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya.