Frenship bring their emotive electropop to DC9

L.A.’s James Sunderland and Brett Hite comprise a fledgling dance music production duo just ready to be discovered by fans of ’80s-influenced emotive, melodic electro-pop — particularly of the Swedish variety, from Robyn to Miike Snow and Galantis.

One listen to the happy/sad vibe of “Capsize,” also featuring singer-songwriter Emily Warren, and you’ll be see what we mean, but there’s also the trop-house gem “Knives,” the Toto-channeling “1000 Nights,” the Tears for Fears-esqu “Nowhere” — pretty much every track released so far by the duo is a kind of aural candy.

And what better place to discover them than at the intimate DC9, when they’ll perform an early show with an opening set from fellow electro-pop R&B-styled singer-songwriter William Bolton.

Afterwards, stay for the free Wig & Disco dance party, a blend of ’70s disco samples with house beats of today, led by two of D.C.’s best underground house DJs, Sean Morris and Bill Spieler.

Friday, Sept. 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $15; free Wig & Disco party starts at 10:30 p.m. Call 202-483-5000 or dcnine.com.