Liam Hemsworth: Marriage equality is a human right

The actor implored his Australian fans to vote in favor of same-sex marriage

By on September 20, 2017

Photo: Gage Skidmore

“I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it’s a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender.”

Liam Hemsworth, in an Instagram post touting his support for marriage equality. The actor implored his Australian followers to vote in favor of marriage equality in the country’s upcoming vote. However, Hemsworth disagreed with the issue being put to a vote in the first place.

“To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage,” he wrote. “Let’s not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia.”

It’s a sentiment his fiancee, Miley Cyrus, echoed last month when the singer shared her support for marriage equality.

“Australia !!!!! Vote 4 Marriage Equality! Aussies are some of the most beautifully free spirited and open minded people I’ve ever gotten the chance to meet! Everyone deserves to love and marry who they choose!” she posted on Facebook.

Australia’s vote, taking place via post, is not legally binding but rather to determine nationwide support for marriage equality. Votes were mailed on September 12, with final submission due by November 7.

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
