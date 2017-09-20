McCain supports blocking Trump’s trans military ban

“When less than one percent of Americans are volunteering to join the military, we should welcome all those who are willing and able to serve our country.”

—Sen. John McCain, in a statement supporting his co-sponsorship of a bill which would seek to stop President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

The Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee joins Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Jack reed (D-R.I.) in sponsoring Senate Bill 1820.

McCain added: “Any member of the military who meets the medical and readiness standards should be allowed to serve — including those who are transgender.”

The proposed bill comes after new guidance was released last week by the Pentagon allowing currently serving transgender service members to re-enlist.

That is, at least, until the Department of Defense finalizes its plans to carry out President Donald Trump’s proposed ban prohibiting transgender people from serving in the military.