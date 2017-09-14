Music: Pop, Rock, Folk, Blues and Jazz — Fall Arts Perview 2017

This season, the buzz in concert-land is mostly all concentrated in one area: the new Wharf neighborhood in D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront. Surely you’ve heard about the Anthem, the 9:30 Club’s built-from-scratch bigger brother, which opens next month with the Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, and Tegan and Sara, among others.

Yet the 6,000-capacity Anthem is only the biggest of three music venues to come to the Wharf. Also opening Thursday, Oct. 12, is the 300-capacity Pearl Street Warehouse from the team behind Cantina Marina. Waiting in the wings: The 450-capacity Union Stage from the owners of Virginia’s Jammin Java, opening date to be announced.

Elsewhere, there’s the return — and expansion — of the All Things Go Fall Classic. There’s Tori Amos, who steps into Cher’s shoes to make her MGM National Harbor debut. Of course, Diva Central remains downtown. And in addition to Janet, Gaga, Katy and Bruno, the re-christened Capital One Arena presents a headlining show from the newest bisexual diva around, Halsey.

Cheyenne Jackson, Emily Saliers, Kesha, Billy Gilman, Rufus Wainwright — the season offers an impressive assortment of LGBTQ stars all around us. So get out and get your concert on.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

930.com

BadBadNotGood (9/17)

(9/17) Broken Social Scene w/Belle Game (9/19-20)

(9/19-20) Aaron Watson w/Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys (9/22)

(9/22) Space Jesus (9/22)

(9/22) White Ford Bronco: DC’s All 90s Band (9/23)

(9/23) Trevor Hall, East Forest — All Good presents: The Fruitful Darkness Tour (9/26)

— All Good presents: The Fruitful Darkness Tour (9/26) Mandolin Orange (9/27)

(9/27) Thundercat w/Saco & Uno (9/29)

(9/29) Crystal Castles (9/30)

(9/30) The Church w/The Helio Sequence (10/1)

(10/1) Oh Wonder (10/2-3)

(10/2-3) Chicano Batman / Khruangbin w/The Shacks (10/4)

(10/4) Needtobreathe w/Billy Raffoul (10/5)

(10/5) Tash Sultana w/ Pierce Brothers (10/6)

(10/6) Troyboi w/Slumberjack (10/7)

(10/7) Glass Animals w/Amber Mark (10/8-9)

(10/8-9) Ron Pope w/Ages & Ages, the Heart of (10/10)

(10/10) Mura Masa w/Joey Purp (10/11)

(10/11) Against Me! w/Bleached, the Dirty Nil — Laura Jane Grace and company will take the 9:30 Club by storm (10/13)

— Laura Jane Grace and company will take the 9:30 Club by storm (10/13) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors w/Lewis Watson (10/14)

(10/14) Pvris w/Lights, Flint Eastwood — A percentage of ticket sales go towards supporting LGBTQ youth via the Ally Coalition (10/16)

— A percentage of ticket sales go towards supporting LGBTQ youth via the Ally Coalition (10/16) Julien Baker w/Half Waif (10/17)

(10/17) Hamilton Leithauser w/Courtney Marie Andrews (10/18)

(10/18) Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions w/Holy Wave (10/19)

(10/19) What So Not x Baauer (10/19)

(10/19) JJ Grey & Mofro w/the Commonheart (10/20)

(10/20) Moon Taxi w/Too Many Zooz (10/21)

(10/21) Moon Hooch & Marco Benevento (10/21)

(10/21) Judah & the Lion w/the Academic, Tyson Motsenbocker (10/22)

(10/22) Benjamin Booker w/She Keeps Bees (10/23)

(10/23) Noah Gundersen w/Silver Torches (10/24)

(10/24) Beach Fossils w/Snail Mail, Raener (10/24)

(10/24) Louis the Child w/Prince Fox (10/25)

(10/25) MisterWives w/Smallpools, Vinyl Theatre (10/27-28)

(10/27-28) Gryffin w/Autograf, ayokay (10/28)

(10/28) Bad Suns w/Hunny, QTY (10/29)

(10/29) Iration w/Fortunate Youth, Through the Roots (10/30)

(10/30) The Dresden Dolls w/This Way to the Egress (10/31)

(10/31) Ibeyi w/theMind (11/1)

(11/1) Jr Jr w/Chad Valley (11/2)

(11/2) Cabinet (11/3)

(11/3) Elbow (11/4)

(11/4) Ariel Pink — Ticket includes a copy of the album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson (11/5)

— Ticket includes a copy of the album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson (11/5) The Mountain Goats w/Mothers (11/6-7)

(11/6-7) Josh Abbott Band (11/8)

(11/8) The Strumbellas w/Noah Kahan (11/9)

(11/9) The Lone Bellow w/the Wild Reeds (11/10)

(11/10) Campfire Caravan w/Mipso, the Brothers Comatose, the Lil Smokies (11/12)

(11/12) Hippo Campus w/Remo Drive (11/13)

(11/13) Silversun Pickups w/Minus the Bear (11/14)

(11/14) The Revivalists (11/15-16)

(11/15-16) Yonder Mountain String Band w/the Last Revel (11/17)

(11/17) Angus & Julia Stone — Snow US Tour (11/19)

— Snow US Tour (11/19) Echosmith w/Banners — Ticket includes a copy of forthcoming album Inside a Dream (11/20)

— Ticket includes a copy of forthcoming album Inside a Dream (11/20) 6lack w/Sabrina Claudio, Sy Ari the Kid (11/22)

(11/22) Keller Williams’ Thanksforgrassgiving — Featuring Larry & Jenny Keel, Jeremy Garrett, Danny Barnes, Jay Starling (11/25)

— Featuring Larry & Jenny Keel, Jeremy Garrett, Danny Barnes, Jay Starling (11/25) Squeeze (11/28)

(11/28) Deer Tick (11/30)

(11/30) Priests — D.C.’s mostly queer punk band returns to kickoff bah humbug season (12/1)

ALL THINGS GO FALL CLASSIC

Dock 5 at Union Market

1309 5th St. NE

888-512-7469

allthingsgofallclassic.com

After a year at Yards Park, the annual indie-pop festival returns to its somewhat smaller, original venue. But make no mistake, the Fall Classic is bigger than ever, expanding in its fourth year from a single Saturday outing with eight or so bands to a full, three-day weekend featuring 26 acts. The New York-based nu-disco/electro-pop duo and festival mainstay The Knocks help kick things off Friday, Oct. 6, along with headliner Galantis, the sharp Swedish electronic/dance duo. Bearson, jackLNDN, Win and Woo, and Lightwaves round out the first day lineup. Rising Atlanta rapper Young Thug leads a hip-hop-heavy bill the next day — Vince Staples, Saba, Kweku Collins, Jay IDK, Innanet James, April, and Vista — plus Norwegian alt-R&B producer Cashmere Cat. If you can only go for one day, though, it should be Sunday, Oct. 8, when the festival showcases three top-draw acts — Foster The People, Bleachers, and Betty Who — and also includes several promising up-and-coming acts, including Great Good Fine Ok, Fletcher, Foreign Air, Now, Now, and Young Futura. Single-day tickets are $64 for general admission or $150 for VIP, while a three-day pass costs $154, or $250 for VIP including quick entry, premium viewing areas, a dedicated cash bar, and festival swag.

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

Ampbystrathmore.com

Stephen Wade — Banjo Dancing master (9/16, 11/16)

— Banjo Dancing master (9/16, 11/16) John Waite (9/21)

(9/21) Ari Hest — Folk artist with a captivating baritone voice (9/24)

— Folk artist with a captivating baritone voice (9/24) The Young Dubliners — Celtic rockers, in case you didn’t catch that from the name (9/30)

— Celtic rockers, in case you didn’t catch that from the name (9/30) Michael Feinstein — The unofficial keeper of the Great American Songbook offers an intimate evening of showtune standards and other gay favorites (10/7)

— The unofficial keeper of the Great American Songbook offers an intimate evening of showtune standards and other gay favorites (10/7) Lisa Loeb — “You say, I only hear what I want to…” (10/8)

— “You say, I only hear what I want to…” (10/8) Martin Barre — Jethro Tull guitarist (10/13)

— Jethro Tull guitarist (10/13) Paula Cole — “I Don’t Want to Wait…” (10/19)

— “I Don’t Want to Wait…” (10/19) Strathmore Cabaret — A swinging celebration (10/21)

— A swinging celebration (10/21) The Gibson Brothers (10/22)

(10/22) Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio — Understated jazz piano (10/27)

— Understated jazz piano (10/27) Nellie McKay (10/28)

(10/28) The Everly Brothers Experience — The Zmed Brothers offers an authentic tribute with close harmonies and festive rockabilly (10/29)

— The Zmed Brothers offers an authentic tribute with close harmonies and festive rockabilly (10/29) Lydia Loveless — Commanding vocalist offering a genre-hopping blend of roots country, proto-punk and soaring pop (11/2)

— Commanding vocalist offering a genre-hopping blend of roots country, proto-punk and soaring pop (11/2) Livingston Taylor (11/3)

(11/3) Dave Kline Band & Veronneau (11/11)

(11/11) The Cocuzzi Courtet w/interPLAY Orchestra (11/15)

(11/15) Dark Desert Eagles — Tribute to the Eagles (11/19)

— Tribute to the Eagles (11/19) Fresh AIR: Artists-In-Residence 2018 Preview Concert — This season’s AIR, who will take the stage with their mentors, are singer-songwriter Gina Sobel, West African musician Uasuf Gueye, singer-songwriter Drew Kid, Chinese dulcimer player Chao Tian, singer-songwriter Cecily, and steel pan player Josanne Francis (11/29)

— This season’s AIR, who will take the stage with their mentors, are singer-songwriter Gina Sobel, West African musician Uasuf Gueye, singer-songwriter Drew Kid, Chinese dulcimer player Chao Tian, singer-songwriter Cecily, and steel pan player Josanne Francis (11/29) Sons of Serendip — Christmas Tour (12/5)

— Christmas Tour (12/5) Station to Station — Featuring Earl Slick & Bernard Fowler (1/19/18)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW.

202-265-0930

theanthemdc.com

Foo Fighters w/The Struts — I.M.P. Productions’ grand new venture, bigger than the 9:30 Club by a degree of multitudes, opens on the Wharf with Virginia-native and punk hero Dave Grohl and his five fighting cohorts (10/12)

— I.M.P. Productions’ grand new venture, bigger than the 9:30 Club by a degree of multitudes, opens on the Wharf with Virginia-native and punk hero Dave Grohl and his five fighting cohorts (10/12) Kaleo w/ZZ Ward, Wilder (10/14)

(10/14) Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/Vintage Troubled (10/15)

(10/15) Phoenix (10/16)

(10/16) LCD Soundsystem (10/17-8)

(10/17-8) Queens of the Stone Age w/Royal Blood (10/20)

(10/20) Zedd w/Grey, Lophile (10/21)

(10/21) The War on Drugs w/the Building (10/23)

(10/23) Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band w/special guests Nicki Bluhm & Robert Randolph — Featuring Jason Crosby, Ross James, Alex Koford, Grahame Lesh (10/25)

— Featuring Jason Crosby, Ross James, Alex Koford, Grahame Lesh (10/25) The Head and the Heart w/Phosphorescent (10/27)

(10/27) Primus w/Clutch (10/28)

(10/28) The Shins w/Baio (11/2)

(11/2) Griz (11/4)

(11/4) Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice) (11/7)

(11/7) Grizzly Bear w/Serpentwithfeet (11/8)

(11/8) Lindsey Stirling — Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour (11/10)

— Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour (11/10) Tegan and Sara — The Con 10th Anniversary Acoustic Tour (11/11)

— The Con 10th Anniversary Acoustic Tour (11/11) Bob Dylan & His Band (11/14)

(11/14) Erykah Badu (11/18)

(11/18) Odesza w/Sofi Tukker, Louis Futon (11/24)

(11/24) St. Vincent (11/27)

(11/27) Dark Star Orchestra — Recreating the Grateful Dead’s 6/14/91 RFK Show (12/2)

— Recreating the Grateful Dead’s 6/14/91 RFK Show (12/2) The National w/This is the Kit (12/5)

(12/5) O.A.R. (12/16)

(12/16) A Pentatonix Christmas Tour (12/7)

(12/7) Soja w/special guests Twiddle, Footwerk (12/29)

(12/29) Thievery Corporation (12/31)

(12/31) The Killers (1/10/18)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

Atlasarts.org

Miramar — “The Golden Age of Boleros,” a toast to Hispanic Heritage Month (9/29)

— “The Golden Age of Boleros,” a toast to Hispanic Heritage Month (9/29) Akua Allrich (10/8)

(10/8) Combo Chimbita — New York-based “tropical futurist” band putting a synth spin on traditional Colombian styles (10/20)

— New York-based “tropical futurist” band putting a synth spin on traditional Colombian styles (10/20) Fred Hersch — The 2016 Doris Duke Artist and 2016 Jazz Pianist of the Year from the Jazz Journalists Association (10/21)

— The 2016 Doris Duke Artist and 2016 Jazz Pianist of the Year from the Jazz Journalists Association (10/21) Brad Linde Ensemble — 10th Anniversary Concert (10/26)

— 10th Anniversary Concert (10/26) Herb Scott Quintet (11/3)

(11/3) Cecily — “Cecily Salutes DC,” a toast to musicians nurtured by the city, including Roberta Flack, Duke Ellington and Gil Scott-Heron (11/18)

— “Cecily Salutes DC,” a toast to musicians nurtured by the city, including Roberta Flack, Duke Ellington and Gil Scott-Heron (11/18) 12th Annual Holiday Concert & Sing Along! (12/10)

(12/10) Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra — “A Bohemian Christmas” (12/18)

BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

877-WOLFTRAP

Wolftrap.org

Joan Shelley w/James Elkington — A Wolf Trap debut from an up-and-coming folkie touring in support of a self-titled album produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy (10/8)

— A Wolf Trap debut from an up-and-coming folkie touring in support of a self-titled album produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy (10/8) Max Weinberg — Another Wolf Trap debut, though this time a true veteran, the rhythmic force propelling the E Street Band for 43 years also known for his 17-year stint as bandleader for Conan O’Brien (10/11)

— Another Wolf Trap debut, though this time a true veteran, the rhythmic force propelling the E Street Band for 43 years also known for his 17-year stint as bandleader for Conan O’Brien (10/11) Mountain Heart — “A long lost collision between the Allman Brothers and some expert bluegrass players,” writes Rolling Stone (10/12)

— “A long lost collision between the Allman Brothers and some expert bluegrass players,” writes Rolling Stone (10/12) Tommy Castro & the Painkillers — Winner of six Blues Music Awards on its Stompin’ Ground Tour (10/13)

— Winner of six Blues Music Awards on its Stompin’ Ground Tour (10/13) Cheyenne Jackson — The gay heartthrob from Broadway, 30 Rock, and most recently American Horror Story (10/15)

— The gay heartthrob from Broadway, 30 Rock, and most recently American Horror Story (10/15) Troker — every bit as boisterous and chaotic and captivating as you’d expect from a jazz band proud of its Mexican musical roots (10/18)

— every bit as boisterous and chaotic and captivating as you’d expect from a jazz band proud of its Mexican musical roots (10/18) Paco Pena — Legendary flamenco guitarist (10/19)

— Legendary flamenco guitarist (10/19) The Bobs — “Glee for grownups” say goodbye after over 35 years and one more night of a cappella rock covers (10/21)

— “Glee for grownups” say goodbye after over 35 years and one more night of a cappella rock covers (10/21) Son Little w/Ala.ni — Singer-songwriter Aaron Livingston wears his heroes Stevie Wonder and Jimi Hendrix on his sleeves (10/25)

— Singer-songwriter Aaron Livingston wears his heroes Stevie Wonder and Jimi Hendrix on his sleeves (10/25) Sachal Ensemble — Putting their Pakistani spin on iconic songs by Duke Ellington and the Beatles, among others (10/27)

— Putting their Pakistani spin on iconic songs by Duke Ellington and the Beatles, among others (10/27) Maggie Rose — One of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” in 2016 (10/28)

— One of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” in 2016 (10/28) Bernhoft — Grammy-nominated retro-soul artist makes Wolf Trap debut (11/1)

— Grammy-nominated retro-soul artist makes Wolf Trap debut (11/1) Rodney Crowell — Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee (11/2)

— Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee (11/2) JD Souther (11/8)

(11/8) Red Baraat — Jazz artist Sunny Jain leads bhangra-rooted eight-piece party band sure to give a Barns-storming debut (11/10)

— Jazz artist Sunny Jain leads bhangra-rooted eight-piece party band sure to give a Barns-storming debut (11/10) George Winston (11/11)

(11/11) Herb Alpert & Lani Hall — Grammy winners offer what the New York Times calls an “exuberant brand of Brazilian- and Mexican-flavored pop” (11/3-14)

— Grammy winners offer what the New York Times calls an “exuberant brand of Brazilian- and Mexican-flavored pop” (11/3-14) Justin Townes Earle — Son of Steve and Americana leader in his own right (11/15)

— Son of Steve and Americana leader in his own right (11/15) California Guitar Trio (11/16)

(11/16) The Quebe Sisters — Triple-threat fiddle champions (11/17)

— Triple-threat fiddle champions (11/17) John Eaton — An evening of piano selections from the Washington legend (11/19)

— An evening of piano selections from the Washington legend (11/19) Newmyer Flyer: The Songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David (11/25)

(11/25) David Crosby & Friends — James Raymond, Mai Agan, Steve DiStanislao, Jeff Pevar and Michelle Willis (11/28-29)

— James Raymond, Mai Agan, Steve DiStanislao, Jeff Pevar and Michelle Willis (11/28-29) Loudon Wainwright III — Folk legend and father of musical progeny Rufus, Martha, and Lucy (11/30)

— Folk legend and father of musical progeny Rufus, Martha, and Lucy (11/30) Eileen Ivers — The preeminent exponent of the Irish fiddle (12/1)

— The preeminent exponent of the Irish fiddle (12/1) Lucy Kaplansky w/Heather Maloney (1/20/18)

(1/20/18) Aaron Tveit — The original Gabe in Next to Normal also known on the screen from work in Les Miserables and Grease Live (1/26/18-1/27/18)

BETHESDA BLUES & JAZZ SUPPER CLUB

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

Bethesda, Md.

240-330-4500

Bethesdabluesjazz.com

A Tribute to the Music of Motown (9/15)

(9/15) Soul Revival (9/17)

(9/17) Mycah Chevalier — The Creole Butterfly preview (9/20)

— The Creole Butterfly preview (9/20) Michael Henderson & Cherrelle – Starship Landing (9/21)

(9/21) Marcus Johnson (9/22)

(9/22) Be-la Dona (9/23)

(9/23) A Tribute to the Music of The O’Jays featuring Forever Yours (9/24)

(9/24) CoCo Montoya (9/27)

(9/27) Dexter Wansel Presents Sounds Of Philadelphia — With Marilyn Ashford-Brown and Damon Williams (9/29)

— With Marilyn Ashford-Brown and Damon Williams (9/29) Roy Buchanan Tribute — One of Rolling Stone‘s “100 Greatest Guitarists” gets honored by his regular collaborator R&B singer Billy Price, as well as by proteges including noted D.C. guitarists Tom Principato, Dave Chappell, Gantt Kushner, and Anthony Pirog(9/30)

— One of Rolling Stone‘s “100 Greatest Guitarists” gets honored by his regular collaborator R&B singer Billy Price, as well as by proteges including noted D.C. guitarists Tom Principato, Dave Chappell, Gantt Kushner, and Anthony Pirog(9/30) Drew Davidsen (10/5)

(10/5) Newmyer Flyer Presents John Lennon Birthday Tribute Vol. 3 — Featuring The Linemen, David Kitchen, Cal Everett, Loose Ties, Lauren Calve, Kenny Sharp, Anita King, Mike Smith, Brandon Ehrgood (10/7)

— Featuring The Linemen, David Kitchen, Cal Everett, Loose Ties, Lauren Calve, Kenny Sharp, Anita King, Mike Smith, Brandon Ehrgood (10/7) EU (Experience Unlimited) — Columbus Day Denim Fall Fiesta with leading go-go band (10/8)

— Columbus Day Denim Fall Fiesta with leading go-go band (10/8) Incognito (10/13)

(10/13) A Tribute to the Music of Gerald Levert, Donny Hathaway and More — Jamar Dukes and Craig T. Dobson lead this revue (10/15)

— Jamar Dukes and Craig T. Dobson lead this revue (10/15) The Sidleys and The Eric Scott Band (10/19)

(10/19) Wayne Linsey — Howard Homecoming Concert (10/20)

— Howard Homecoming Concert (10/20) A Tribute to the Music of Stephanie Mills, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin — Performed by Brencore AllStars Band (10/22)

— Performed by Brencore AllStars Band (10/22) BJ Jansen & Common Ground — Featuring Delfeayo Marsalis and Duane Eubanks (10/25)

— Featuring Delfeayo Marsalis and Duane Eubanks (10/25) Billy Gilman — Childhood country hitmaker turned budding gay adult pop star, as seen on The Voice (10/29)

— Childhood country hitmaker turned budding gay adult pop star, as seen on The Voice (10/29) Hank Levy Legacy band (11/2)

(11/2) Jesse Colin Young and Band (11/3)

(11/3) Selina Albright & Steve Cole (11/5)

(11/5) Life’s Rich! — A Centennial Celebration of the Music of Buddy Rich featuring Steve Fidyk (11/8)

— A Centennial Celebration of the Music of Buddy Rich featuring Steve Fidyk (11/8) Jeanette Harris & CeCe Peniston — “Finally!” (11/9)

— “Finally!” (11/9) Conya Doss & Teri Tobin (11/11)

(11/11) Rare Essence — Go-go Dance Night (11/22)

— Go-go Dance Night (11/22) Kindred the Family Soul (11/24)

(11/24) Mousey Thompson & the James Brown Experience (11/25)

(11/25) Landau Murphy Jr. — Holiday Show (12/8)

— Holiday Show (12/8) Holiday Winds — Featuring Elan Trotman, Althea Rene and Tracy Hamlin (12/10)

— Featuring Elan Trotman, Althea Rene and Tracy Hamlin (12/10) Motown & More Holiday Show — Dance Night (12/17)

— Dance Night (12/17) A Redd Christmas! — A D.C.-area holiday tradition featuring Chuck and Redd with Tommy Cecil and Tony Martucci (12/20)

— A D.C.-area holiday tradition featuring Chuck and Redd with Tommy Cecil and Tony Martucci (12/20) Frank McComb, Kenya & Deborah Bond Soul & Jazz Holiday Show (12/21)

(12/21) The Soul Crackers — “30 Years of Soul!” (12/23)

— “30 Years of Soul!” (12/23) Doc Scantlin & His Imperial Palms Orchestra (12/31)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria , Va.

703-549-7500

birchmere.com

Karla Bonoff (9/15)

(9/15) Maysa (9/16)

(9/16) Ralphie May (9/17)

(9/17) Randy Newman — A copy of the Oscar- and Grammy-winner’s new album Dark Matter with every ticket purchase (9/18-19)

— A copy of the Oscar- and Grammy-winner’s new album Dark Matter with every ticket purchase (9/18-19) Brand X Reunion Tour w/the Jane Getter Premonition — John Goodsall, Percy Jones, Kenny Grohowski, Chris Clark, and Scott Weinberger, with jazz/fusion band featuring Adam Holzman, Mark Egan, Rocky Bryant, and Alex Skolnick (9/20)

— John Goodsall, Percy Jones, Kenny Grohowski, Chris Clark, and Scott Weinberger, with jazz/fusion band featuring Adam Holzman, Mark Egan, Rocky Bryant, and Alex Skolnick (9/20) Valerie June — Old-timey-sounding African-American folk vocalist who oozes charm (9/21)

— Old-timey-sounding African-American folk vocalist who oozes charm (9/21) John McCutcheon (9/22)

(9/22) Red Molly — “One For All & All for One” (9/23)

— “One For All & All for One” (9/23) Avery*Sunshine (9/24)

(9/24) Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen w/John Jorgenson — Jonathan Mudd is also on the bill (9/26)

— Jonathan Mudd is also on the bill (9/26) Jesse Cook w/Christie Lenee — Beyond Borders Tour 2017 (9/27)

— Beyond Borders Tour 2017 (9/27) The Rippingtons feat. Russ Freeman (9/28)

(9/28) Here Come The Mummies — An eight-piece funk-rock band that has opened for P-Funk, Al Green and Cheap Trick (9/29)

— An eight-piece funk-rock band that has opened for P-Funk, Al Green and Cheap Trick (9/29) Leo Kottke (9/30)

(9/30) Mashrou’ Leila (10/1)

(10/1) Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (10/3)

(10/3) The Psychedelic Furs — The Singles Tour with special guest Bash & Pop (10/4)

— The Singles Tour with special guest Bash & Pop (10/4) Terri Clark (10/5)

(10/5) Euge Groove (10/6)

(10/6) The Whispers (10/7-8)

(10/7-8) Wynonna & The Big Noise — Roots & Revival Tour 2017 (10/9)

— Roots & Revival Tour 2017 (10/9) Buddy Guy (10/10)

(10/10) Emily Saliers — The Indigo Girl stops by on her Murmuration Nation Tour (10/11)

— The Indigo Girl stops by on her Murmuration Nation Tour (10/11) Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers (10/12)

(10/12) 10,000 Maniacs — Performing In My Tribe in its entirety with Julian Velard, but without Natalie Merchant (10/13)

— Performing In My Tribe in its entirety with Julian Velard, but without Natalie Merchant (10/13) POCO feat. Rusty Young w/Tish Hinojosa (10/14)

(10/14) Peter White & Marc Antoine — “Guitar Tango” (10/16)

— “Guitar Tango” (10/16) Boney James (10/17)

(10/17) Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets (10/18)

(10/18) Montgomery Gentry (10/19)

(10/19) Al Stewart — Year of the Cat Classic Album Concert with special guests the Empty Pockets (10/22)

— Year of the Cat Classic Album Concert with special guests the Empty Pockets (10/22) Brian McKnight (10/24-25)

(10/24-25) Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene — “Sitting Around, Singing Some Songs – Tourgether 2017 with Chris Jacobs (10/26)

— “Sitting Around, Singing Some Songs – Tourgether 2017 with Chris Jacobs (10/26) Tom Paxton & Friends — 80th Birthday Bash! With special guests Tom Rush, Debi Smith, David Buskin, Robin Bullock, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer & the DonJuans (10/28)

— 80th Birthday Bash! With special guests Tom Rush, Debi Smith, David Buskin, Robin Bullock, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer & the DonJuans (10/28) Jake Shimabukuro (10/29)

(10/29) Shawn Colvin and Her Band — “A Few Small Repairs 20th Anniversary Tour” with special guests Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (10/30-31)

— “A Few Small Repairs 20th Anniversary Tour” with special guests Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (10/30-31) Acoustic Alchemy (11/1)

(11/1) Mariza w/Raizes (Roots) — Up Close & Personal USA Tour 2017 (11/2)

— Up Close & Personal USA Tour 2017 (11/2) Delbert McClinton w/Daryl Davis (11/3)

(11/3) Pat McGee Band (11/4)

(11/4) Oleta Adams (11/5)

(11/5) Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn (11/7)

(11/7) El Debarge (11/8)

(11/8) Morris Day & The Time (11/9)

(11/9) Flamenco Legends by Javier Limon — The Paco de Lucia Project (11/13)

— The Paco de Lucia Project (11/13) Bruce Cockburn (Band) (11/14)

(11/14) Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt — An Acoustic Evening (11/15-16)

— An Acoustic Evening (11/15-16) Walter Beasley w/Unit 3 Deep (11/17)

(11/17) Paul Thorn Band (11/18)

(11/18) Kathy Mattea feat. Bill Cooley — “The Acoustic Living Room Song & Stories” (11/19)

— “The Acoustic Living Room Song & Stories” (11/19) The Stanley Clarke Band (11/20)

(11/20) David Bromberg Quintet (11/25)

(11/25) The Marshall Tucker Band (11/30)

(11/30) Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun and Commander Cody — “A Honky Tonk Holiday!” (12/1)

— “A Honky Tonk Holiday!” (12/1) Cheryl Wheeler & John Gorka (12/2)

(12/2) Blood Sweat & Tears feat. Bo Bice w/Chrissi Poland (12/3)

(12/3) Hot Tuna (Acoustic) (12/5)

(12/5) Dar Williams — A concert plus reading and discussions from her new book What I Found in a Thousand Towns (12/8-9)

— A concert plus reading and discussions from her new book What I Found in a Thousand Towns (12/8-9) Over The Rhine — An Acoustic Christmas (12/13)

— An Acoustic Christmas (12/13) Carbon Leaf (12/14-15)

(12/14-15) Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes (12/16)

(12/16) Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w/Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows (12/17)

(12/17) The Wailin’ Jennys (12/18-19)

(12/18-19) Robert Glasper Experiment (12/20)

(12/20) Freddie Jackson (12/23)

(12/23) Charles Esten (12/26-27)

(12/26-27) Pieces of a Dream (12/29)

(12/29) Rik Emmett of Triumph, Dave Dunlop — Acoustic Duo Performance (1/14/18)

— Acoustic Duo Performance (1/14/18) Vivian Green (1/11/18)

(1/11/18) Eddie From Ohio w/Jake Armerding (1/12/18-1/14/18)

(1/12/18-1/14/18) Rufus Wainwright — The gay troubadour offers a rare local concert (1/20/18)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

blackcatdc.com

Ted Loe & The Pharmacists w/TK Echo (9/15-16)

(9/15-16) The NRIS w/Dr. Robinson’s Fiasco, Step Pets — CD Release Show (9/17)

— CD Release Show (9/17) The Baggios w/Pitbull 1999 (9/18)

(9/18) Whiskey Shivers, Billy Strings (9/20)

(9/20) Gaby Moreno w/Elena & Los Fulanos (9/21)

(9/21) Frankie Cosmos w/Ian Sweet (9/22)

(9/22) DeQn Sue w/Echelon the Seeker, Sir E.U. — Alt-pop act with a sharp lyrical edge (9/24)

— Alt-pop act with a sharp lyrical edge (9/24) Wire w/Noveller (9/25)

(9/25) Stiff Little Fingers w/Death by Unga Bunga (9/26)

(9/26) The Toasters w/Caz Gardiner (9/26)

(9/26) Open Mike Eagle w/Scallops Hotel (9/27)

(9/27) Electric Six w/Groves (9/28)

(9/28) Quicksand w/No Joy (9/29)

(9/29) The Lemon Twigs w/Cut Worms (9/30)

(9/30) Heavy Rotation — Strictly Vinyl Funk, Disco, and Soul Jams from Days Past (9/30)

— Strictly Vinyl Funk, Disco, and Soul Jams from Days Past (9/30) Mock Identity w/TK Echo, Faunas (10/1)

(10/1) The Huntress and Holder of Hands w/Liz Isenberg (10/3)

(10/3) Sweet Spirit w/Eric Slick (of Dr. Dog), Tinnarose (10/4)

(10/4) RAC w/LPX — A kind of thinking man’s electro-pop — now a Grammy winner to boot — with a thinking woman’s electro-punk (10/5)

— A kind of thinking man’s electro-pop — now a Grammy winner to boot — with a thinking woman’s electro-punk (10/5) Magic City Hippies (10/7)

(10/7) Nate Staniforth — Real Magic Tour (10/7, 10/13)

— Real Magic Tour (10/7, 10/13) Yawning Man w/We Are The Asteroid (10/9)

(10/9) Charlie Parr (10/11)

(10/11) Vagabon w/Nnamdi Ogbonnaya (10/12)

(10/12) Everything Everything w/Savoir Adore (10/14)

(10/14) Truckfighters w/Telekinetic Yeti (10/16)

(10/16) Toadies w/Local H (10/17)

(10/17) Sinkane w/the Kominas (10/18)

(10/18) Natalie Prass w/Wild Honey, Den-Mate (10/20)

(10/20) King Krule (10/21)

(10/21) Wolf Parade w/Charly Bliss (10/22)

(10/22) The Smoking Popes w/Chris Farren (10/24)

(10/24) The Effects — Record Release (10/25)

— Record Release (10/25) Sara Curtin w/PNMA — Album Release (10/26)

— Album Release (10/26) Paperhaus w/Go Cozy, Tony Kill, DJ Alex DB — Record Release (10/27)

— Record Release (10/27) DJs Missguided, Steve EP, and Killa K: Halloween Dance Party — FYM Productions presents a full club event (10/28)

— FYM Productions presents a full club event (10/28) Loud Boyz w/Pee Circles, Cool Moon (ex Del Cielo) (11/2)

(11/2) Cold Specks w/special guest La Timpa — Fool’s Paradise World Tour 2017 (11/3)

— Fool’s Paradise World Tour 2017 (11/3) JD McPherson (11/4)

(11/4) Blitzen Trapper w/Lilly Hiatt (11/5)

(11/5) Mister Heavenly w/Anna Burch (11/6)

(11/6) Dance Yourself Clean — Lights & Music presents an Indie-Pop Dance Party (11/10)

— Lights & Music presents an Indie-Pop Dance Party (11/10) Lee Ranaldo w/the Messthetics — Co-founder of alt-rock band Sonic Youth and one of Spin‘s greatest guitarists of all time, with an opening act comprised of Brendan Canty, Joe Lally, and Anthony Pirog (11/11)

— Co-founder of alt-rock band Sonic Youth and one of Spin‘s greatest guitarists of all time, with an opening act comprised of Brendan Canty, Joe Lally, and Anthony Pirog (11/11) Luna w/Eleanor Friedberger (11/14)

(11/14) The Drums w/Methyl Ethel (11/16)

(11/16) Eyelids w/Jay Gonzalez & the Guilty Pleasures, Humble Fire (11/19)

(11/19) Beach Slang w/Dave Hause & the Mermaid, the Homeless Gospel Choir (10/28)

(10/28) Cindy Wilson — The B-52’s singer steps out on her own tin roof (12/4)

— The B-52’s singer steps out on her own tin roof (12/4) Pinegrove w/Saintseneca, Adult Mom (12/5)

(12/5) The Interrupters, Swmrs w/the Regrettes (12/8)

(12/8) Ex Hex w/Des Demonas — D.C.’s great female punk trio returns (12/30)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

703-549-7500

bluesalley.com

Yellowjackets (9/14-17)

(9/14-17) Dave Kline Band (9/18)

(9/18) Peter Cincotti (9/19)

(9/19) Marcus Mitchell-Marcus Young-Marcus Canty (9/20)

(9/20) Trina Broussard (9/21)

(9/21) Will Calhoun — “Celebrating Elvin Jones” in a concert by Living Colour drummer and other guests (9/22-23)

— “Celebrating Elvin Jones” in a concert by Living Colour drummer and other guests (9/22-23) Ben Tankard — “Godfather of gospel jazz” (9/24)

— “Godfather of gospel jazz” (9/24) Drew Tucker & The New Standard (9/25)

(9/25) Steve Smith & Vital Information NYC Edition (9/26)

(9/26) Chantae Cann (9/27)

(9/27) Terence Blanchard E-Collective — Acclaimed jazz musician’s new album with his new quintet Breathless is teeming with funk, R&B and blues (9/28-10/1)

— Acclaimed jazz musician’s new album with his new quintet Breathless is teeming with funk, R&B and blues (9/28-10/1) George Mason University Jazz Ensemble (10/2)

(10/2) Band of Roses (10/3)

(10/3) Peter Bernstein-Larry Goldings-Bill Stewart Trio (10/4)

(10/4) Chick Corea, Steve Gadd Band (10/5-8)

(10/5-8) Eric Nolan of the O’Jays (10/9)

(10/9) Loide (10/10)

(10/10) Tedd Baker Quartet (10/11)

(10/11) Rachelle Ferrell — Celebrated jazz vocalist and keyboardist returns for an annual weekend run of shows (10/12-15)

— Celebrated jazz vocalist and keyboardist returns for an annual weekend run of shows (10/12-15) Johnny A (10/16)

(10/16) MBowie & The Blast — MBowie, Micah Robinson, Shawn Purcell, Carroll Dashiell (10/17)

— MBowie, Micah Robinson, Shawn Purcell, Carroll Dashiell (10/17) Cowboys & Frenchmen (10/18)

(10/18) Anthony Walker & Friends (10/19)

(10/19) Najee (10/20-22)

(10/20-22) Jacqui Naylor Quartet (10/23)

(10/23) Wendy Hicks (10/24)

(10/24) Jazzy Blu (10/25)

(10/25) Jane Monheit — A return engagement and another tribute to her greatest influence as with her recording The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald (10/26-29)

— A return engagement and another tribute to her greatest influence as with her recording The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald (10/26-29) Roderick Giles & Grace (10/30)

(10/30) Eric Essix Move Trio (11/1)

(11/1) Jonathan Butler (11/2-5)

(11/2-5) La Tizer Quartet (11/6)

(11/6) Roy Hargrove (11/7-12)

(11/7-12) Jazzmeia Horn (11/13)

(11/13) One for Pops — The JoGo EP (11/14)

— The JoGo EP (11/14) Chelsey Green Project (11/15)

(11/15) Roberta Gambarini (11/16-19)

(11/16-19) Gunhild Carling — “Sweden’s Queen of Swing” (11/20)

— “Sweden’s Queen of Swing” (11/20) Kandace Springs (11/21)

(11/21) Kia Bennett — “Bullet Proof Soul, A Tribute to Sade” (11/22)

— “Bullet Proof Soul, A Tribute to Sade” (11/22) Alex Bugnon (11/24-26)

(11/24-26) Braxton Cook (11/27)

(11/27) Merlon Devine (11/28)

(11/28) Lorree K. Slye — “Christmas Season Kickoff” (11/29)

— “Christmas Season Kickoff” (11/29) Arturo Sandoval — Ten-time Grammy-winning Latin jazz legend (11/30-12/3)

— Ten-time Grammy-winning Latin jazz legend (11/30-12/3) Gloria Reuben — Actress known from E.R. and Lincoln returns for a “Great Ladies of Song” cabaret (12/5)

— Actress known from E.R. and Lincoln returns for a “Great Ladies of Song” cabaret (12/5) Nicole Henry — “Set for the Holidays” (12/6)

— “Set for the Holidays” (12/6) Marcus Johnson — Holiday Jam (12/7-10)

— Holiday Jam (12/7-10) Daniel Weatherspoon — “Celebrates Christmas” (12/11)

— “Celebrates Christmas” (12/11) Eric Felten Jazz Orchestra — “Duke Ellington Nutcracker” (12/12)

— “Duke Ellington Nutcracker” (12/12) Chaise Lounge — “Swinging thru the Holidays” (12/13)

— “Swinging thru the Holidays” (12/13) Freddy Cole Quartet (12/14-17)

(12/14-17) Dave Detwiler & the White House Band — “Tis the Season” (12/18)

— “Tis the Season” (12/18) Shemekia Copeland (12/21-23)

(12/21-23) Joe Herrera & Rodney Richardson w/Lena Seikaly — “Holiday Party” (12/24)

— “Holiday Party” (12/24) Cyrus Chestnut Trio (12/26-30)

(12/26-30) New Year’s Eve with Cyrus Chestnut w/Integriti Reeves (12/31)

(12/31) Chris Thomas King (1/4/18-1/7/18)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

capitalonearena.monumentalsportsnetwork.com

The Weeknd — Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour: Phase Two (9/15)

— Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour: Phase Two (9/15) Arcade Fire — Infinite Content Tour (9/16)

— Infinite Content Tour (9/16) Ed Sheeran (9/19-20)

(9/19-20) Katy Perry w/Noah Cyrus — Witness: The Tour (9/25)

— Witness: The Tour (9/25) Bruno Mars w/Dua Lipa — 24k Magic World Tour (9/29-30)

— 24k Magic World Tour (9/29-30) Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull (10/3)

(10/3) Halsey w/PartyNextDoor, Charli XCX — Headliner’s quick ascent is thrilling, given her strong solo work, and the fact that she’s a proud bisexual (10/9)

— Headliner’s quick ascent is thrilling, given her strong solo work, and the fact that she’s a proud bisexual (10/9) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — Soul 2 Soul 2017 (10/13)

— Soul 2 Soul 2017 (10/13) Guns N’ Roses — Not In This Lifetime Tour (10/19)

— Not In This Lifetime Tour (10/19) Imagine Dragons (11/5)

(11/5) Janet Jackson — Will she finally follow through and tour after several false starts? (11/16)

— Will she finally follow through and tour after several false starts? (11/16) Lady Gaga — Joanne World Tour (11/19)

— Joanne World Tour (11/19) Dead & Company — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bob Weir (11/21)

— Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bob Weir (11/21) Jay-Z — 4:44 Tour (11/29)

— 4:44 Tour (11/29) Andrea Bocelli (12/10)

(12/10) Trans-Siberian Orchestra — The Ghosts of Christmas Eve (12/14)

— The Ghosts of Christmas Eve (12/14) Shakira — El Dorado World Tour (1/16/18)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

cometpingpong.com

Escape-ism — “Found-sound dream-drama with Ian Svenonius,” sharing a bill with fellow D.C. band Light Beams and San Francisco’s Cold Beat (9/23)

— “Found-sound dream-drama with Ian Svenonius,” sharing a bill with fellow D.C. band Light Beams and San Francisco’s Cold Beat (9/23) Naomi Punk (10/6)

(10/6) Mdou Moctar, the Messthetics — A desert blues singer/songwriter from Niger, sharing a bill with Brendan Canty, Joe Lally and Anthony Pirog’s new D.C. band (10/12)

— A desert blues singer/songwriter from Niger, sharing a bill with Brendan Canty, Joe Lally and Anthony Pirog’s new D.C. band (10/12) U.S. Girls (11/1)

(11/1) Shilpa Ray — New York punk with a twist of blues (11/11)

— New York punk with a twist of blues (11/11) No Age — Two-piece punk/experimental band from Los Angeles (11/12)

DANCE PLACE

3225 8th St. NE

202-269-1600

danceplace.org

Gentlemen of Distinction in Honor of Denyse Pearson — Jazz/soul vocalist and band (9/21, Arts Walk at Monroe Street Market, 716 Monroe St. NE)

— Jazz/soul vocalist and band (9/21, Arts Walk at Monroe Street Market, 716 Monroe St. NE) Metro Mambo — Jim Byers, host of WPFW 89.3 FM’s Latin Flavor, presents rare, live and unreleased recordings of Palladium Ballroom-era Latin music legends (9/23)

— Jim Byers, host of WPFW 89.3 FM’s Latin Flavor, presents rare, live and unreleased recordings of Palladium Ballroom-era Latin music legends (9/23) Coquitrucos — “El Salvador meets Borinquen” is a multimedia performance of four elders of the D.C. Latinx arts community: bassist Pepe Gonzalez and poet Sammy Miranda from Puerto Rico, and percussionist Ivan Navas and poet Quique Aviles from El Salvador (9/23)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D St. NW

202-628-1776

dar.org/conthall

Harry Styles — One Direction lead singer’s solo outing (10/1)

— One Direction lead singer’s solo outing (10/1) Kjarkas — Ensemble celebrates 46 years of being one of the most popular Andean folk groups in its native Bolivia (10/19)

— Ensemble celebrates 46 years of being one of the most popular Andean folk groups in its native Bolivia (10/19) Straight With No Chaser (11/2)

(11/2) John Prine, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys (11/10)

(11/10) Kirk Franklin & Ledisi (11/25)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

dcnine.com

Frenship w/William Bolton (9/15)

(9/15) Wig & Disco: DJs Sean Morris & Bill Spieler (9/15)

(9/15) Gavin Turek w/DJ Ayes Cold (9/16)

(9/16) Peach Pit with DJ Matt Bailer — A Gay Dance Party (9/16)

— A Gay Dance Party (9/16) Ryan Sheridan & Ronan Nolan w/Andrew Grossman of the North Country (9/17)

(9/17) Caamp w/Doc Robinson (9/19)

(9/19) The Mynabirds w/Luke Rathborne, Madeline Kenney (9/20)

(9/20) Grieves w/deM atlaS (9/21)

(9/21) Ben Ottewell of Gomez w/Buddy (9/22)

(9/22) LAPêCHE, J.Robbins (9/23)

(9/23) The Sam Burns Boat Party After Party (9/23)

(9/23) Tops w/Faith Healer (9/25)

(9/25) Big Ups w/The Effects, Two Inch Astronaut, Proper Nouns (9/26)

(9/26) A People’s Choir DC (Sing-Along) (9/28)

(9/28) Wild Cub w/Parade of Lights (9/29)

(9/29) Liberation Dance Party w/DJ Bill Spieler (9/29)

(9/29) Joon Moon w/Rob Smokes Funk Disaster (9/30)

(9/30) Emarosa w/A Lot Like Birds, Jule Vera, Body Thief (10/1)

(10/1) The Proper Ornaments w/Kyle Forester, the Slim Jimmies (10/4)

(10/4) Tim Barry w/Gallows Bound, Roger Harvey (10/5)

(10/5) Banditos w/Ezra Mae and the Gypsy Moon (10/6)

(10/6) Conner Youngblood w/Alexander Gallows (10/7)

(10/7) Wand w/Darto (10/8)

(10/8) Max Frost w/Nawas (10/9)

(10/9) Widowspeak w/Clearance, Julian (10/10)

(10/10) The Lighthouse and the Whaler w/Silent Old Mtns. (10/11)

(10/11) Sun Seeker (10/12)

(10/12) The Courtneys w/Versing (10/13)

(10/13) Weaves w/Tancred, Casper Skulls (10/15)

(10/15) Dead Rider w/Mock Identity (10/16)

(10/16) Vita and the Woolf w/Queen of Jeans, Marian McLaughlin (10/17)

(10/17) Racquet Club (10/18)

(10/18) Pet Symmetry w/Broken Hills (10/19)

(10/19) Pickwick w/the Elwins (10/21)

(10/21) Black Kids w/Surf Rock Is Dead (10/22)

(10/22) Mild High club w/Anemone (10/23)

(10/23) Florist w/Keeper (10/24)

(10/24) Trevor Sensor w/Lean Year (10/25)

(10/25) Lawrence Rothman (10/26)

(10/26) This Is The Kit — This is a case of an on-the-verge act that you can say you saw up close and intimate — a month before opening for the National (10/27)

— This is a case of an on-the-verge act that you can say you saw up close and intimate — a month before opening for the National (10/27) Boy Harsher w/Technophobia (10/29)

(10/29) Astronomy on Tap (10/30)

(10/30) Ratboys w/Dags! (11/1)

(11/1) The Dears (11/3)

(11/3) Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith w/Maria Usbeck, Cool Maritime (11/4)

(11/4) And the Kids w/Kalbells (11/5)

(11/5) Portrayal of Guilt (11/6)

(11/6) Diane Coffee (11/7)

(11/7) EMA, the Blow, Escape-ism feat. Ian Svenonius (11/8)

(11/8) The Sherlocks (11/9)

(11/9) A. Savage of Parquet Courts w/Jack Cooper of Ultimate Painting (11/10)

(11/10) The Coronas (11/12)

(11/12) Shame (11/13)

(11/13) Elliott Brood (11/16)

(11/16) The Band Camino (11/17)

(11/17) The Ballroom Thieves w/Frances Luke Accord (11/18)

(11/18) Alex Lahey w/Dude York (11/19)

(11/19) Ron Gallo w/Naked Giants (11/20)

(11/20) Bearcubs (11/29)

EAGLEBANK ARENA

George Mason University

4500 Patriot Circle

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-3000

Eaglebankarena.com

Joe Walsh & Friends Present VetsAid — “The Concert for Our Veterans” (9/20)

— “The Concert for Our Veterans” (9/20) Ricardo Arjona — Latin star from Guatemala on his Circo Soledad Tour (10/11)

— Latin star from Guatemala on his Circo Soledad Tour (10/11) A Perfect Circle — Rock supergroup currently consisting of Maynard James Keenan of Tool, Billy Howerdel of Ashes Divide, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Jeff Friedl of Puscifer, and Matt McJunkins of Eagles of Death Metal (11/1)

— Rock supergroup currently consisting of Maynard James Keenan of Tool, Billy Howerdel of Ashes Divide, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Jeff Friedl of Puscifer, and Matt McJunkins of Eagles of Death Metal (11/1) Fall Out Boy — M A N I A North American Tour (11/2)

— M A N I A North American Tour (11/2) Ana Gabriel — Veteran Mexican singer-songwriter (11/5)

— Veteran Mexican singer-songwriter (11/5) Marc Anthony — Full Circle Tour 2017 (11/9)

— Full Circle Tour 2017 (11/9) Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith (12/16)

ECHOSTAGE

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

202-503-2330

echostage.com

STS9 (9/21)

(9/21) Alison Wonderland w/Elohim — Female Australian DJ/producer draws from pop, techno, trap and future beats for her own music and gigs (9/23)

— Female Australian DJ/producer draws from pop, techno, trap and future beats for her own music and gigs (9/23) Famous Dex — “A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie” (9/24)

— “A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie” (9/24) ASAP Mob — Rocky, Ferg, Twelvyy, Nast, Ant, Key!, Cozy Boys, they’re all here (9/27)

— Rocky, Ferg, Twelvyy, Nast, Ant, Key!, Cozy Boys, they’re all here (9/27) Adventure Club (9/29)

(9/29) Rezz w/Drezo, Haywyre (9/30)

(9/30) Nigerian Independence Concert — Flavour, Masterkraft, Toofan, Chief Obi (10/1)

(10/1) Zomboy, Eptic, Gentlemen’s Club (10/6)

(10/6) Club Glow: Slushii (10/7)

(10/7) Kid Cudi — Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ Tour (10/8)

— Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ Tour (10/8) Cardi B (10/19)

(10/19) 21 Savage (10/20)

(10/20) HennyPalooza (10/21)

(10/21) Meek Mill & MoneyBagg Yo (10/21)

(10/21) Krewella w/Shaun Frank (10/27)

(10/27) Club Glow: Madeon w/Vanic (10/28)

(10/28) Steez Promo: Getter w/Party Favor (10/31)

(10/31) RL Grime w/Graves, Kittens (11/3)

(11/3) Dirtybird Players w/Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Shiba San, Walker & Royce, Ardalan (11/4)

(11/4) Flying Lotus in 3D — I.M.P. presents this avant-garde artist in an acclaimed multimedia concert (11/5)

— I.M.P. presents this avant-garde artist in an acclaimed multimedia concert (11/5) Kshmr, Alan Walker w/Zaxx, Aazar (11/10)

(11/10) Diplo — Major Lazer, major EDM DJ/producer drops by for a Club Glow party (11/25)

— Major Lazer, major EDM DJ/producer drops by for a Club Glow party (11/25) Seven Lions, Tritonal w/Kill the Noise (12/9)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Road

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-999

fillmoresilverspring.com

Post Malone (9/16)

(9/16) Brandy — Back from Chicago (9/20)

— Back from Chicago (9/20) Mutemath w/Colony House, Romes (9/22)

(9/22) Tyga w/Chief Keef, RJ, Honey C (9/23)

(9/23) Hanson — 25th Anniversary of “MmmBop!” (9/24)

— 25th Anniversary of “MmmBop!” (9/24) Marilyn Manson w/Alice Glass (9/27)

(9/27) Fillmore Flashback: ’80s vs. ’90s Dance Party featuring Biz Markie (9/29)

(9/29) Issues w/Volumes, Too Close To Touch, Sylar (9/30)

(9/30) Manchester Orchestra w/Tigers Jaw, Foxing (10/3)

(10/3) Breaking Benjamin — “Unplugged” (10/4)

— “Unplugged” (10/4) Cafe Tacvba w/Vicente Garcia (10/5)

(10/5) Kesha — Rainbow Tour 2017 (10/6)

— Rainbow Tour 2017 (10/6) Timeflies w/Dawin, Loote (10/7)

(10/7) In This Moment w/Of Mice & Men, Avatar (10/8)

(10/8) Lany (10/9)

(10/9) Syd (10/10)

(10/10) Daley (10/11)

(10/11) MadeinTYO w/K Swisha, 24hrs (10/13)

(10/13) Blues Traveler — 30th Anniversary Tour (10/14)

— 30th Anniversary Tour (10/14) Blue October (10/15)

(10/15) Ministry, Death Grips (10/19)

(10/19) GoldLink w/Masego (10/20)

(10/20) Daniel Caesar (10/21)

(10/21) Lecrae (10/22)

(10/22) Third Eye Blind (10/24)

(10/24) Jim Breuer (10/26)

(10/26) Tee Grizzley (10/26)

(10/26) Elevation (10/27)

(10/27) Death from Above w/The Beaches (10/28)

(10/28) BJ the Chicago Kid & Sir the Baptist (10/29)

(10/29) Simon Posford presents the Shpongletron (10/30)

(10/30) Cypress Hill (11/1)

(11/1) Dirty Heads w/the Unlikely Candidates, Tyrone’s Jacket (11/2)

(11/2) Jon Pardi w/Midland, Runaway June — Lucky Tonight Tour (11/3)

— Lucky Tonight Tour (11/3) Niall Horan w/Gavin James (11/4)

(11/4) Deorro (11/5)

(11/5) Otell & Friends (11/6)

(11/6) Him w/Cky, 3teeth (11/9)

(11/9) Eli Young Band w/the Morrison Brothers Band, Jacob Davis (11/10)

(11/10) Macklemore (11/11)

(11/11) Haley Reinhart (11/13)

(11/13) The Used w/Glassjaw (11/14)

(11/14) Thrice & Circa Survive w/Chon, Balance & Composure (11/16)

(11/16) Yelawolf w/Mikey Mike, Big Henri, Cookup Boss (11/17)

(11/17) Hoodie Allen (11/22)

(11/22) The Front Bottoms w/Basement, Bad Bad Hats (11/24)

(11/24) Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (11/25)

(11/25) Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (11/26)

(11/26) SuicideBoy$ (12/1)

(12/1) Shooter Jennings & Jason Boland (12/7)

(12/7) The Tree House School of Music (12/17)

FLASH

645 Florida Ave. NW

202-827-8791

flashdc.com

Sunday Love: Ian Pooley w/Marko Peli, Tony Smooth, Andrey Bazza (9/17)

(9/17) Goldie (9/17)

(9/17) Martin Jensen (9/20)

(9/20) Len Faki w/Rush Plus (9/21)

(9/21) Dubfire — The other half of D.C.’s Deep Dish spins an open-to-close set (9/22)

— The other half of D.C.’s Deep Dish spins an open-to-close set (9/22) Waze & Odyssey (9/23)

(9/23) Dan Ghenacia, Marcus Worgull w/Heather Femia (9/23)

(9/23) Trippy Turtle (9/27)

(9/27) Kerri Chandler — Open-to-close Birthday set from legendary DJ (9/29)

— Open-to-close Birthday set from legendary DJ (9/29) Antal, Ron Trent — “20 Years of Rush Hour” (9/30)

— “20 Years of Rush Hour” (9/30) The Mole (10/1)

(10/1) Maximono (10/4)

(10/4) Bedouin (10/8)

(10/8) Jesse Rose (10/11)

(10/11) Tobias w/Ryan Elliott (10/13)

(10/13) Camelphat (10/14)

(10/14) Desert Hearts w/Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porkchop (10/14)

(10/14) Coucheron (10/18)

(10/18) Dusky (10/19)

(10/19) Detroit Swindle (10/27)

(10/27) Melvv (11/1)

GW LISNER

730 21st St. NW

202-994-6800

lisner.gwu.edu

King Crimson — Progressive rock icons (10/29)

— Progressive rock icons (10/29) Jazz Meets France — Leading American and French jazz artists, including Christian Escoude, the Alvin Queen quartet, the Air Force’s Airmen of Note, Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, celebrate the African-American soldiers who introduced American jazz to France in 1917 (11/15)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

thehamiltondc.com

Chris Smither w/Milton (9/15)

(9/15) Justin Trawick and the Common Good — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/15, 11/10)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/15, 11/10) Newmyer Flyer Presents: Dream Discs: The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers — Sticky Fingers and Damn The Torpedoes (9/16)

— Sticky Fingers and Damn The Torpedoes (9/16) The Danger Zone (9/16)

(9/16) Paul Kelly w/Jess Cornelius (9/17)

(9/17) Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 w/Sahel (9/19)

(9/19) Radney Foster w/Chad Elliott (9/20)

(9/20) Mercy Creek (9/21)

(9/21) The SteelDrivers (9/22)

(9/22) Swampcandy (9/22)

(9/22) Will Hoge w/Dan Layus (9/23)

(9/23) Johnny & The Headhunters (9/23, 10/13)

(9/23, 10/13) GoGo Penguin (9/28)

(9/28) Holly Montgomery Band (9/28)

(9/28) Eric Krasno Band w/Midnight North (9/29)

(9/29) Dollar Fine (9/29)

(9/29) The Bad Plus (9/30)

(9/30) Vim & Vigor (9/30)

(9/30) Classic Albums Live: Rush — 2112 (10/1)

— 2112 (10/1) The Secret Sisters w/Mary Bragg (10/4)

(10/4) Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band — Special Bone Reader CD Release Show (10/6)

— Special Bone Reader CD Release Show (10/6) Amanda Lynne Band (10/6)

(10/6) Splintered Sunlight (10/7)

(10/7) The James Hunter Six (10/8)

(10/8) Hudson: DeJohnette, Grenadier, Medeski, Scofield (10/10)

(10/10) Eilen Jewell w/Miss Tess (10/12)

(10/12) Mercy Creek (10/12)

(10/12) David Grisman Bluegrass Experience w/Circus No 9 (10/13)

(10/13) Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band (10/14)

(10/14) Hayley Fahey (10/14)

(10/14) The Steel Wheels (10/15)

(10/15) Holly Bowling (10/17)

(10/17) High Valley w/Ashley McBryde, Adam Doleac (10/18)

(10/18) Nahko w/1,000 Fuegos, Christina Holmes (10/19)

(10/19) Michael Scoglio (10/19)

(10/19) The Fab Faux — “The Beatles 1966-1967” (10/20); “The Beatles 1969-1970” (10/21)

— “The Beatles 1966-1967” (10/20); “The Beatles 1969-1970” (10/21) Brent & Co (10/20)

(10/20) Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes (10/21)

(10/21) Martin Sexton Trio (10/22)

(10/22) Moonshine Society (10/26)

(10/26) Melvin Seals and JGB (10/27)

(10/27) Rachel Ann Morgan (10/27)

(10/27) Reckless Kelly w/Chris Berardo & The DesBerardos (10/28)

(10/28) Vintage #18 (10/28)

(10/28) Del McCoury Band (11/2)

(11/2) The Duskwhales (11/2)

(11/2) Rebirth Brass Band (11/3-4)

(11/3-4) Holly Montgomery Band (11/3)

(11/3) Susanne Sundfor (11/6)

(11/6) Elephant Revival (11/8)

(11/8) Brent & Co (11/9)

(11/9) Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen w/Two Ton Twig (11/10)

(11/10) Doyle Bramhall II (11/12)

(11/12) Habib Koite & Bamada (11/14)

(11/14) Michael Scoglio (11/16)

(11/16) The Dustbowl Revival (11/17)

(11/17) Big Sam’s Funky Nation (11/18)

(11/18) The Sidleys (11/18)

(11/18) Bettye LaVette (11/19)

(11/19) Dollar Fine (11/30)

(11/30) Amanda Lynne Band (12/1)

(12/1) Jonathan Sloane Trio (12/8)

(12/8) The 19th Street Band (12/9)

(12/9) Mercy Creek (12/14)

(12/14) The BStreet Band (12/21)

(12/21) Yellow Dubmarine (12/22)

(12/22) Live At The Fillmore — “The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band” (12/26)

— “The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band” (12/26) Start Making Sense — “A Tribute to Talking Heads” (12/27)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-588-5595

Thehowardtheatre.com

Andres Cepeda (9/15)

(9/15) Lizz Wright (9/20)

(9/20) Digable Planets (9/21)

(9/21) Soca Inferno (9/22)

(9/22) Tasha Cobbs (10/18)

(10/18) Soca Inferno: Howard Homecoming Day Fete (10/21)

(10/21) Reggae Fest Howard Homecoming w/Alkaline (10/21)

(10/21) Amine w/Towkio (10/26)

(10/26) Eric Roberson (10/27-28)

(10/27-28) Rich Chigga (11/10

(11/10 George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (11/3)

(11/3) Gian Marco (11/10)

(11/10) American Football w/Pure Bathing Culture (11/18)

(11/18) A Darlene Love Christmas — “Love for the Holidays” (12/8)

IOTA CAFE

2832 Wilson Blvd.

Arlington, Va.

703-522-8340

iotaclubandcafe.com

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys (9/15)

(9/15) Parsonsfield (9/17)

(9/17) The Bachelor Boys (9/18)

(9/18) Revelator Hill w/Jon Spear Band (9/22)

(9/22) Derek Evry (9/23)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna, Va.

703-255-3747

jamminjava.com

Christine Lavin w/Doug Mishkin (9/15)

(9/15) John Mark McMillan (9/15)

(9/15) Shenandoah Run (9/16)

(9/16) Back To The ’90s Grunge Unplugged — Featuring Lithium (Nirvana Tribute), Erik Bradford (Chris Cornell Tribute) and The Singles (Pearl Jam/Alice in Chains Tribute) (9/16)

— Featuring Lithium (Nirvana Tribute), Erik Bradford (Chris Cornell Tribute) and The Singles (Pearl Jam/Alice in Chains Tribute) (9/16) David Ryan Harris w/Justin Kawika Young (9/17)

(9/17) Alexz Johnson (9/18)

(9/18) Jake Clemons (from the E Street Band) w/The Cowards Choir (9/19)

(9/19) Lindi Ortega, Andrew Combs (9/20)

(9/20) Tony Lucca w/Derik Hultquist (9/21)

(9/21) The Fabulous Dialtones w/Marshall Artz — Acoustic Party (9/22)

— Acoustic Party (9/22) Not Even — Record Release Show (9/23)

— Record Release Show (9/23) The Hot Lanes (9/24)

(9/24) Eric Brace, Peter Cooper & Thomm Jutz Trio (9/24)

(9/24) Vasen (9/25)

(9/25) Jammin Java Local Scene: Sunshine Hysteria, Cursor, Krobopl (9/26)

(9/26) The Trashcan Sinatras (9/27)

(9/27) The Push Stars Reunion Show w/Brent Shuttleworth (9/28)

(9/28) PigPen Theatre Co. (9/29)

(9/29) Young Oceans w/Wylder (10/1)

(10/1) Josh Krajcik w/Angel Snow (10/2)

(10/2) Charlie Hunter Trio (10/5)

(10/5) Dreaming of Eden w/The Common Threat, Six Foot Machine (10/6)

(10/6) Leroy Sanchez (10/7)

(10/7) Thee Commons (10/8)

(10/8) Maria Muldaur (10/9)

(10/9) Dead Horses (10/10)

(10/10) David Ramirez w/Molly Parden — We’re Not Going Anywhere Tour (10/11)

— We’re Not Going Anywhere Tour (10/11) Jenn Grinels (10/12)

(10/12) Andrew Belle (10/13)

(10/13) David Choi (10/14)

(10/14) Manu Chao Tribute Live w/La Fiesta Zakke (10/14)

(10/14) Eric Andersen (10/15)

(10/15) A Tribute to Jackson Browne (10/15)

(10/15) Mother2Mother (M2M: A Community Cabaret (10/16)

(10/16) Wayne “The Train” Hancock (10/17)

(10/17) The National Parks w/Rivvrs (10/18)

(10/18) Tenth Avenue North, Brandon Heath, Jon McLaughlin (10/20)

(10/20) The Music of Simon & Garfunkel feat. Swearingen & Kelli (10/22)

(10/22) Louise Goffin, Sara Niemietz, W.G. Snuffy Walden (10/24)

(10/24) Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel (10/26)

(10/26) Susan Werner (10/27)

(10/27) Ellis Paul, Sophie B. Hawkins (10/28)

(10/28) The Fritz (10/28)

(10/28) Spookappella Halloween Jam: PBC, On The Verge, Drop the Mic, Impitched (10/29)

(10/29) Anna Nalick w/Kathryn Dean (10/29)

(10/29) Balmorhea (10/31)

(10/31) Whitehorse (11/1)

(11/1) Bonnie Bishop (11/2)

(11/2) Scott MIller (11/3)

(11/3) Face the Fish (11/4)

(11/4) Callaghan, Jesse Terry (11/5)

(11/5) Humming House (11/8)

(11/8) matt McAndrew (11/9)

(11/9) Owen Danoff (11/9)

(11/9) The Accidentals (11/10)

(11/10) Willie Nile (11/11-12)

(11/11-12) The Contenders (Jay Nash & Josh Day) (11/13)

(11/13) Antigone Rising (11/14)

(11/14) Adrian Legg (11/15)

(11/15) Matt Wertz w/Dustin Ransom (11/16)

(11/16) Ruen Brothers (11/17)

(11/17) Middleway Music Studio Concert XV (11/18)

(11/18) Better Off Dead (11/18)

(11/18) Mouths of Babes (11/19)

(11/19) P.O.S. (11/19)

(11/19) The Strawbs (11/20)

(11/20) Zay Hilfigerrr (11/21)

(11/21) Koo Koo Kanga Roo (11/25)

(11/25) Steve Forbert (12/2)

(12/2) Joe Henry (12/5)

(12/5) Tracy Grammer w/Jim Henry (12/10)

(12/10) Chris Pureka w/the Harmaleighs — Lesbian folkie (12/17)

— Lesbian folkie (12/17) Stephen Kellogg — “Alone for the Holidays” (12/28)

— “Alone for the Holidays” (12/28) Levin Brothers (1/3/18)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400

livenation.com

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas, plus special guests (9/15)

(9/15) Sam Hunt (9/16)

(9/16) WMZQ Fall Fest: Thomas Rhett (10/1)

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW

202-467-4600

Kennedy-center.org

Sound Underground (9/15, Millennium Stage)

(9/15, Millennium Stage) Corcoran Holt (9/17, Millennium)

(9/17, Millennium) Christopher Linman (9/18, Millennium)

(9/18, Millennium) Chris Urquiaga (9/20, Millennium)

(9/20, Millennium) Joey Antico (9/26, Millennium)

(9/26, Millennium) Solange and the Sun Ra Arkestra — Orion’s Rise special performance in support of A Seat at the Table, last year’s acclaimed release from Beyonce’s sister (10/1, Concert Hall)

— Orion’s Rise special performance in support of A Seat at the Table, last year’s acclaimed release from Beyonce’s sister (10/1, Concert Hall) Jason Moran & Q-Tip — The Artistic Advisor for Jazz and Artistic Director for Hip Hop Culture team up for what is billed as a one-night-only collaborative concert (10/6, Terrace Theater)

— The Artistic Advisor for Jazz and Artistic Director for Hip Hop Culture team up for what is billed as a one-night-only collaborative concert (10/6, Terrace Theater) In The Beginning Dance Party: DJ Rich Medina, The Marksmen — Free party to celebrate the monumental Moran & Q-Tip concert (10/6)

— Free party to celebrate the monumental Moran & Q-Tip concert (10/6) Thelonious Monk Centennial Celebration with Jason Moran and Kenny Barron (10/8, Concert Hall)

(10/8, Concert Hall) Renée Fleming & Christian McBride (10/13, Terrace Theater)

(10/13, Terrace Theater) Lee Konitz at 90 — NEA Jazz Master (10/14, Terrace Theater)

— NEA Jazz Master (10/14, Terrace Theater) Dizzy Gillespie Centennial Celebration — Exactly 100 hundred years to the day of his birth, late trumpeter and 1990 Kennedy Center Honoree gets celebrated by his namesake big band, Paquito D’Rivera, Jimmy Heath, Jimmy Owens, Terell Stafford, Antonio Hart, Cyrus Chestnut, and Steve Davis (10/21, Eisenhower Theater)

— Exactly 100 hundred years to the day of his birth, late trumpeter and 1990 Kennedy Center Honoree gets celebrated by his namesake big band, Paquito D’Rivera, Jimmy Heath, Jimmy Owens, Terell Stafford, Antonio Hart, Cyrus Chestnut, and Steve Davis (10/21, Eisenhower Theater) Ron Carter Trio (10/27, Terrace Theater)

(10/27, Terrace Theater) The Isley Brothers (11/5, Concert Hall)

(11/5, Concert Hall) Django Festival All-Stars — Legendary gypsy guitarist and violinist Dorado Schmitt is joined by his guitar-playing sons Amati and Samson and other musicians for tribute to Belgian guitarist Reinhardt (11/6, Theater Lab)

— Legendary gypsy guitarist and violinist Dorado Schmitt is joined by his guitar-playing sons Amati and Samson and other musicians for tribute to Belgian guitarist Reinhardt (11/6, Theater Lab) Mason Bates’s KC Jukebox: Mouse on Mars — Combining live electronica and acoustic instruments, renowned German electronica duo, heirs to Kraftwerk, make a rare D.C. appearance (11/15, Atrium)

— Combining live electronica and acoustic instruments, renowned German electronica duo, heirs to Kraftwerk, make a rare D.C. appearance (11/15, Atrium) Christian Sands — Grammy-nominated pianist and 2007 Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead alumnus returns in support of his new album Reach (11/18, Terrace Gallery)

— Grammy-nominated pianist and 2007 Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead alumnus returns in support of his new album Reach (11/18, Terrace Gallery) The Bridge Concert Series: Pioneering Emcees, Vol. 1 — MC Sha-Rock, Queen Lisa Lee, Spoonie Gee, Kurtis Blow, and Kool Moe Dee are among the hip-hop giants honored at this event hosted by Roxanne Shante and Grandmaster Caz, with music by Kool DJ Red Alert (11/20)

— MC Sha-Rock, Queen Lisa Lee, Spoonie Gee, Kurtis Blow, and Kool Moe Dee are among the hip-hop giants honored at this event hosted by Roxanne Shante and Grandmaster Caz, with music by Kool DJ Red Alert (11/20) In the Beginning Dance Party: Holiday Jam and Silent Disco (12/8, Atrium)

(12/8, Atrium) NSO Holiday Pops! featuring Megan Hilty — A year after offering her own intimate Christmas show, the Smash star joins the NSO under conductor Steven Reineke with the Washington Chorus (12/8-9, Concert Hall)

— A year after offering her own intimate Christmas show, the Smash star joins the NSO under conductor Steven Reineke with the Washington Chorus (12/8-9, Concert Hall) NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas (12/9, Terrace Theater)

(12/9, Terrace Theater) Keith and Kristyn Getty Band — Sing! An Irish Christmas (12/13, Eisenhower)

— Sing! An Irish Christmas (12/13, Eisenhower) Harriet Tubman — KC Jazz Club debut of soul/funk group inspired by its namesake to create “its own kind of genre-defying musical freedom” (12/16, Terrace Gallery)

— KC Jazz Club debut of soul/funk group inspired by its namesake to create “its own kind of genre-defying musical freedom” (12/16, Terrace Gallery) A Jazzy New Year’s Eve: Dee Dee Bridgewater’s Memphis — Performing from her album Memphis, a collection of blues and soul songs that originated from the city in the 1960s; ticket includes the Kennedy Center Grand Foyer Party counting down to 2018 (12/31, Terrace Theater)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-328-6000

thelincolndc.com

Daniel Johnston & Friends — And by friends, we’re talking members of Fugazi (10/3)

— And by friends, we’re talking members of Fugazi (10/3) The Kooks w/Barns Courtney (10/4)

(10/4) Paul Weller w/Lucy Rose (10/7)

(10/7) John McLaughlin/Jimmy Herring — A Meeting of the Spirits with two virtuosic jazz fusion and jam band guitarists (11/11)

— A Meeting of the Spirits with two virtuosic jazz fusion and jam band guitarists (11/11) The Mavericks — Genre-defying group touring in support of debut independent release Brand New Day (11/18)

— Genre-defying group touring in support of debut independent release Brand New Day (11/18) NeedToBreathe — South Carolina alt-rock band with no time for spaces (12/2)

— South Carolina alt-rock band with no time for spaces (12/2) Yann Tiersen — Supporting EUSA, a solo piano album of sparse beauty (12/5)

LOGAN FRINGE ARTS SPACE

Trinidad Theatre

1358 Florida Ave. NE.

202-733-6321

capitalfringe.org

Danger Painters — NPR’s Bob Boilen and Brendan Canty are two of five musicians, all members of other D.C. bands, playing together publicly for what they insist is a one time thing (9/24)

— NPR’s Bob Boilen and Brendan Canty are two of five musicians, all members of other D.C. bands, playing together publicly for what they insist is a one time thing (9/24) Counter Classic Cocktails — Eclectic trio blends classic classical music with contemporary rap and live electronics — and all with cocktail pairings (9/29)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

800-551-SEAT

merriweathermusic.com

Sturgill Simpson w/Fantastic Negrito (9/15)

(9/15) Young The Giant (9/16)

(9/16) Alison Krauss & David Gray (9/23)

(9/23) WPOC Sunday in the Country — Rascal Flatts, Billy Currington, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Morgan Wallen, Levon perform at this country music festival that closes the season at Merriweather (9/24)

MILKBOY ARTHOUSE

7416 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, Md.

240-623-1423

milkboyarthouse.com

La Manta — From flamenco to rock, jazz to classical, group’s diverse musical mashup turns traditional Mexican music on its head (10/6)

— From flamenco to rock, jazz to classical, group’s diverse musical mashup turns traditional Mexican music on its head (10/6) Jaimeo Brown Transcendence — A trio with guitarist Chris Sholar and alto-saxophonist Jaleel Shaw that takes historical work songs and blends them with contemporary jazz, blues and hip-hop (10/12)

— A trio with guitarist Chris Sholar and alto-saxophonist Jaleel Shaw that takes historical work songs and blends them with contemporary jazz, blues and hip-hop (10/12) Warren Wolf and Wolfpack — Baltimore native hailed as a leading force on the vibraphone and a proud purveyor of straight-ahead jazz (11/2)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

The Theater

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

844-346-4664

mgmnationalharbor.com

Shreya Ghoshal — Indian playback singer (9/15)

— Indian playback singer (9/15) Autumn Love Songs (9/24)

(9/24) Keith Sweat — ’80s R&B crooner and new jack swing originator (10/1)

— ’80s R&B crooner and new jack swing originator (10/1) Steely Dan — The show must go on as a tribute to the recently deceased guitarist Walter Becker, its leader Donald Fagen says (10/25)

— The show must go on as a tribute to the recently deceased guitarist Walter Becker, its leader Donald Fagen says (10/25) Aaron Lewis and Blackberry Smoke — Sinners and Sanctified Tour (10/27)

— Sinners and Sanctified Tour (10/27) Josh Turner (10/29)

(10/29) Evanescence — Synthesis live with orchestra, and on Halloween, no less (10/31)

— Synthesis live with orchestra, and on Halloween, no less (10/31) Tori Amos — Aptly titled Native Invader Tour by a D.C. native invading a new theater for the first time (11/3)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW

202-380-9620

pearlstreetwarehouse.com

Booker T. Jones — Intimate venue in the Wharf will debut with a concert from Stax Records veteran, also a Grammy winner for solo work with the Drive-By Truckers and the Roots (10/12)

— Intimate venue in the Wharf will debut with a concert from Stax Records veteran, also a Grammy winner for solo work with the Drive-By Truckers and the Roots (10/12) Amy Helm — Daughter of Levon (10/13)

— Daughter of Levon (10/13) Town Mountain (10/14)

(10/14) Kim Richey (10/15)

(10/15) Driftwood (10/18)

(10/18) Eli “Paperboy” Reed w/High & Mighty Brass Band (10/19)

(10/19) Grant-Lee Phillips (10/20)

(10/20) Daryl Davis Band w/Ingrid Berry — Chuck Berry’s Reelin’ & Rockin’ 91st Birthday Bash (10/21)

— Chuck Berry’s Reelin’ & Rockin’ 91st Birthday Bash (10/21) Fletcher’s Grove & Groove Fetish (10/26)

(10/26) Amythyst Kiah (10/27)

(10/27) Davy Knowles w/Blueheart Revival (10/28)

(10/28) Justin Jones — Local singer-songwriter (11/3)

— Local singer-songwriter (11/3) Nick Fradiani — American Idol Season 14/2015 Winner (11/4)

— American Idol Season 14/2015 Winner (11/4) Ruben Moreno, Louisiana Zydeco Matinee & Dance (11/5)

(11/5) Michael McDermott (11/8)

(11/8) The Deslondes (11/9)

(11/9) Dead Winter Carpenters (11/11)

(11/11) Chris Knight (11/12)

(11/12) Cory Branan w/Jared Hart (11/15)

(11/15) Roomful of Blues (11/16)

(11/16) Jimmy Thackery (11/17)

(11/17) Dom Flemons Duo — New group from co-founder and former member of black bluegrass band Carolina Chocolate Drops (11/18)

— New group from co-founder and former member of black bluegrass band Carolina Chocolate Drops (11/18) Chuck Brown Band (11/22)

(11/22) Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution (11/24)

(11/24) Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton (of the Be Good Tanyas) w/Letitia VanSant (11/29)

(11/29) Patterson Hood — Solo shows from Drive-By Truckers frontman (12/2-3)

RAM’S HEAD LIVE

20 Market Place

Baltimore, Md.

410-244-1131

ramsheadlive.com

Dada w/the Trews (9/16)

(9/16) The Legwarmers (9/23)

(9/23) Beats Antique w/Asadi (9/24)

(9/24) Epica (9/27)

(9/27) The Emo Band — “Live Band Emo & Pop Punk Karaoke Party,” hosted by Kellen McKay from Stacked Like Pancakes (9/30)

— “Live Band Emo & Pop Punk Karaoke Party,” hosted by Kellen McKay from Stacked Like Pancakes (9/30) Seu Jorge — “The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie” (10/10

— “The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie” (10/10 Azealia Banks (10/10)

(10/10) The Black Dahlia Murder (10/12)

(10/12) Motionless In White w/the Amity Affliction, miss May I, William Control (10/15)

(10/15) Theory of a Deadman w/Ayron Jones (10/20)

(10/20) Andy Mineo (10/21)

(10/21) I Prevail (10/23)

(10/23) GWAR (10/26)

(10/26) Japandroids w/Cloud Nothings (10/30)

(10/30) 311 w/Rdgldgrn (11/2)

(11/2) Brett Young w/Carly Pearce (11/3)

(11/3) The Magpie Salute (11/10)

(11/10) The Jesus and Mary Chain (11/14)

(11/14) Lukas Nelson (11/15)

(11/15) Slowdive w/Cherry Glazerr (11/16)

(11/16) Luke Combs w/Josh Phillips, Faren Rachels (11/17)

(11/17) The Infamous Stringdusters w/Cris Jacobs (11/18)

(11/18) Stacked Like Pancakes (11/22)

(11/22) Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/Ripe (11/25)

(11/25) Hollywood Undead (11/26)

(11/26) Descendents (12/1)

(12/1) Blasphemy (12/2)

(12/2) Illenium (12/8)

(12/8) SZA w/Smino, Ravyn Lenae (12/9)

(12/9) Snails w/Funtcase and Boogie T (12/18)

(12/18) Nightmare Before Xmas (12/21)

(12/21) Kix-Mas (12/23)

(12/23) Turkuaz — “Pimps of Joytime” (12/31)

RAM’S HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St.

Annapolis, Md.

410-268-4545

ramsheadonstage.com

The Weight Band — Featuring Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group (9/16)

— Featuring Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group (9/16) Bodeans — “Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of Bodeans Classics” (9/17)

— “Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of Bodeans Classics” (9/17) In The Vane of…Bruce Springsteen — “Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Springsteen-Inspired Originals” (9/18)

— “Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Springsteen-Inspired Originals” (9/18) Ana Popovic (9/20)

(9/20) Mason Jennings and Band w/Frankie Lee (9/21)

(9/21) Randy Newman (9/21, Maryland Hall)

(9/21, Maryland Hall) Jeffrey Osborne (9/23-24)

(9/23-24) Wishbone Ash (9/25)

(9/25) Jesse Cook (9/26)

(9/26) Wynonna & The Big Noise (9/27-28)

(9/27-28) Pressing Strings w/Sean McConnell, Bess Greenberg (9/29)

(9/29) Technicolor Motor Home — A Steely Dan Tribute (9/30)

— A Steely Dan Tribute (9/30) The Secret Sisters w/Mary Bragg (10/1)

(10/1) Leo Kottke (10/2)

(10/2) Fastball (10/3)

(10/3) Terri Clark (10/4)

(10/4) Here Come The Mummies (10/5)

(10/5) Crack The Sky (10/6-7)

(10/6-7) Daley (10/10)

(10/10) The New Romance (10/11)

(10/11) Incognito (10/12)

(10/12) Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers (10/13)

(10/13) Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (10/14)

(10/14) Mountain Heart (10/15)

(10/15) Emily Saliers (10/16)

(10/16) Shovels & Rope (10/17)

(10/17) Rickie Lee Jones (10/18)

(10/18) Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (10/19)

(10/19) Hollywood Nights: A Bog Seeger Experience (10/20)

(10/20) Jake Shimabukuro (10/21)

(10/21) Rik Emmett of Triumph w/Dave Dunlop (10/21)

(10/21) 10,000 Maniacs (10/22)

(10/22) Scott Kirby Band (10/23)

(10/23) Son Little w/Ala.ni (10/24)

(10/24) Daryl Stuermer of Phil Collins Band & Genesis (10/25)

(10/25) The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience (1026)

(1026) Maggie Rose (10/27)

(10/27) Edwin McCain (10/29)

(10/29) Dennis Quaid & the Sharks (10/30)

(10/30) Vonda Shepard (11/1)

(11/1) Renaissance — A Symphonic Journey (11/2)

— A Symphonic Journey (11/2) The Del Mccoury Band (11/3-4)

(11/3-4) Honey Island Swamp Band (11/4)

(11/4) Jesse Colin Young (11/4)

(11/4) John Lodge of the Moody Blues (11/6)

(11/6) Acoustic Alchemy (11/7)

(11/7) Davy Knowles (11/8)

(11/8) Doug Segree (11/9)

(11/9) JD Souther (11/10)

(11/10) Sawyer Fredericks — Winner of NBC’s The Voice Season 8 (11/11)

— Winner of NBC’s The Voice Season 8 (11/11) The Alternate Routes (11/11)

(11/11) Maysa (11/12)

(11/12) Leftover Salmon (11/14)

(11/14) Bruce Cockburn (11/15)

(11/15) Lez Zeppelin (11/16)

(11/16) Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds (11/17)

(11/17) Simply Three (11/18)

(11/18) Spyro Gyra (11/19)

(11/19) Gaelic Storm (11/20)

(11/20) The Stanley Clarke Band (11/21)

(11/21) Newmyer Flyer Presents Burt Bacharach & Hal David Tribute — With Julia Nixon & the Dave Ylvisaker Dozen (11/24)

— With Julia Nixon & the Dave Ylvisaker Dozen (11/24) The Classic Rock Experience — Featuring the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More (11/25)

— Featuring the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More (11/25) Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w/Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows (11/26)

(11/26) David Crosby & Friends (11/27, 12/1)

(11/27, 12/1) Kris Allen (11/29)

(11/29) Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration (12/3)

(12/3) Marshall Tucker Band w/the Steppin Stones (12/5)

(12/5) Steep Canyon Rangers (12/7)

(12/7) Carbon Leaf (12/8-9)

(12/8-9) Night Ranger (12/13)

(12/13) Petula Clark (12/14, 12/20)

(12/14, 12/20) Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (12/15)

(12/15) Aaron Neville Quintet (12/16)

(12/16) Bettye Lavette (12/17)

(12/17) Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert (12/23)

(12/23) Stephen Kellogg (12/27)

ROCK AND ROLL HOTEL

1353 H St. NE

202-388-ROCK

rockandrollhoteldc.com

Brockhampton w/Romil (9/15)

(9/15) Disco Town Hall — Presented by Will Butler of Arcade Fire (9/16)

— Presented by Will Butler of Arcade Fire (9/16) Middle Kids w/Queue Lavender (9/20)

(9/20) Verite w/Tigertown (9/21)

(9/21) Sleeping With Sirens w/The White Noise, Palaye Royale, Chase Atlantic (9/22)

(9/22) Jay Som w/Stef Chura, Soccer Mommy (9/23)

(9/23) Summit Saturdays (9/23)

(9/23) Touche Amore w/Single Mothers, Gouge Away (9/27)

(9/27) Rainer Maria w/Olivia Neutron-John (9/28)

(9/28) Torres w/The Dove & The Wolf (9/29)

(9/29) Pinback w/Savak (9/30-10/1)

(9/30-10/1) Pelican (10/3)

(10/3) Aquilo w/Yoke Lore (10/5)

(10/5) Metz w/Uniform (10/6)

(10/6) Alvvays w/Nap Eyes (10/7-8)

(10/7-8) Turnover w/Elvis Depressedly, Emma Ruth Rundle (10/10)

(10/10) Andrew W.K. (10/12)

(10/12) The UnderAchievers (10/13)

(10/13) NAH. w/Fellowcraft, Cosmic Romp (10/14)

(10/14) Cults (10/15)

(10/15) Propagandhi w/Iron Chic, Heartsounds (10/17)

(10/17) The Weeks w/Dan Luke and the Raid (10/19)

(10/19) Billie Eilish w/Thutmose (10/21)

(10/21) ProtoMartyr w/Flashier, Street Stains (10/26)

(10/26) White Ford Bronco (10/27)

(10/27) The Void’s H Street Halloween (10/28)

(10/28) Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers plus John K. Samson (10/29)

(10/29) Nothing But Thieves w/Missio, Airways (10/31)

(10/31) J. Views (11/1)

(11/1) The Clientele w/Hoops (11/2)

(11/2) Terra Melos w/Speedy Ortiz (11/4)

(11/4) All Them Witches w/King Buffalo (11/5)

(11/5) The Rural Alberta Advantage w/Yukon Blonde (11/6)

(11/6) White Reaper w/Post Animal (11/7)

(11/7) AJJ (11/8)

(11/8) Overcoats (11/10)

(11/10) Sannhet (11/11)

(11/11) David Bazan w/Michael Nau (11/12)

(11/12) Alex Clare (11/13)

(11/13) Poppy (11/14)

(11/14) Hot Snakes (11/15)

(11/15) The Frights (11/16)

(11/16) Felly w/Trip Carter (11/17)

(11/17) The Black Heart Procession (11/18)

(11/18) Jacob Banks (12/2)

(12/2) Converge (12/12)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100

sixthandi.org

Langhorne Slim w/Twain — Punk-folk (9/27)

— Punk-folk (9/27) Asgeir w/Tusks (10/2)

(10/2) Atlas Genius w/Magic Giant, Half the Animal (10/16)

(10/16) Avey Tare — Co-founder of Animal Collective tours in support of solo set Eucalyptus, which is somehow even more eccentric than the band’s experimental pop (10/22)

— Co-founder of Animal Collective tours in support of solo set Eucalyptus, which is somehow even more eccentric than the band’s experimental pop (10/22) Gavin DeGraw (10/28)

(10/28) Mark Mulcahy — Known from the bands Polaris and Miracle Legion (11/19)

— Known from the bands Polaris and Miracle Legion (11/19) Emily Haines — Metric frontwoman performs from solo album Choir of the Mind (12/2)

— Metric frontwoman performs from solo album Choir of the Mind (12/2) The Barr Brothers (12/3)

(12/3) Storm Large (12/9)

(12/9) Alone & Together — Elvis Perkins, Joe Russo, Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats, Sam Cohen, and Josh Kaufman will cover one another in addition to playing their own songs and surprise jams (12/14)

— Elvis Perkins, Joe Russo, Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats, Sam Cohen, and Josh Kaufman will cover one another in addition to playing their own songs and surprise jams (12/14) The Memory Palace — Short, surprising stories from the dustier corners of American history, set to music (1/6/18)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 North Washington St.

Falls Church, Va.

703-237-0300

thestatetheatre.com

ZoSo — “The Ultimate LED Zeppelin Experience” (9/15)

— “The Ultimate LED Zeppelin Experience” (9/15) Trial By Fire — Journey Tribute (9/16)

— Journey Tribute (9/16) Dada w/the Trews (9/17)

(9/17) Alejandro Lerner (9/20)

(9/20) Almost Queen (9/22)

(9/22) X — 40th Anniversary Tour (9/23)

— 40th Anniversary Tour (9/23) AAA Girls — Willam, Courtney Act, and Alaska Thunderfuck(9/28)

— Willam, Courtney Act, and Alaska Thunderfuck(9/28) The Legwarmers — D.C.’s Biggest ’80s Retro Dance Party (9/30)

— D.C.’s Biggest ’80s Retro Dance Party (9/30) Digitour: Goodtimes (10/4)

(10/4) KMFDM w/Ohgr & Lord of the Lost (10/5)

(10/5) Rata Blanca (10/8)

(10/8) Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular (10/12)

(10/12) The Dusty 45S (10/13)

(10/13) Messer Chups w/Black Flamingos and Atomic Mosquitos (10/18)

(10/18) Aces in Chains — A Tribute to Alice (10/19)

— A Tribute to Alice (10/19) The Clarks w/Scott Kurt & Memphis 59 (10/20)

(10/20) Ile (10/30)

(10/30) Front Line Assembly and Cubanate (11/7)

(11/7) So Fetch — “All The Best Music From the 2000s” (11/10)

— “All The Best Music From the 2000s” (11/10) Tusk — “The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute” (11/11)

— “The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute” (11/11) Saved By The ’90s — “A Party With The Bayside Tigers” (12/16)

— “A Party With The Bayside Tigers” (12/16) Girlfriend In A Coma — “A Tribute to Morrissey and the Smiths” (1/5/18)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

strathmore.org

The Simon & Garfunkel Story — A theatrical concert fresh from a successful run on London’s West End (9/22, Music Center)

— A theatrical concert fresh from a successful run on London’s West End (9/22, Music Center) The Midtown Men — Featuring four stars from the original cast of Jersey Boys, Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Rechiard and J. Robert Spencer, a fundraiser for Community Services for Autistic Adults and Children (CSAAC) (10/7, Music Center)

— Featuring four stars from the original cast of Jersey Boys, Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Rechiard and J. Robert Spencer, a fundraiser for Community Services for Autistic Adults and Children (CSAAC) (10/7, Music Center) Sergio Mendes — One of the most successful Brazilian artists of all time (10/19, Music Center)

— One of the most successful Brazilian artists of all time (10/19, Music Center) Lila Downs — Grammy Award-winning Mexican-American artist with unforgettable voice, innovative music, poignant storytelling, and dynamic live performance (10/20, Music Center)

— Grammy Award-winning Mexican-American artist with unforgettable voice, innovative music, poignant storytelling, and dynamic live performance (10/20, Music Center) Primary Blues — Alumni of Strathmore’s Artist in Residence program and special guest artist Horace “Black Magic” Turner perform a crash course for kids and adults alike in one of America’s quintessential musical genres (10/28, Music Center)

— Alumni of Strathmore’s Artist in Residence program and special guest artist Horace “Black Magic” Turner perform a crash course for kids and adults alike in one of America’s quintessential musical genres (10/28, Music Center) Victor Provost: The Bright Eyes Project — Jazz percussionist with foundation in bebop, a contemporary sensibility, and deep roots in Caribbean music (11/2, Mansion)

— Jazz percussionist with foundation in bebop, a contemporary sensibility, and deep roots in Caribbean music (11/2, Mansion) Yasmin Levy with the Klezmatics — Jerusalem-born Ladino singer joins the Grammy-winning superstars of the klezmer world for a celebration of traditional Jewish music from around the world co-presented by Washington Jewish Music Festival (11/7, Music Center)

— Jerusalem-born Ladino singer joins the Grammy-winning superstars of the klezmer world for a celebration of traditional Jewish music from around the world co-presented by Washington Jewish Music Festival (11/7, Music Center) Irma Thomas — With Members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Blind Boys of Alabama (11/12)

— With Members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Blind Boys of Alabama (11/12) A Night with Janis Joplin (11/19, Music Center)

(11/19, Music Center) Dave Koz — 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour (12/4, Music Center)

— 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour (12/4, Music Center) Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra — Namesake venue is gone, but the popular band plays on (12/10, Mansion)

— Namesake venue is gone, but the popular band plays on (12/10, Mansion) Strathmore Children’s Chorus — “Peace, Paz, Shalom” (12/10, Music Center)

— “Peace, Paz, Shalom” (12/10, Music Center) Robyn Helzner Trio — Featuring Helzner on vocals, Dov Weitman on mandolin and guitar, and singer-instrumentalist Matt Holsen for a performance of Jewish world music at its finest (12/13-14, Mansion)

— Featuring Helzner on vocals, Dov Weitman on mandolin and guitar, and singer-instrumentalist Matt Holsen for a performance of Jewish world music at its finest (12/13-14, Mansion) Tom Teasley & Seth Kibel — Two local music icons, world percussionist Teasley and woodwind specialist Kibel, join forces to showcase tunes from their new duet album, Tiny Planet (12/20, Mansion)

— Two local music icons, world percussionist Teasley and woodwind specialist Kibel, join forces to showcase tunes from their new duet album, Tiny Planet (12/20, Mansion) Skylark — Tunes and Songs from Celtic Lands (12/21, Mansion)

U STREET MUSIC HALL

1115A U St. NW

202-588-1880

ustreetmusichall.com

MHD (9/15)

(9/15) DJ Burgerfeet w/Tony Trimm — The DJ’s real name is Hannibal Buress, the comedian; your guess is as good as ours (9/15)

— The DJ’s real name is Hannibal Buress, the comedian; your guess is as good as ours (9/15) Astrid S w/Jasmine Thompson — Another coquettish dance-pop chanteuse hoping to be the next Halsey, in this case rightfully so (9/16)

— Another coquettish dance-pop chanteuse hoping to be the next Halsey, in this case rightfully so (9/16) Feed Me Disco ft. Eau Claire w/Ozker — D.C.-based DJ and producer offers a feel-good blend of house, nu-disco and indie dance (9/16)

— D.C.-based DJ and producer offers a feel-good blend of house, nu-disco and indie dance (9/16) Gabrielle Aplin w/John Splithoff (9/20)

(9/20) Jax Jones (9/20)

(9/20) Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones w/Rewak (9/21)

(9/21) Coast Modern w/Salt Cathedral, Dr Robinson’s Fiasco (9/22)

(9/22) J.Phlip w/Sacha Robotti, Brian Billion (9/22)

(9/22) The Cribs w/Paws (9/23)

(9/23) Mark Farina w/Sam “The Man” Burns (9/23)

(9/23) Rare Essence w/Jahsonic (9/24)

(9/24) Yelle — Fun French dance-pop act (9/26)

— Fun French dance-pop act (9/26) Saint Etienne (9/27)

(9/27) Solardo & Latmun w/Rawle Night Long (9/27)

(9/27) Songhoy Blues (9/28)

(9/28) Two Owls w/Savage Patch, Tripnotic b2b, Infexzion (9/28)

(9/28) Atlas Road Crew w/The Artisanals (9/29)

(9/29) Oliver (9/29)

(9/29) Jacob Sartorius (9/30)

(9/30) Zola Jesus w/John Wiese — Dramatic, classically inspired electronic artist from Wisconsin returns with the dark, exploratory Okovi (9/30)

— Dramatic, classically inspired electronic artist from Wisconsin returns with the dark, exploratory Okovi (9/30) DJ Pierre w/Beyun — Afro Acid Showcase (9/30)

— Afro Acid Showcase (9/30) Saint Pé, Crocodiles (10/3)

(10/3) Cigarettes After Sex (10/5)

(10/5) Bleep Bloop w/NastyNasty, sumthin sumthin (10/5)

(10/5) Hundred Waters w/Kelsey Lu (10/6)

(10/6) Sonny Fodera w/Shawn Q, K Cap — All Things Go Fall Classic: After Dark (10/6)

— All Things Go Fall Classic: After Dark (10/6) Luca Lush (10/7)

(10/7) Danny Krivit w/Adrian Loving, Tommy Cornelis — A queer-friendly show from veteran New York DJ, with one of D.C.’s leading queer underground DJs as opening act (10/8)

— A queer-friendly show from veteran New York DJ, with one of D.C.’s leading queer underground DJs as opening act (10/8) Tricky w/In The Valley Below — More brooding dark synth-pop from British veteran (10/11)

— More brooding dark synth-pop from British veteran (10/11) Phantoms (10/12)

(10/12) Susto & Esmé Patterson (10/13)

(10/13) Manila Killa & Robotaki (10/13)

(10/13) Quinn XCII w/shallou (10/14)

(10/14) TokiMonsta (10/14)

(10/14) YehMe2 w/Bortz, Don Campbell (10/16)

(10/16) Kali Uchis w/Phony Ppl (10/17)

(10/17) The Fleshtones (10/20)

(10/20) Chris Lake w/Dombresky, Alex Eljaiek — Lose My Mind Tour from creative British DJ/producer (10/20)

— Lose My Mind Tour from creative British DJ/producer (10/20) Black Pistol Fire w/Blackfoot Gypsies (10/21)

Claptone (10/21)

(10/21) Yumi Zouma w/She-Devils (10/24)

(10/24) Giraffage w/Sweater Beats, Wingtip (10/25)

(10/25) Max w/Rozes (10/26)

(10/26) Hot Since 82 (10/26)

(10/26) Stranger Synth — Halloween Costume Party (10/27)

— Halloween Costume Party (10/27) U Hell ft. Amtrac w/Will Eastman (10/28)

(10/28) Leon w/Wrabel (10/29)

(10/29) T-Pain w/Smino — Acoustic Tour, presented by the 9:30 Club (10/30)

— Acoustic Tour, presented by the 9:30 Club (10/30) Shout Out Louds (10/31)

(10/31) Lil’ Peep w/Beau Young Prince, Spell Jordan (11/1)

(11/1) Phoebe Ryan w/Morgxn (11/2)

(11/2) Slow Magic (11/4)

(11/4) Dhani Harrison w/Summer Moon (11/7)

(11/7) Wax Tailor w/Dirty Art Club (11/8)

(11/8) Blank Banshee (11/8)

(11/8) Chet Porter (11/9)

(11/9) Orgone (11/10)

(11/10) Sahbabii (11/11)

(11/11) MK (11/11)

(11/11) The Shadowboxers w/Harts (11/12)

(11/12) Cousin Stizz w/Swoosh, Big Leano (11/13)

(11/13) Bully w/Aye Nako (11/15)

(11/15) Hayden James w/Baynk, Grace Pitts (11/15)

(11/15) Kelela (11/16)

(11/16) Ekali w/josh pan, y2k (11/16)

(11/16) Arkells w/Irontom (11/18)

(11/18) Hot Chip — Open-to-close DJ set from this great British synth-pop act (11/19)

— Open-to-close DJ set from this great British synth-pop act (11/19) Moonchild — L.A.-based soul-jazz trio of multi-instrumentalists generating buzz (11/21)

— L.A.-based soul-jazz trio of multi-instrumentalists generating buzz (11/21) Ducktails w/Erotica, Calvin LeCompte (11/24)

(11/24) Maximo Park w/Active Bird Community (11/28)

(11/28) Allan Rayman (12/2)

(12/2) Busty and the Bass (12/7)

UNION STAGE PRESENTS

The Miracle Theatre

535 8th St. SE

202-400-3210

jamminjava.com

In advance of opening their second music venue, Wharf’s Union Stage, Jammin Java-proprietors the Brindley brothers have announced a series of concerts at the newly refurbished Miracle Theatre in D.C.’s Eastern Market: Sun Kil Moon featuring Magik*Magik Orchestra, Steve Shelley and Josh Haden (10/5)

(10/5) Jon Foreman (of Switchfoot) (11/12)

(11/12) Choir! Choir! Choir! (11/6)

(11/6) Liz Longley w/Dylan LeBlanc (11/18)

(11/18) Kris Allen — “Somethin’ About Christmas” Tour (12/7)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-397-SEAT

warnertheatre.com

Johnny Clegg (10/27)

(10/27) Michael McDonald w/Marc Cohn (10/28)

(10/28) Ludovico Einaudi — The Birchmere presents the sentimental instrumental Italian composer (10/29)

— The Birchmere presents the sentimental instrumental Italian composer (10/29) Chaka Khan — The Birchmere presents the soul diva (11/24)

— The Birchmere presents the soul diva (11/24) The Brian Setzer 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour (11/25)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

weinbergcenter.org

Storm Large — The bawdy Pink Martini chanteuse (9/29)

— The bawdy Pink Martini chanteuse (9/29) Craig Morgan w/Mac Powell & Ally Beaird — American Stories Tour (9/30)

— American Stories Tour (9/30) Rhiannon Giddens — Co-founder of Carolina Chocolate Drops and fan favorite on CMT’s Nashville tours in support of Freedom Highway (10/1)

— Co-founder of Carolina Chocolate Drops and fan favorite on CMT’s Nashville tours in support of Freedom Highway (10/1) Bailen — Three siblings with what Entertainment Weekly calls “vocal harmonies to rival Simon and Garfunkel” (10/5)

— Three siblings with what Entertainment Weekly calls “vocal harmonies to rival Simon and Garfunkel” (10/5) Darlene Love (10/6)

(10/6) Classic Albums Live — Hotel California (10/20)

— Hotel California (10/20) Martin Sexton Trio (10/21)

(10/21) Tracy Lawrence (10/22)

(10/22) Somi (10/26)

(10/26) Steven Curtis Chapman (10/29)

(10/29) The Commonheart (11/2)

(11/2) Dailey & Vincent — The “rockstars of bluegrass” per CMT (11/3)

— The “rockstars of bluegrass” per CMT (11/3) Newmyer Flyer Presents: The Last Waltz (11/10)

(11/10) The Steel Wheels (11/16)

(11/16) Simply Three (11/17)

(11/17) Joe Nichols (11/19)

(11/19) Tuba Christmas — An annual Weinberg Center tradition, where as many as 80 regional tuba and euphonium players perform four-part Christmas carols (11/25)

— An annual Weinberg Center tradition, where as many as 80 regional tuba and euphonium players perform four-part Christmas carols (11/25) Chanticleer — “The world’s reigning male chorus,” according to the New Yorker (11/28)

— “The world’s reigning male chorus,” according to the New Yorker (11/28) Ornament — Eleven-piece orchestra reproduces the wintery rock sound of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra with lights, smoke and lasers (11/30)

— Eleven-piece orchestra reproduces the wintery rock sound of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra with lights, smoke and lasers (11/30) Shadows of the ’60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown (12/2)

(12/2) The 23rd Annual Messiah Sing-Along (12/19)

(12/19) Phil Vassar & Kellie Pickler (12/22)

(12/22) The Deanna Bogart Band (12/30)

