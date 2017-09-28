Powerful trans rights doc “Raising Zoey” screens at HRC Equality Center

Raising Zoey is the heartwarming story of teenage trans activist Zoey Luna, who had to enlist the ACLU in her fight with school officials for her right to self-identify.

Aided by support from her mother and sister, as well as her own extraordinary self-assurance and fortitude, Luna perseveres even in the face of bullying and endless teasing at school.

Dante Alencastre’s documentary screens as part of the monthly RA Xtra series from Reel Affirmations, co-sponsored by Center LatinX and the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs.

Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12, or $25 for VIP seating as well as one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and popcorn. Call 202-682-2245 or visit thedccenter.org.