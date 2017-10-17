30 Amazing photos from this year’s 17th Street High Heel Race

Metro Weekly
A curated sneak peek from the 2017 race! More to come tomorrow!

Photos by Todd Franson and Ward Morrison
October 25, 2017

Here’s a quick selection of photographs by Ward Morrison and Todd Franson from the annual The 17th Street High Heel Race, which took place on Tuesday night, October 24, 2017.

Congrats to the winner of this year’s race — Sue Pository (aka Scott Teribury).

These, plus many more photos will be posted on Thursday, Oct. 26, in Metro Weekly’s Scene section, and will be available for purchase at that time!

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Ward Morrison

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

Photo: Todd Franson

