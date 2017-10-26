Angelika Theatres celebrates Hitchcocktober with Psycho

The area’s two Angelika theaters close out their monthlong “Hitchcocktober” series of Hitchcock classics with one of the director’s most famous works. Made in 1960, Psycho remains one of the greatest horror films in the history of cinema, single-handedly reinventing the genre.

Anthony Perkins gives the performance of his career as Norman Bates, the meek, neurotic owner of an eerily isolated motel where he lives with his domineering mother. His life is forever changed when Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) stays for a night. The film is celebrated for a shower to end all showers — a master class in editing — and for Bernard Herrmann’s magnificent, instantly recognizable all-strings score.

Psycho also features Vera Miles, John Gavin, Martin Balsam and, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss it cameo, Ted Knight, who a decade later would star as the dumbest anchorman alive on the Mary Tyler Moore Show. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.

Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market, 550 Penn St. NE. Also Angelika Film Center – Mosaic, 2911 District Avenue, Fairfax. Tickets are $10. Call 800-680-9095 or visit angelikafilmcenter.com.