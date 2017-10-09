Armie Hammer responds to “depravity” of Call Me By Your Name’s age gap

Armie Hammer offered a terse response after a follower on social media accused his new film Call Me By Your Name of “depravity” and “pedophilia.”

The critically lauded film depicts a budding romance between a 24-year-old academic (Hammer) and a 17-year-old Italian (Timothée Chalamet), whose parents’ house the scholar is staying at. The age of consent in Italy is between 13 and 16, depending on the age and status of the participants.

Twitter user Lee Ebbs tweeted to Hammer, “Wow, did you act in a film about pedophilia? Are you a pedophile? Do you promote such depravity? I was once a fan. Blech!!”

But Hammer wasn’t having it.

“You do know that you live in a state where the age of consent is 16, right….? Ok. Now shut up,” he responded.

It’s not the first time Hammer has come to the defense of the age gap depicted in the film, which opens November 24. Last month, Hammer clapped back at former actor James Woods, who — while quoting another tweet about the film — wrote “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency.” Woods also included the hashtag #NAMBLA, a reference to the North American Man/Boy Love Association.

Hammer succinctly replied, “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?”

Despite attempts to condemn the film, Call Me By Your Name, based on the book of the same name by André Aciman, is on track to be one of the year’s most critically acclaimed films.

It’s currently sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus that it “offers a melancholy, powerfully affecting portrait of first love.”