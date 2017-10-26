BYT’s Bentzen Ball Comedy Festival Returns this weekend

Metro Weekly
Tig Notaro curates another weekend of laughs hosted by BYT

By on October 26, 2017

Lesbian comedian Tig Notaro (Amazon’s One Mississippi) curates this annual four-day event, presented by Brightest Young Things, that kicks off at the Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 26, with a show featuring Notaro and friends including Seaton Smith.

Other highlights of the weekend include: On Friday, Oct. 27, “You’re The Expert Live w/Chris Duffy”, at National Geographic’s Grosvenor Auditorium; on Saturday, Oct. 28, Colin Quinn with Haywood Turnipseed Jr, at the Lincoln, Andrea Gibson and Amber Tamblyn at the Kennedy Center, Story District’s “Going Commando” program of “stories about roughing it” at Grosvenor, and Jenny Slate, Max Silvestri, and Gabe Liedman in the “Big Terrific” at the Lincoln; and on Sunday, Oct. 29, the closing program “Al Franken: Giant of the Senate & Ira Glass: Giant of the Radio,” at the Lincoln.

Visit brightestyoungthings.com/bentzen-ball for tickets and more information.

