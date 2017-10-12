Event to benefit 3 LGBTQ Virginia delegate candidates in Williamsburg on Friday

- Features
Former U.S. Rep. and 2017 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello will be the featured guest speaker at an event hosted by three LGBTQ Democratic nominees for the House of Delegates on Friday, Oct. 13.
The event, which takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aleweks Brewing Company in Williamsburg, will raise funds for the campaigns of Rebecca Colaw, Kelly DeLucia, and Ben Hixon. Individual tickets are $50 per person and $75 for couples, and include all beverages. Proceeds from the event will be split evenly between all three campaigns.
Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) and Democratic candidate for the 13th House of Delegates District Danica Roem, seeking to become the first transgender delegate in the commonwealth’s history, will address guests by video link.
“I am delighted to be one of the hosts of this event with Congressman Perriello as our special guest speaker, and especially am honored to be joining my fellow LGBTQ Democrats,
who are truly making history this year in Virginia,” DeLucia said in a statement.
DeLucia is the Democratic nominee in the 96th House District against Del. Brenda Pogge (R-James City), a favorite of the Religious Right.
Colaw, the Democratic nominee in the 64th House District, is running for an open seat in the Tidewater area.
Hixon is the Democratic nominee in the 30th House District against Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), the sponsor of a bill that would allow individuals an businesses to refuse goods or services to LGBTQ people by citing religious beliefs opposing homosexuality or same-sex marriage.
All three hosts, and Roem, are among a record-setting number of seven out LGBTQ candidates seeking office in the commonwealth this year.
The Democratic House of Delegates fundraiser, at 197-B Ewell Rd. in Williamsburg, is open to both the public and the press. For tickets, visit act.myngp.com.