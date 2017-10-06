Gay man whose boyfriend died in Vegas shooting talks to Anderson Cooper

“I just cannot say enough amazing things about that man. He’s such an example to everyone that he ever came in contact in his life.”

—Bobby Eardley, speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the Las Vegas shooting last week, which claimed the life of his partner, 28-year-old Cameron Robinson. Eardley was struck with shrapnel during the attack, but survived.

Eardley held Robinson after he was shot, staying with him to comfort him.

“I just wanted to make sure that he knew that he wasn’t alone in those moments and I held him and talked to him the whole time,” he said. “I know he wasn’t the only victim and I know that so many other people are going through exactly what I’m going through and my heart goes out to every single one of them. I really want to just make sure that the heroes of the situation are also noticed.”

Eardley had been with Robinson for four years. The couple lived in St. George, Utah, together, with Robinson commuting to Vegas for work.

“[Cameron] had such rough background where he came from. So many trials and tribulations in his life, but he always, always strived to be better,” he said. “He never stopped. He built such an amazing life for himself.”

He also credits Robinson for helping him finally come out to his own family.

“When I came out four years ago, I didn’t know how it was all going to go with my family,” Eardley said. “I knew they were accepting, but it took someone as special as Cameron to be able to open eyes for everyone and just learn love and acceptance. I’m so grateful to him for that and for an example that he was for not only me and my family and my kids. He was such a strong, strong person.”

Watch the interview below: