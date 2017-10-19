Middleburg Film Festival is this weekend!

Held in a picturesque town in Virginia’s horse and wine country, the Middleburg Film Festival, founded by BET co-founder Sheila C. Johnson, offers a mix of independent features, documentaries and Oscar contenders, including several submissions for Best Foreign Language Film.

Highlights in its fifth year include: Luca Guadagnino’s rapturous gay romance Call Me By Your Name, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet; a conversation with writer/director Dee Rees and a screening of Mudbound, an epic drama set in post-World War II Jim Crow Mississippi; Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, about two star-aligned deaf runaway children separated by generations; Sebastien Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman, Chile’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film starring transgender actress Daniela Vega as a woman vilified by society; and a preview of season two of FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

The festival runs Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. Salamander Resort & Spa and other venues in Middleburg, Va. Passes range from $100 for students to $3,500 for all-access, including film screenings and receptions plus dinner and food events at a local winery. Visit middleburgfilm.org.