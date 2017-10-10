Mississippi’s anti-LGBTQ “religious freedom” law is now in full effect

One of the nation’s most sweeping anti-LGBTQ laws has gone into effect in Mississippi despite valiant attempts to stop the state from enforcing the law’s provisions.

Passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil Bryant (R) in early 2016 as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing marriage equality, HB 1523 was one of several anti-LGBTQ laws floated in states as a solution to allow people who object to same-sex marriage to refuse goods and services that might be used as part of a same-sex wedding.

Because lawmakers were keen not to explicitly state their intent of refusing wedding-based services to same-sex couples, HB 1523’s language is deliberately vague and broadly sweeping, allowing any business or individual, including those working on behalf of the state or local government, to cite “sincerely held religious beliefs” as justification for turning away LGBTQ people seeking service.

The law specifically singles out three specific religious beliefs that are protected above all others: the idea that marriage should only be between a man and a woman, that sexual relations are “properly confined” to such a marriage, and that sex is an innate characteristic assigned at birth and cannot change.

Under these broad provisions of the law, store owners can potentially turn away any person they perceive as LGBTQ. Doctors can potentially refuse to treat LGBTQ patients or deny them medicine because of objections to a gay or transgender person’s “lifestyle.” State employees can refuse to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, and public school counselors can turn away LGBTQ youth seeking emotional support or help.

The law took effect on Tuesday after the Columbus Day weekend following a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals striking down a lower court’s ruling finding that the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Under that lower court ruling, the state of Mississippi had been prevented from implementing the law until the courts could rule on its constitutionality. However, the 5th Circuit’s decision lifted that injunction, opening the floodgates to various forms of legalized discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs who sued over the law have announced their intention to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that their clients should not have to be harmed by a discriminatory law that purports to do just that.

“I am so terribly sorry that this unconstitutional and hateful law has to go into effect, even for one day or hour,” Roberta Kaplan, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the case of Campaign for Southern Equality v. Bryant III, the case that struck down HB 1523 at the district level and one of several lawsuits challenging the statute.

“Nevertheless,” Kaplan continued, “we remain determined to make sure that HB 1523 remains in effect for as short a time period as possible and is soon relegated to where it belongs — the dustbin of history.”

The Campaign for Southern Equality has set up a hotline and will be accepting email and Facebook messages from LGBTQ Mississippians to report and document instances of discrimination, which can potentially be used for a future lawsuit by demonstrating the harm the law inflicts on LGBTQ people. Complaints can be filed by calling 828-242-1559 or emailing info@southernequality.org.

“The insidious power of a law like this is that it casts a long shadow over public life, forcing someone to assess whether they will be treated fairly and respectfully in situations from the crisis of an emergency room to an anniversary dinner at a restaurant to a child’s classroom,” the Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality, said in a statement. “Now we face the cruel reality of the law going into effect and the imminent threat it poses to the dignity, health and well-being of LGBT Mississippians.”