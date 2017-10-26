Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” will feature record number of trans actors

An upcoming FX drama focused on life in ’80s New York will feature a record number of transgender actors.

Pose, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, will showcase various aspects of life in the Big Apple, including the emerging luxuries of the uber-rich, the rise of ball culture, and the downtown scene, Variety reports.

Trans actors MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross will star alongside Tony-winner Billy Porter.

“We are thrilled that POSE pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color,” Canals said. “Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I’m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes.”

Variety adds that Our Lady J and Janet Mock have both been co-writing with Canals, Twiggy Pucci Garçon is among those consulting on New York’s ball culture, and trans filmmaker and director Silas Howard will serve as co-executive producer.

Pose’s pilot episode will go into production this November in New York City.