Smithsonian Food History Weekend

Authors Ruth Reichl, Joan Nathan, Calvin Trillin, and Jessica B. Harris, broadcaster Simon Majumdar, Top Chef contestant Chef Sheldon Simeon, TV personality Duff Goldman, Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times critic Jonathan Gold, and Francis Lam of NPR’s The Splendid Table are among those attending an event organized by the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

The third annual Food History Weekend is focused on exploring how food has been both a bridge and a barrier to cultural connection in America. It launches with a Black Tie Gala featuring food, drinks, and presentation of the 3rd Annual Julia Child Award to restaurateur Danny Meyer of New York’s Union Square Cafe and Shake Shack, on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The next day offers a free, day-long symposium about the migration of people and food throughout American history, followed by an evening “Dine Out” program at select local restaurants featuring a special dish or drink inspired by Child.

A festival of free activities around the museum, including demos, book signings and film screenings, is Saturday, Oct. 28, ending with an After Hours event toasting the history of American brewing, featuring The Answer Brewpub, Harlem Brewing Co., Highland Brewing Co., and Weeping Radish Brewery. National Museum of American History, 1400 Constitution Ave. NW. Call 202-633-1000 or visit americanhistory.si.edu for more information.