Spotlight: Editor’s Picks for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

NIGHT OF THE LIVING ZOO

Friends of the National Zoo presents an adults-only celebration of Halloween, featuring performance artists, particularly those working in the odd and eerie realms, a costume contest, a DJ dance party, craft beer, and food truck fare. Friday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW. General admission is $90 for Night of the Living Zoo. Call 202-633-4800 or visit nationalzoo.si.edu.

WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE?

Capital Classics, a new hump-day series at Landmark’s recently refurbished West End Cinema, concludes its fall season with the 1962 camp classic that is once again all the rage thanks to Ryan Murphy’s recent Feud FX series. Robert Aldrich’s shocker is still every bit as captivating today in its tale of a former child star (a marvelously unhinged Bette Davis) who torments her crippled sister and ex-movie queen (Joan Crawford). And if you liked Feud but haven’t seen Baby Jane on a big screen, here’s your chance. Happy Hour-priced beer and wine from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. Landmark’s West End Cinema, 2301 M St. NW. Tickets are $12.50. Call 202-534-1907 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

ASSASSINS

It’s not every year you get to see this lesser-known Tony-winning Stephen Sondheim show, but if you missed the recent Pallas Theatre Collective production, you’re in luck. Virginia’s NextStop Theatre Company offers its own version of the revue-style portrait of attempted presidential murderers, with Bobby Libby as Lincoln’s killer John Wilkes Booth, Mikey Cafarelli as John Hinckley (Reagan), Alex Zavistovich as Samuel Byck (Nixon), Brice Guerriere as Giuseppe Zangara (FDR), Katie McManus as Sarah Jane Moore (Ford), Jaclyn Young as Squeaky Fromme (Ford), and John Sygar as Lee Harvey Oswald (JFK) and the show’s Balladeer. To Nov. 12. NextStop Theatre, 269 Sunset Park Drive, Herndon, Va. Tickets are $20 to $60. Call 866-811-4111 or visit nextstoptheatre.org.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Written by South Park‘s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the riotously funny, audacious musical, which won a whopping nine Tony Awards, is both cutting edge in shocking substance yet traditional in style. The Book of Mormon may weave in unexpected and provocative plot twists and scenes as well as convey extremely modern sensibilities about life, culture and organized religion. Yet it still hews to the standard musical mold, from repeated musical lines and lyrics, to boisterous sing-along group anthems, to sharp group choreography, including a tap number. To Nov. 19. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $59 to $250. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

DC’S DIFFERENT DRUMMERS: DC SWING!

The intimate jazz ensemble of the local LGBTQ music organization performs a swinging set of Big Band Era standards during a special Sunday afternoon event. Cornelius Young conducts. Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. Second Floor of Mr. Henry’s, 601 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Free, with suggested donation. Call 202-546-8412 or visit dcdd.org.

WE ARE THE 9

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Justin Trawick formed this local collaborative of fellow musical acts a decade ago as a way to help book more shows and perform at more venues. The showcase readies its debut on the Wharf in Southwest with a concert featuring performances by Trawick, Vim & Vigor, Eli Lev, Rock Creek Kings, Uptown Boys Choir, Brave Like Us, Maryjo Mattea and Louisa Hall. Thursday, Nov. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl St. SW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-380-9620 or visit pearlstreetwarehouse.com.