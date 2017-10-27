Metro Weekly
Superfierce: Art Of Resistance

Superfierce supports female artists through connection, inspiration and exhibition

By on October 27, 2017

Fearless Girl: Maggie O’Neill

According to statistics from the National Endowment for the Arts, while approximately 51 percent of visual artists are women, less than 5 percent are represented in major museums around the world.

Maggie O’Neill started the organization SuperFierce as a support system to help connect, inspire, mentor and exhibit fellow female artists.

Its 2017 exhibition features over 30 female artists, selected by a panel of local visual art experts, and including, among others, Behnaz Babazadeh, Kimberly Cunningham, Lana Gomez, Linda Hesh, Akemi Maegawa, Anne Marchand, Cara Peterson, Caitlyn Price, Amber Robles-Gordon, and Antonia Tricarico.

A Haute Halloween Party is Oct. 27. On display to Nov. 4. Blind Whino, 700 Delaware Ave. SW. Call 202-554-0103 or visit superfierce.org.

