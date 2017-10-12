Trump will be first sitting president to address anti-gay Values Voter Summit

President Donald Trump will make history on Friday, Oct. 13 when he becomes the first sitting president to address the Values Voter Summit, a conference for socially conservative activists, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The annual summit, hosted by the Family Research Council, brings together some of the most vocal anti-LGBTQ activists and proponents of “traditional values to celebrate their hard-won victories and begin organizing future campaigns to promote measures they believe will promote “religious freedom.”

“Values voters have waited eight years for a leader who puts America’s mission first and respects the values that made America into a great nation,” FRC President Tony Perkins said in a statement. “Values voters are coming to our nation’s capital thankful to hear from a president who is fulfilling the promises that he campaigned on. Since the early days of the campaign, President Trump allied himself with values voters, promising to put an end to the 8 years of relentless assault on the First Amendment.”

This isn’t Trump’s first time addressing the conference: he spoke at it in 2015, during the Republican primary race, and again last year, as the Republican Party’s official nominee.

The Trump administration has particularly earned praise from conservative voters for its recently released “religious freedom” guidance that allows employers to claim an exemption, based on personal moral or religious beliefs, to an ACA mandate requiring them to provide insurance coverage for their employees’ birth control. The mandate became a sore point for many religious conservatives under the previous administration, who accused then-President Obama of forcing employers to violate their religious conscience.

The administration has also earned praise from the Values Voter crowd for President Trump’s selection of bona fide conservatives as judicial nominees, specifically Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, and the administration’s decision to reverse Obama-era guidance outlining how schools are supposed to treat transgender students according to their gender identity.

Some of the scheduled speakers for the weekend include members of Congress, including U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Mark Walker (R-N.C.), Chris Smith (R-N.J.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Mike Johnson (R-La.), and Steve Scalise (R-La.), who earned criticism from liberals for deciding to speak at the conference after he was saved by a lesbian Capitol Police officer during a shooting at a congressional Republican baseball practice. Scalise was shot in the hip but survived the ordeal.

Several current or former members of Trump’s administration are also expected to speak, including Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, former adviser and executive chairman of Breitbart News Steve Bannon, and Sebastian Gorka, a former chief strategist to the president.

Others expected to speak include former U.S. Reps. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.), John Hostettler (R-Ind.), and Frank Wolf (R-Va.), as well as Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and conservative firebrand Elizabeth Schultz, a member of the Fairfax County School Board infamous for her opposition to the school system’s nondiscrimination policy.