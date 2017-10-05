Youth Pride Day 2017: Events Schedule, Leadership & Sponsors

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Dupont Circle

Noon to 5 p.m.

SPEAKERS

Gavin Grimm – Keynote

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

Councilmember David Grosso

Check It

D.C. Office of Human Rights

Youth Pride Alliance

Sheila A. Reid, GLBT Affairs Office, D.C. Government

The Trevor Project

The Center

This Free Life

Youth testimonials throughout the day.

PERFORMANCES

Ahriana Merryweather

B Steady

C. Thomas

Camal

Capri Bloomingdale

Check It

Delila B Lee

DOUG TheeSavage

Ivanna Duvell

Kabuki B Lee

Laronica Vegas

Majilcal

Marcus B Lee

Mary Bowman

Premiere Models

Private Tails

Riley Knox

Sebastian Katz

Shi-Queeta- Lee

Sylvanna Duvell

Ty Dyking

Vendors & Booths

Ask Rayceen

Breaking the Cycle

Capital Pride

Check It

Damien Ministry

DC Area Transmasculine Society

DC Department of Health

DC Fray

DC Library

DC Office of Human Rights

DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs

DC Police LGBT

DC Public Schools

DC Trans Coalition

Different Drummers

Dignity Washington

Eleanor Holmes Norton

Future Foundation

GLBT Mayor’s Office

Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit, MPD

GW University Public Health

Head Count

Human Rights Campaign

Identity Inc.

Latin American Youth Center

MCC Church

Metro Weekly

Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church

Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians and

Gays DC

Rainbow Youth Alliance

Real Talk DC

Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League

Team DC

The DC Center

The National Gay and Lesbian Task Force

The Trevor Project

Transgender Health Empowerment

Planned Parenthood

Youth Pride Alliance

Us Helping Us

Whitman Walker Health

YPA Board

Nikisha Carpenter, President

Ace Portis, Vice-President

Sarah Blazucki, Secretary

Tyler Webb, Treasurer

Angela Ferrell-Zabala

Franklin Johnson

Sheldon Scott

About Us

A non-profit 501 (c)3 organization, the Youth Pride Alliance (YPA) was founded in 1996. Its mission is to empower Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, and Ally youth, encouraging positive self-development and expression, as well as leadership, while bridging diverse communities and individuals to address issues of visibility, equality, and social justice. YPA hosts programs like Youth Pride Day, provides leadership training, and facilitates intergenerational partnerships, and is dedicated to advancing a holistic agenda that addresses the cultural, educational, political and social needs of young people in the D.C. area. As a small, all-volunteer run organization, YPA relies on the support of the community to succeed.

For more information on how to get involved with the Youth Pride Alliance, please visit youthpridealliance.org.

Thanks to the Sponsors of Youth Pride Day 2017

Platinum

Department of Health

Gold

Capital Pride

DC Office of Human Rights

HRC

Real Talk

Whitman Walker Health

Silver

DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs

Future Foundation

Bronze