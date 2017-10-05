Youth Pride Day 2017: Events Schedule, Leadership & Sponsors

Youth Pride’s 20th Anniversary, in Dupont Circle — Photo: Ward Morrison
Saturday, October 7, 2017
Dupont Circle
Noon to 5 p.m.
SPEAKERS
- Gavin Grimm – Keynote
- Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton
- Councilmember David Grosso
- Check It
- D.C. Office of Human Rights
- Youth Pride Alliance
- Sheila A. Reid, GLBT Affairs Office, D.C. Government
- The Trevor Project
- The Center
- This Free Life
Youth testimonials throughout the day.
PERFORMANCES
- Ahriana Merryweather
- B Steady
- C. Thomas
- Camal
- Capri Bloomingdale
- Check It
- Delila B Lee
- DOUG TheeSavage
- Ivanna Duvell
- Kabuki B Lee
- Laronica Vegas
- Majilcal
- Marcus B Lee
- Mary Bowman
- Premiere Models
- Private Tails
- Riley Knox
- Sebastian Katz
- Shi-Queeta- Lee
- Sylvanna Duvell
- Ty Dyking
Vendors & Booths
- Ask Rayceen
- Breaking the Cycle
- Capital Pride
- Check It
- Damien Ministry
- DC Area Transmasculine Society
- DC Department of Health
- DC Fray
- DC Library
- DC Office of Human Rights
- DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs
- DC Police LGBT
- DC Public Schools
- DC Trans Coalition
- Different Drummers
- Dignity Washington
- Eleanor Holmes Norton
- Future Foundation
- GLBT Mayor’s Office
- Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit, MPD
- GW University Public Health
- Head Count
- Human Rights Campaign
- Identity Inc.
- Latin American Youth Center
- MCC Church
- Metro Weekly
- Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church
- Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians and
- Gays DC
- Rainbow Youth Alliance
- Real Talk DC
- Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League
- Team DC
- The DC Center
- The National Gay and Lesbian Task Force
- The Trevor Project
- Transgender Health Empowerment
- Planned Parenthood
- Youth Pride Alliance
- Us Helping Us
- Whitman Walker Health
YPA Board
- Nikisha Carpenter, President
- Ace Portis, Vice-President
- Sarah Blazucki, Secretary
- Tyler Webb, Treasurer
- Angela Ferrell-Zabala
- Franklin Johnson
- Sheldon Scott
About Us
A non-profit 501 (c)3 organization, the Youth Pride Alliance (YPA) was founded in 1996. Its mission is to empower Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, and Ally youth, encouraging positive self-development and expression, as well as leadership, while bridging diverse communities and individuals to address issues of visibility, equality, and social justice. YPA hosts programs like Youth Pride Day, provides leadership training, and facilitates intergenerational partnerships, and is dedicated to advancing a holistic agenda that addresses the cultural, educational, political and social needs of young people in the D.C. area. As a small, all-volunteer run organization, YPA relies on the support of the community to succeed.
For more information on how to get involved with the Youth Pride Alliance, please visit youthpridealliance.org.
Thanks to the Sponsors of Youth Pride Day 2017
Platinum
Gold
- Capital Pride
- DC Office of Human Rights
- HRC
- Real Talk
- Whitman Walker Health
Silver
- DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs
- Future Foundation
Bronze
- Damien Ministry
- Makers Lab
- Planned Parenthood
- SMYAL
- Team Rayceen