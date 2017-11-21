Anti-gay Republican accused of sexual misconduct, harassment by dozens of men

Ohio state Rep. Wes Goodman probably thought last week was as low as his career could go.

The “family values” Republican, who opposed same-sex marriage and same-sex parents, was forced to resign after he was caught having sex with a man in his office.

Unfortunately, stepping down wasn’t the end of the matter. Independent Journal Review has obtained exclusive testimony from over 30 sources, alleging various degrees of sexual misconduct and harassment by Goodman.

The accusations range from sending photos of his genitals on Snapchat, to trying to convince a man that sex between “two alphas” wouldn’t be considered gay.

Goodman allegedly had a pattern of behavior, which involved messaging college-age students “as if he wanted to be a friend, asking what they wanted for their careers,” IJR reports.

Goodman would then gradually increase the number of messages he sent, until the conversation moved towards more explicit messages.

One source, who says he is a “straight, heterosexual male,” said Goodman asked for his Snapchat. The man agreed, thinking it would be a way to build “a professional relationship with an upcoming conservative lawmaker.”

Instead, Goodman started asking how much “pussy” the man was getting, as well as repeatedly inviting him to visit Ohio to see the Ohio Statehouse.

One night, Goodman messaged, saying his wife was asleep and he was bored.

“I didn’t reply for about 30 min after opening the Snapchat,” the man said. “Then, he sent me videos of him masturbating as well as dick pics. He also sent another Snapchat asking how big my penis was. I immediately blocked him.”

Snapchat was apparently a favored platform for Goodman, as messages would disappear and he’d be notified of any screenshots. However, he failed to consider that some of those he messaged would simply use another device to take a photo of their screen.

Goodman used his full name on Snapchat (username WesleyGoodman1), and snapshots of conversations include messages such as “I’m so hard,” “You should be here/Getting your dick sucked,” “Bet that big cock needs work,” and “Gotta let that monster loose.”

One of the sources even captured a photo of Goodman’s penis that he had sent. Another source described him as “a major creep,” and considered tweeting about Goodman’s hypocrisy, given his “family values” politics — though he decided not to.

A frequent occurrence in the messages is that Goodman’s wife was asleep beside him and he was “bored,” “lonely” or “horny.” Goodman would also frequently talk about his penis size.

One source said that he had met Goodman through mutual friends, and that their conversations frequently became sexual, including Goodman trying to convince him that he needed his assistance “alpha to alpha,” and that it “wouldn’t be gay if it’s just two alphas.”

However, Goodman apparently wasn’t satisfied with only texting, or having sex in his office. The Washington Post reports that he apparently groped an 18-year-old college student during an event for evangelicals in Washington, D.C.

The incident took place in October 2015, at a fundraiser held by anti-gay Tony Perkins‘ Council for National Policy. Goodman allegedly convinced the man and some other young people to go to a party on Capitol Hill. They then returned to the Ritz-Carlton, where the event was held, and Goodman “pushed” the young man to go to his hotel room, offering to share his bed.

In a statement to the Post, the man claims he woke in the night to find Goodman’s hand “pulling down my zipper.” Goodman had already unbuttoned his pants.

The 18-year-old fled the room, saying he was “shaken, dazed, confused and very upset.”

The Post reports that the man’s mother and step-father were told of the incident, and complained to Perkins, demanding action.

Perkins apparently tried to convince Goodman to abandon his plans to run for office in Ohio, but Goodman ignored him, eventually winning his seat in last year’s elections.

Goodman declined to comment on his actions to either IJR or the Post.