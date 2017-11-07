Danica Roem becomes first transgender legislator in nation

Danica Roem (D-Manassas) made history Tuesday night, besting 13-term Republican Bob Marshall, to win a seat on the Virginia House of Delegates. She will be the first transgender person in the U.S. to serve as a state legislator when taking office in January.

In her campaign, Roem outworked Marshall, a social conservative famous for his sponsorship of radical right-wing bills, on the ground, tirelessly knocking on doors and meeting face-to-face with voters in a 10-month campaign.

Several LGBTQ groups endorsed Roem’s candidacy, including the Human Rights Campaign, the Victory Fund, the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence, and Trans United Fund.

This is a developing story and will be updated.