Emporiyum’s Food Paradise

Union Market is a haven for foodies year-round, but one weekend every November it becomes a veritable foodie’s paradise. In addition to the regular merchants and food stalls inside the Market proper, over 100 artisans, producers, chefs and restaurants from around the Mid-Atlantic also set up booths behind the market to sample and peddle their latest wares and fares.

It’s a good assortment of tasty edibles and thoughtful gifts, for friends and family — and yourself. A sampling of the more intriguing vendors on hand this year include: South Mountain Creamery, Zesty Z Spreads & Condiments, Brother Floyd’s Righteous Pickles, the Local Oyster from Baltimore, Tibetan dumplings from D.C.’s Dorjee Momo, “liquor-infused ice cream” from Tipsy Scoop, dog treats from What The Cluck, New York’s Sfoglini Pasta Shop, and Bella Rouge Barbeque.

The Emporiyum launches with a Five Year Birthday Party on Friday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Emporiyum is Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12. Dock5 at Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE.

General admission is $15 for admission after 1:30 p.m., $25 for access at 11 a.m. with a complimentary tote bag, or $40 for VIP access at 10 a.m. plus special bites and sips, and a gift bag; the Friday Birthday party is $40, or $80 with an All Access Weekend Pass. Call 800-680-9095 or visit theemporiyum.com.