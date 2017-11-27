First Look: Russell Tovey as gay superhero The Ray in CW’s Arrowverse crossover

The first images have been released of Russell Tovey as gay superhero The Ray in a four-part crossover special on The CW.

The crossover involves the network’s DC Comics “Arrowverse” shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow — and will feature Tovey’s hero helping in the fight against universe-hopping Nazis.

The Ray, real name Raymond Terrill, exists in a world where the Nazis won WWII and Green Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl are evil.

Terrill, a journalist, discovers a secret government project to weaponize the power of light. After a genetic light bomb explodes, it grants him with light-based powers.

The character will also be openly gay, with images showing Tovey wearing a Holocaust-style prison uniform featuring an upside-down pink triangle — used by the Nazis to identify homosexuals.

“Crisis On Earth-X,” as the crossover will be known, follows the Nazis as they move from their universe to the one inhabited by the Arrowverse heroes. Terrill will follow to help thwart their plans for domination.

Tovey will also voice The Ray in an animated spinoff called Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which will premiere on CW Seed later this year.

The two-night “Crisis On Earth-X” crossover event starts tonight, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. EST.