GALA’s Flamenco Festival kicks off this weekend

Flamenco Extranjero presents stories from the perspective of non-Spaniards who chose flamenco as their life’s passion and career, gaining respect and acclaim for their mastery in the process.

Foremost among these is the Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company, founded by Edwin Aparicio, who is also the curator of GALA’s 13th Flamenco Festival. Everything kicks off this weekend with the Aparicio company and continues into next weekend with lauded flamenco master Francisco Hidalgo & Company and the U.S. premiere of Binomio.

Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. The Fuego Flamenco Festival runs to Nov. 12. GALA Theatre at Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Tickets are $30 to $55 for each performance, or $60 for a Discount Festival Ticket. Call 202-234-7174 or visit galatheatre.org.