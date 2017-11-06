General Services Administration drops LGBTQ protections from equal employment policy

The U.S. General Services Administration has become the latest federal agency to remove mentions or references to sexual orientation and gender identity from their Equal Employment Opportunity statement, stoking the anger of LGBTQ activists who already see the Trump administration as hostile to LGBTQ rights.

Under the Civil Service Reform Act and executive orders signed by former Presidents Clinton and Obama, discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity were prohibited in federal employment. The last iteration of the previous policy under the Obama administration, issued in December 2015, explicitly noted that the administration considered any discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity to constitute a form of sex discrimination, which is prohibited under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. At the time it was approved, the policy wasn’t slated to expire until December 2022.

Yet a look at the latest policy on the GSA website only mentions employment protections for people based on their race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or genetic information. And unlike the Obama-era policy, the new EEO statement makes no mention of where to lodge complaints of discrimination that are thought to be based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Upon learning of the change, the Human Rights Campaign issued a statement accusing the Trump administration of “actively seeking to undermine rights for LGBTQ people” and called for the restoration of the references contained in the 2015 policy statement.

“The GSA’s move to exclude sexual orientation and gender identity from their Equal Employment Opportunity statement is mean-spirited, deceptive and irresponsible,” David Stacy, HRC’s government affairs director, said in a statement. “The GSA’s EEO statement is meant to inform workers and applicants about their legal protections — protections that federal employees have had for decades. Cutting specific mention of sexual orientation and gender identity protections is a slap in the face to LGBTQ federal employees who proudly serve and sadly signals that this administration does not value them.”

A spokesman for the GSA was not immediately available for comment as to why the language of the EEO statement had changed.

A similar situation occurred in June when U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross emailed a statement to department employees outlining the Commerce Department’s EEO policy, which excluded specific references to sexual orientation or gender identity.

After swift backlash from the LGBTQ community, Ross issued a follow-up memo acknowledging both his mistake and the concerns raised by others about the exclusion of those two protected categories.

“I want to assure you that the EEO statement was never intended to change policy or exclude any protected categories,” Ross said in the follow-up memo. “The Department of Commerce remains committed to nondiscrimination on the basis of transgender status and sexual orientation. Department employees will continue to enjoy the fullest extent of the protections of all the nondiscrimination laws.”