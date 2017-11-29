WATCH: Indiana congressional candidate touts support for marriage equality in ad

A Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Indiana has released a campaign advertisment touting his role fighting on behalf of same-sex couples seeking to challenge Kentucky’s ban on marriage equality.

Dan Canon was part of the team of lawyers who pushed the 6th Circuit to overturn the ban, and, after losing there, took the fight to the Supreme Court, which legalized marriage equality in its Obergefell ruling.

What’s more surprising is that Dan Canon is running in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District, a socially conservative, mostly rural district that spans from the Kentucky border through much of southeast Indiana, including the college town of Bloomington.

In his ad, “Ready,” Canon portrays himself as a fighter and someone willing to stand up for the underdog.

“Without saying a word people tell me they’ve never had someone to fight for them. So I do. That’s why I became a lawyer: to be the voice for the people who do right every day, work their whole lives and still get screwed,” Canon says in a voice-over. “By a health insurance company, by bureaucracy that doesn’t care, by a government that doesn’t listen. I fight to make things right for people. Sometimes making history, usually making a difference.”

Watch the ad below: