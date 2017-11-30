Priests bring “Nothing Feels Natural” to the 9:30 Club

Now five years old, the D.C.-based band has generated national buzz for revitalizing, however indirectly, one aspect of D.C. culture — punk rock, specifically the ’90s-originating “Riot Grrrl” variant.

Led by the strong, elastically voiced Katie Alice Greer and featuring drummer Daniele Daniele, guitarist G.I. Jaguar, and bassist Taylor Mulitz, Priests is a largely LGBTQ-identified, mixed-gender, hard-charging band with a cheekily religious name — owing in part to Greer’s upbringing as the daughter of a Methodist minister.

The band tours in support of its debut full-length, Nothing Feels Natural, which Paste magazine called “the first great punk album of the Trump presidency.” It’s hard to disagree with music this sharp, passionate, and powerful.

Friday, Dec. 1. Doors at 8 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $17, with a dollar from each ticket donated to Casa Ruby. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.