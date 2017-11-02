Strathmore’s Museum Shop Around Holiday Market

Strathmore’s annual Museum Shop Around is one of the best and most convenient places in town for finding unique, artsy holiday gift ideas.

Next weekend, 18 museums and art organizations will be represented at the event selling memorabilia and merchandise, including the Audubon Naturalist Society, the Jewish Museum of Maryland, Montgomery County Historical Society, the National Geographic Museum, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Kennedy Center, the Phillips Collection, and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

Each museum is given its own space, often its own room, in Strathmore’s historic Mansion. That’s enough for most shops to display as much as 40 percent of their normal inventory. The Mansion also offers a café with food and drink available throughout the event, including hot apple cider.

Opens Thursday, Nov. 9, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 12, starting at 10 a.m. each day. The Mansion at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Free, but suggested donation is $10. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.

Check out a few more examples of what’s on offer below: