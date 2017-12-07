AGLA’s Holiday Party offers both fun and fundraising

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance will gather at Freddie’s Beach Bar for the organization’s annual holiday party and Equality Awards reception. The party provides a chance for AGLA members to select a new board for the upcoming year and honor those who have made significant contributions to the local LGBTQ community.

This year’s Equality Awards recipients are Bob Witeck, president of Witeck Communications; Justin Ayars, president and CEO of Q Virginia Media Company and editor-in-chief of Q Virginia Magazine; and Elizabeth Ames Fogarty, a board member of Equality Virginia and co-coordinator of the Arlington PFLAG Community Group.

The party is free, but attendees are encouraged to buy raffle tickets, the proceeds of which directly benefit AGLA. For $10, you’ll get a dinner coupon, access to the dessert bar, and 10 raffle tickets, with a chance to win various prizes like gift cards for local restaurants and businesses, gift baskets, or bottles of wine.

AGLA will also be collecting boxes of cereal and nonperishable food items to donate to the Arlington Food Assistance Center, which helps provide groceries for Arlington residents who are low-income, unemployed, elderly, or suffering from serious illnesses.

“We often see an increase in those needing food assistance around this time of year,” says Bruce Hightower, the organization’s current president. “This is another great way that AGLA helps our community.”

AGLA’s Holiday Party, Annual Meeting, and Equality Awards Presentation is Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar, 555 23rd St. S., Arlington, Va. Visit agla.org or email President Bruce Hightower at president@agla.org.