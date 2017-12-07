The American Pops Orchestra With Lea Delaria

Luke Frazier leads the 25-piece orchestra he founded two years ago in a holiday concert in a grand space, MGM National Harbor.

In addition to veteran lesbian comic and cabaret artist Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) and Helen Hayes Award-winning musical theater diva Nova Payton (Signature Theatre’s Hairspray), the program also features Rumer Willis (Broadway’s Chicago), Claybourne Elder (Broadway’s Sunday in the Park with George), singer-songwriter Mobley, and tap dancer Luke Hawkins (America’s Got Talent). Kelly Crandall d’Amboise leads the show.

Friday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets are $50 to $109. Call 844-346-4664 or visit TheAmericanPops.org.