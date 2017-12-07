Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / The American Pops Orchestra With Lea Delaria

The American Pops Orchestra With Lea Delaria

A holiday concert in a grand space -- the MGM National Harbor

By on December 7, 2017

Lea Delaria — Photo: Sophy Holland

Luke Frazier leads the 25-piece orchestra he founded two years ago in a holiday concert in a grand space, MGM National Harbor.

In addition to veteran lesbian comic and cabaret artist Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) and Helen Hayes Award-winning musical theater diva Nova Payton (Signature Theatre’s Hairspray), the program also features Rumer Willis (Broadway’s Chicago), Claybourne Elder (Broadway’s Sunday in the Park with George), singer-songwriter Mobley, and tap dancer Luke Hawkins (America’s Got Talent). Kelly Crandall d’Amboise leads the show.

Friday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets are $50 to $109. Call 844-346-4664 or visit TheAmericanPops.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items