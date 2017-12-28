California newspaper apologizes after writer’s byline changed to homophobic slur

A California newspaper has been forced to apologize after an employee altered a writer’s byline to include a homophobic slur.

The unnamed employee at the Santa Barbara News-Press made the changes on an innocuous article about holiday shopping by writer Paul Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’ name was changed to “Paul Gayzalez,” while his position was listed as “News-Press Faggoat.”

In an editorial apology, the paper told its readers that they had taken “immediate and swift action” with the employee who made the alterations, adding, “we do not tolerate any form of harassment in the workplace. We apologize to our readers.”

Donald Katich, director of News Operations at Santa Barbara News-Press told SF Gate that the employee in question “is no longer in a position to make that same mistake.”

“There is a process we are obligated to follow when it comes to discipline or termination,” he said. “The employee is no longer in the building.”

