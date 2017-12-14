The Duplex Diner’s Janky Sweater Party

These days it seems like everyone — maybe even your family — throws a party in which everyone is encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater.

But the best have a reason for the gaudy seasonal display, such as making it a benefit for the Trevor Project, the leading organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

That’s the cause that will benefit from donations at the door and profits from drink sales this Friday, Dec. 15, at the gay diner on the edge of Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle.

Drag queen Goldie Grigio hosts the ’80s-themed Breakfast Club party with DJs Khelan Bhatia and Adam Koussari-Amin. Party starts at 9 p.m. an “ends when we take our sweaters off.”

The 18th and U Duplex Diner, 2004 18th St. NW. Donation of $10 gets you a champagne cocktail. Call 202-265-9599 or visit duplexdiner.com.