Holidazed Pop Off! Vote for your favorite Holiday Dance Anthem

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! DJ Chord brings the Pop Off back to Town Danceboutique for one hell of a Holidazed dance party! Join the festivities by voting on your favorite holiday dance anthem — the winner will be announced live at Town on Saturday, December 16th, where DJ Chord will throwing down his signature sound all night long.

Two Rounds! For Round One, pick your top four favorite Holiday Dance Anthems from the choices below. Then come back starting next Sunday, December 10, to vote in the four-way run-off and crown a winner!