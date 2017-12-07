MetroCooking DC Food Show

Both a holiday treat and a shopping preserve, “The Ultimate Food Lover’s Weekend” is the area’s biggest specialty food and culinary event.

And the lineup of star chefs who will cook and chat at this year’s event is impressive, led by nationally recognized local stars Jose Andres, Victor Albisu, Amy Brandwein, Erik Bruner-Yang, Michael Friedman, Marjorie Meek-Bradley, George Pagonis, and Vikram Sunderam.

Guy Fieri, D.C.-native Carla Hall, Guillermo Pernot, and Michael Schlow also join the festivities, along with hundreds of specialty food vendors exhibiting their wares.

The event offers a smorgasbord of activities, including a Grand Tasting Pavilion with samples from local restaurants, a separate area offering beer, wine and spirits samplings, a BBQ Bash, culinary classes by chefs from L’Academie de Cuisine, entertaining workshops and book signings.

Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW. General admission tickets are priced at $21.50, and include admission to the James Beard Cooking Stage and the Exhibitor Marketplace.

The L’Academie de Cuisine cooking classes, Beer, Wine & Spirits Garden, BBQ Bash and the Grand Tasting are special ticketed events and sold separately.

VIP ticket packages are available, which will afford a backstage meet and greet with Guy Fieri and José Andrés, plus access to additional ticketed special events.Call 202-249-3000 or visit metrocookingdc.com.