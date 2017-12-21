Trixie Mattel on Drag Race, New Year’s Eve in DC, and the closing of Town

“My New Year’s resolution was to find some balance in my life,” says Trixie Mattel, “but now I’m already booked the first 60 days of the year in a row. So I don’t see that happening.”

So what’s her fallback? Same as every other uncommon mortal being: Lose weight. “When I left RuPaul’s All Stars, I was at a weight of 183 pounds because I was so emotionally traumatized. I would like to get down to that again.”

Mattel, who will appear in a special New Year’s Eve drag show at Town, will also star on season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, premiering January 25 — and she was honored to be asked back.

“It’s my favorite show,” she says. “It’s a lot of people’s favorite show…. I think RuPaul actually brings us all there because he truly thinks we could all each win. It’s up to us to just do a good job.” She concedes the competition can be grueling. “I don’t wish it on anybody. Drag Race is so hard.”

Season 3 was filmed over the summer, but Mattel is contractually obligated not to breathe a word about its secrets. “If I said anything, a laser would appear on my forehead,” she says.

Mattel is thrilled to be appearing at Town’s final New Year’s Eve party, but is genuinely sad over the news of the club’s closing.

“The entire industry, everybody in the country, every drag queen, we all know that club,” she says. “Every Drag Race queen remembers that club by name. I’ve seen every gay club in the world and that club is extremely nice. Big, spacious, clean, well-staffed. They treat us so good. Its closing is a bummer. It’s like your favorite band is breaking up.”

Trixie Mattel appears in a special New Year’s Eve Drag Show on Sunday, Dec. 31, at Town, 2009 8th St. NW. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. The club will open to the public at 11 p.m. Admission is $25. Visit TownDC.com to purchase advance tickets or for more details.