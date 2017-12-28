Overindulged this holiday season? Two scruffy, kilted Scottish men are here to help

It’s the same every December: You’ve abandoned your fitness goals, pulled on a pair of sweatpants, and overindulged in all of the food on offer during the festive season.

If your clothes are feeling a little tight as we head into the New Year, we’ve got something that just might help — or at least distract from the pinch in your pants.

Two scruffy, shirtless, Scottish personal trainers, known as the Kilted Coaches, have created an “Xmas Workout” to help avoid any unwanted bulges over the festive period.

The video shows the pair performing a variety of exercises in the middle of a snow-covered forest, all while wearing their signature kilts.

We’re sure it’s a really great workout that will help bust that festive gut. Unfortunately, we’re far too distracted by the… ahem… scenery to verify its effectiveness.

At the very least, you’ll work up a sweat watching the full video below — and that’s reason enough to justify eating even more holiday leftovers.

The personal trainers — real names Stephen and Rab — went viral earlier this year for a “cheeky” workout video, which featured both men getting completely naked after working out their glutes.

Naturally, we’ve included that for you as well. Y’know, for fitness reasons.

If you need any more reason to watch two shirtless men in kilts, the Kilted Coaches are openly supportive of their LGBTQ viewers — even recording a special, if random, video for Pride month.