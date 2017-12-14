WATCH: Roy Moore: “Abortion, sodomy and materialism” have replaced our country’s values

Alabama Republican Roy Moore is refusing to concede defeat after losing to Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday’s special election for the U.S. Senate.

In a video message to supporters posted to his YouTube channel, Moore said he was waiting for the final results to be certified by Alabama’s Secretary of State. Moore, who lost to Jones by 1.5%, noted that military and provisional ballots have not yet been counted.

Moore also decried what he sees as the loss of the country’s values, saying: “We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization, and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity. And the battle rages on.”

Moore said he was buoyed by President Trump’s election last year to believe that the country can return to its “founding principles.” But he believes the “heart and soul” of the country is currently at stake, and has decried what he believes is immorality and an increasingly secular culture — even alluding to same-sex marriage and transgenderism in his video message.

“Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty,” he said. “Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“We’ve redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which is the building block of this country,” Moore added. “We’ve even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman, and vice versa.”

He also called the election “tainted” by outside money spent by establishment politicians who are pushing their own agenda.

Under Alabama law, once all ballots are counted, if Jones’ margin falls below 0.5%, an automatic recount will take place. If Jones’ margin remains above that threshold, Moore can still request a recount, but he will have to pay for it himself (although it’s likely right-wing groups would help him raise funds for such a recount).

Under law, Alabama’s secretary of state must certify the results no earlier than Dec. 26 and by no later than Jan. 3, 2018. Until then, Roy Moore is not going away quietly.

Watch Moore’s message to supporters below: