WATCH: The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 trailer has arrived (and it's everything)

RuPaul and co. return on Thursday, January 25

By on December 14, 2017

Start your engines, racers, because it’s almost time for the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars!

The nine queens were announced in a special hour-long episode earlier this year, and now we know when we can watch them all compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” — Thursday, January 25, in a special 90-minute episode on VH1.

“The rumors are 100% true, baby,” executive producer and host RuPaul said in a statement. “The All Stars three debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes.”

Competing for the crown this year are Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor, and Trixie Mattel.

Watch the trailer below:

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
