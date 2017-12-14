WATCH: The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 trailer has arrived (and it’s everything)

Start your engines, racers, because it’s almost time for the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars!

The nine queens were announced in a special hour-long episode earlier this year, and now we know when we can watch them all compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” — Thursday, January 25, in a special 90-minute episode on VH1.

“The rumors are 100% true, baby,” executive producer and host RuPaul said in a statement. “The All Stars three debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes.”

Competing for the crown this year are Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor, and Trixie Mattel.

Watch the trailer below: