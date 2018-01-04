2018 Year in Preview: Your guide to the LGBTQ year ahead

All dates are subject to change at each organizer’s discretion. For more detailed information as events approach, check Metro Weekly‘s Community Calendar, your complete guide to local community events, in print and online at metroweekly.com.

JANUARY

Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 12-14

Join leather and fetish enthusiasts from around the country for one of the leather community’s premier annual events. Attend parties and cocktail hours, shop in the leather mart, or just socialize at the bar in the lobby.

Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill

400 New Jersey Ave. NW

For times of individual events, visit leatherweekend.com.

One-Year Anniversary Celebration of SMYAL’s Housing Program for Homeless LGBTQ Youth

Sunday, Jan. 13

As part of the anniversary celebration, SMYAL will be hosting an MLK Day of Service project in partnership with HRC and Planned Parenthood of Metro Washington to create winter care packages for homless LGBTQ youth.

SMYAL Main Office

410 7th St. SE

smyal.org

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

Monday, Jan. 15

Join The DC Center as it marches as part of the LGBTQ contingent in the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade. All LGBTQ people are welcome to participate.

Meet at 10 a.m., parade kicks off at noon.

Anacostia Park

1900 Anacostia Dr. SE

thedccenter.org/events/mlkpride

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 15

The Corporation for National and Community Service encourages all people to participate in a service project in honor of the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

nationalservice.gov/mlkday

Brother Help Thyself’s Annual Grant Awards Reception

Saturday, Jan. 20

Join Brother, Help Thyself as it awards grants to D.C. and Baltimore-area nonprofits that serve the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV/AIDS.

2-6 p.m.

The Baltimore Eagle

2022 N. Charles St., Baltimore, Md.

brotherhelpthyself.net

Creating Change Conference

Wednesday, Jan. 24-Sunday, Jan. 28

The National LGBTQ Task Force sponsors and organizes this premier leadership and skills-building conference for activists involved in the LGBTQ social justice movement.

Marriott Wardman Park

2660 Woodley Rd. NW

creatingchange.org

FEBRUARY

Night OUT at the Capitals

Date TBA

A night celebrating the Capitals’ LGBTQ fan base and inclusion in hockey.

7 p.m.

Verizon Center

601 F St. NW

teamdc.org

Annual Capital Pride Reveal

Thursday, Feb. 1

Find out what Capital Pride has planned for its upcoming 2018 celebration.

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Location TBA

capitalpride.org

17th Annual HRC Greater New York Gala

Saturday, Feb. 3

Annual gala to celebrate HRC’s progress on equality in the New York area.

5:30 p.m.

Marriott Marquis NYC

1535 Broadway, New York, N.Y.

hrc.org

Team DC’s Winter Casino Night

Saturday, Feb. 3

Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker.

8 p.m.-midnight

Buffalo Billiards

1330 19th St. NW

teamdc.org/casinonights

Equality Virginia’s Day of Action

Monday, Feb. 5

Join Equality Virginia as they lobby lawmakers in the General Assembly to support pro-LGBT bills. The day also includes workshops for activists and ends with a legislative reception featuring appearances by LGBT-friendly lawmakers.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Library of Virginia

800 E. Broad St., Richmond, Va.

equalityvirginia.org

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Wednesday, Feb. 7

aids.gov

GenOUT Chorus — Youth Invasion

Saturday, Feb. 10

The GenOUT Youth Chorus takes to the stage to perform songs celebrating LGBTQ Youth Pride.

8 p.m.

Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre

1333 H St. NE

gmcw.org

Valentine’s Day is a Drag

Saturday, Feb. 10

Drag show, organized by the Dupont Social Club, will help raise money for SMYAL. Two shows will kick off at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Duplex Diner

2004 18th St. NW

smyal.org

duplexdiner.com

Time to Thrive Conference

Friday, Feb. 16-Sunday, Feb. 18

The Human Rights Campaign partners with the National Education Association and the American Counseling Association to host a national conference promoting the health, safety, and wellbeing of LGBTQ youth in schools.

Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Hotel

14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando, Fla.

timetothrive.org

MARCH

SMYAL for Spring by the DC Progressive Dinner

Date, time and location TBA

smyal.org

Night OUT at the Wizards

Date TBA

A night celebrating the Wizards’ LGBTQ fan base and inclusion in basketball.

7 p.m.

Verizon Center

601 F St. NW

teamdc.org

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Saturday, Mar. 10

aids.gov

RISE: 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner Gala

Saturday, Mar. 10

Annual dinner celebrating HRC’s progress on equality in the Los Angeles area.

5:30 p.m.

JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton at LA Live

900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif.

hrcladinner.com

National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Tuesday, Mar. 20

aids.gov

Team DC’s Spring Sportsfest

Thursday, Mar. 22

Learn about and meet representatives from the more than 35 D.C.-area LGBTQ sports organizations.

6-8:30 p.m.

Room & Board

1840 14th St. NW

teamdc.org

APRIL

Team DC’s All Star Partner Gathering

Monday, April 2

Time and location TBA

teamdc.org

HRC Global Innovative Advocacy Summit

Monday, April 9-Thursday, April 12

Join global leaders and innovators as they exchange ideas and showcase projects that improve the lives of LGBTQ people in their countries and communities.

HRC Equality Center

1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW

hrc.org

National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Tuesday, April 10

aids.gov

Team DC’s Night of Champions Awards Dinner

Saturday, April 14

Honoring those who have made significant contributions to the D.C. LGBTQ sports community and celebrate the recipients of Team DC’s College Scholarship awards.

6-9 p.m.

Washington Hilton

1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

teamdc.org/champions

Equality Virginia’s 15th Annual 2017 Commonwealth Dinner

Saturday, April 14

Join the Commonwealth’s major LGBT rights organization as it celebrates pro-LGBT progress and the allies who have made it possible. Proceeds benefit Equality Virginia.

5:30 p.m.-midnight

Greater Richmond Convention Center

403 N. Third St., Richmond, Va.

equalityvirginia.org

National Transgender HIV Testing Day

Wednesday, April 18

aids.gov

National Day of Silence

Friday, April 27

The brainchild of GLSEN, the Day of Silence is used to protest the silencing of the LGBT community due to harassment, bullying, and abuse in schools.

dayofsilence.org

glsen.org

Team DC’s Spring Casino Night

Saturday, April 28

Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker.

8 p.m.-midnight

Buffalo Billiards

1330 19th St. NW

teamdc.org

Capital Pride’s Spring Outdoor Movie Night

Monday, April 30

7 p.m.

Stead Park

1633 P St. NW

capitalpride.org

MAY

DC Black Pride Awards Reception

Date TBA

Honoring those people who have made major contributions to DC Black Pride and to the black LGBTQ community.

Time and Location TBA

dcblackprideweekend.com

dcblackpride.org

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Prodigy

Date TBA

A night to celebrate LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.

Time and Location TBA

teamdc.org

DC Front Runners Underwear Run

Date TBA

DC’s LGBTQ running group holds a charity 3-mile fun run for people in their underwear, with proceeds benefiting Team DC’s College Scholarship Program.

Time TBA

Taras Shevchenko State

23rd and P Streets NW

teamdc.org

Reel Trans Film Fest

Date, location and time TBA

thedccenter.org/events/reel-trans

International Family Equality Day

Sunday, May 6

internationalfamilyequalityday.org

Gay Day at the Zoo

Sunday, May 6

Join The DC Center and LGBTQ folks from around D.C. at the National Zoo as they celebrate International Family Equality Day.

National Zoological Park

3001 Connecticut Ave. NW

thedccenter.org/events/gaydayatthezoo

facebook.com/gaydayatthezoo

Capital Pride Heroes Gala

Saturday, May 12

Annual event honors those who have made significant contributions to the LGBT community and to Capital Pride.

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

Thursday, May 17

dayagainsthomophobia.org

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Friday, May 18

aids.gov

National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Saturday, May 19

aids.gov

National Hepatitis Testing Day

Saturday, May 19

aids.gov

Team DC’s T-Shirt Distribution Night

Monday, May 21

Time and Location TBA

teamdc.org

Whitman-Walker Health’s “Going the Extra Mile” Benefit

Wednesday, May 23

Join Whitman-Walker for our annual cocktail reception honoring the organization’s pro bono legal volunteers, recognizing its allies, and raising money for its legal services program.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Hamilton

600 14th St. NW

Whitman-walker.org

Capital Trans Pride

Friday, May 18-Sunday, May 20

Events include an activities and resource fair, forums, movie screenings, and the DC Trans Ball

Location and times TBA

capitalpride.org/events/capital-trans-pride

DC Black Pride

Friday-Monday, May 25-28

dcblackprideweekend.com

dcblackpride.org

Black Pride Cultural Arts & Wellness Fair

Sunday, May 27

Featuring tabling activities by local community organizations and “Sunday Funday” entertainment courtesy of Darryl Wilson Promotions.

2-9 p.m.

Location TBA

dcblackprideweekend.com

dcblackpride.org



JUNE

SMYAL for Summer

Date, time and location TBA

smyal.org

MoCo Pride Interfaith Worship Service

Date, time and location TBA

mocopridecenter.org

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Valor

Date TBA

Celebrating LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.

6-10 p.m.

Capital One Arena

601 F St. NW

teamdc.org

Capital Pride Women’s Kickoff Party, presented by Mautner Project of Whitman-Walker Health

Saturday, June 2

This event celebrates the Mautner Project’s delivery of direct services to LBT women with cancer, health education, and workshops to the community and health care professionals about the LGBT community’s unique health needs.

7 p.m.

Big Chief

2002 Fenwick St. NE

whitman-walker.org

capitalpride.org

MoCo Pride Center’s LGBTQ Prom

Saturday, June 2

Time and location TBA

mocopridecenter.org

Casa Ruby’s Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 2

Location and time TBA

casaruby.org

HIV Long-Term Survivors Day

Monday, June 5

aids.gov

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Nationals

Tuesday, June 5

Join members of Team DC and the greater LGBTQ community to celebrate inclusion in sports, as the Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

6-11 p.m.

Nationals Park

1500 S. Capitol St. SE

teamdc.org

Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party and Rally

Thursday, June 7

7-11 p.m.

Location TBA

capitalpride.org

DC Front Runners Pride 5K Run and After-Party

Friday, June 8

Proceeds from the event to benefit Team DC’s Scholarship Program, as well as SMYAL, the Wanda Alston Foundation, and Casa Ruby.

6:30-9 p.m.

Congressional Cemetery

1801 E St. SE

dcfrpriderun.org

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride and BYT Opening Night Party

Friday, June 8

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Location TBA

capitalpride.org

Capital “Crack of Noon” Official Pride Brunch

Saturday, June 9

Full Brunch: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Liquid Brunch: 1-4 p.m.

Location TBA

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Block Party

Saturday, June 9

4-10 p.m.

15th and P Streets, NW

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Parade

Saturday, June 9

Join Capital Pride for its signature event, featuring cars, marching contingents and floats representing the best of D.C.’s LGBT community.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Parade route starts at 22nd and P Streets, NW. Ends at 14th and R Streets, NW

capitalpride.org

Distrkt C Official Saturday Night DC Pride Party

Saturday, June 9

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Festival & Concert

Sunday, June 10

Celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Pride in the Nation’s Capital, featuring entertainers, booths for local and national organizations, food, and live music.

12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Sunset Dance Party

Sunday, June 10

Dance the night away with DJd following the end of the Capital Pride Festival and Concert.

8-10 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW

capitalpride.org

TAVA Wreath Laying Ceremony for Trans Veterans

Saturday, June 16

Join The DC Center’s Center Military Group as it honors those transgender veterans who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Time TBA

Arlington National Cemetery (Metro: Blue Line)

thedccenter.org/events/tava

MoCo Pride Festival

Saturday, June 16

Time and location TBA

mocopridecenter.org

Baltimore Pride

Saturday, June 16-Sunday, June 17

Locations TBA

For a listing of events, visit baltimorepride.org

National HIV Testing Day

Sunday, June 27

aids.gov

JULY

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Kastles

Date TBA

Celebrating LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.

Time and Location TBA

teamdc.org

AUGUST

DC Queer Theatre Festival

Date, time and location TBA

thedccenter.org/queertheatrefest

OutWrite DC Book Festival 2017: A Celebration of LGBT Literature

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 3-5

Reeves Center

2000 14th St. NW.

Times of readings and exhibits TBA

Volunteers asked to email outwritedc@gmail.com.

thedccenter.org/outwritedc

SEPTEMBER

Team DC’s United Night OUT

Date TBA

Celebrating DC United’s commitment to inclusion and LGBTQ soccer fans.

Time TBA

Audi Field

32-60 R St. SW

teamdc.org

Human Rights Campaign’s 22nd Annual National Dinner

Saturday, Sept. 15

Join HRC for its premier annual fundraiser, featuring special guest speakers, a silent auction, and live musical acts.

6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW

hrcnationaldinner.org

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

Tuesday, Sept. 18

aids.gov

Whitman-Walker Health’s 40th Anniversary Gala

Saturday, September 22

Whitman-Walker Health hosts a cocktail reception followed by a gala dinner, silent auction, and speaking program reflecting on Whitman-Walker’s past, present, and future.

6:30 p.m.

Marriott Marquis Hotel

901 Massachusetts Ave. NW

whitman-walker.org

Celebrate Bisexuality Awareness Day

Sunday, Sept. 23

bivisibilityday.com

Capital Pride’s Fall Outdoor Movie Night

Monday, Sept. 24

7 p.m.

Shaw Field

3700 O St. NW

capitalpride.org

National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Thursday, Sept. 27

aids.gov

OCTOBER

HRC’s Chefs for Equality

Date, location and time TBA

The Human Rights Campaign brings together top chefs, pastry chefs, and mixologists to create food and cocktails as the organization raises money to fight for full LGBTQ equality.

hrc.org

Reel Affirmations Film Festival

Date, location and time TBA

D.C.’s premier LGBTQ film festival, featuring short films focused around LGBTQ characters.

thedccenter.org/reelaffirmations

Blue Shirt Day/World Day of Bullying Prevention

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Wear blue in a show of solidarity against bullying.

stompoutbullying.org

National Coming Out Day

Thursday, Oct. 11

hrc.org/national-coming-out-day

Team DC’s Annual Fashion Show and Model Search

Saturday, Oct. 13

Join Team DC as its members strut their stuff on the runway, showing off fashions to raise money for Team DC’s Scholarship Program.

Time and location TBA

teamdc.org

SMYAL Fall Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 14

D.C.’s local LGBTQ youth organization holds its annual three-course brunch, cocktail reception, and silent auction to raise money for its youth programming.

Washington Marriott Marquis

901 Massachusetts Ave. NW

smyal.org/brunch

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day

Monday, Oct. 15

latinoaids.org

Whitman-Walker’s Annual Walk & 5k Run to End HIV

October 27

Join Whitman-Walker Health as it holds its biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds benefit Whitman-Walker’s HIV prevention and treatment efforts.

8 a.m.

Freedom Plaza

13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

walktoendhiv.org

32nd Annual High Heel Race

Tuesday, Oct. 30

D.C.’s annual Halloween-themed event, featuring competitors wearing creative costumes and high heels as they race down historic 17th Street.

Parade of costumes starts 6 p.m.

Race starts at 9 p.m.

17th St. NW, between Church and S Sts.

dupontcirclemainstreets.org

facebook.com/17thStreetHighHeelRace

NOVEMBER

Team DC’s Night OUT at the NFL

Date TBA

An event bringing together all LGBTQ NFL fans.

FedExField

1600 Fedex Way, Hyattsville, Md.

teamdc.org

7th Annual Beaujolais Nouveau Event

Thursday, Nov. 15

Join The DC Center’s Center Women Group as they celebrate their annual wine sampling party.

Time TBA

The DC Center

2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105

thedccenter.org

Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance

Tuesday, Nov. 20

An event to remember those transgender and gender-nonconforming people who have lost their lives to anti-trans violence.

Metropolitan Community Church

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

474 Ridge St. NW

For other localities’ events, visit tdor.info.

Montgomery County Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Celebration

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Featuring both secular and interfaith services.

Times TBA

Location TBA

tdor.info

Thanksgiving at The DC Center

Thursday, Nov. 22

Those who are alone for the holiday are welcome to share Thanksgiving Dinner with other LGBTQ people at The DC Center.

1-5 p.m.

2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105

thedccenter.org

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 24

Use the Saturday after Thanksgiving to patronize local small businesses.

sba.gov

DECEMBER



SMYAL for the Holidays

Date, time and location TBA

smyal.org

World AIDS Day

Friday, Dec. 1

For specific events and times, see listings on blog.aids.gov

Capital Pride Holiday Heatwave Party

Tuesday, Dec. 4

7-10 p.m.

HRC Equality Center

1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW

capitalpride.org

Hrc.org

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Monday, Dec. 17

December17.org