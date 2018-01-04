Metro Weekly
2018 Year in Preview: Your guide to the LGBTQ year ahead

Your guide to everything LGBTQ in D.C. and beyond in 2018

By on January 4, 2018

Capital Pride Parade — Photo: Randy Shulman

All dates are subject to change at each organizer’s discretion. For more detailed information as events approach, check Metro Weekly‘s Community Calendar, your complete guide to local community events, in print and online at metroweekly.com.

JANUARY

Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 12-14
Join leather and fetish enthusiasts from around the country for one of the leather community’s premier annual events. Attend parties and cocktail hours, shop in the leather mart, or just socialize at the bar in the lobby.
Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill
400 New Jersey Ave. NW
For times of individual events, visit leatherweekend.com.

One-Year Anniversary Celebration of SMYAL’s Housing Program for Homeless LGBTQ Youth

Sunday, Jan. 13
As part of the anniversary celebration, SMYAL will be hosting an MLK Day of Service project in partnership with HRC and Planned Parenthood of Metro Washington to create winter care packages for homless LGBTQ youth.
SMYAL Main Office
410 7th St. SE
smyal.org

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

Monday, Jan. 15
Join The DC Center as it marches as part of the LGBTQ contingent in the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade. All LGBTQ people are welcome to participate.
Meet at 10 a.m., parade kicks off at noon.
Anacostia Park
1900 Anacostia Dr. SE
thedccenter.org/events/mlkpride

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 15
The Corporation for National and Community Service encourages all people to participate in a service project in honor of the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
nationalservice.gov/mlkday

Brother Help Thyself’s Annual Grant Awards Reception

Saturday, Jan. 20
Join Brother, Help Thyself as it awards grants to D.C. and Baltimore-area nonprofits that serve the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV/AIDS.
2-6 p.m.
The Baltimore Eagle
2022 N. Charles St., Baltimore, Md.
brotherhelpthyself.net

Creating Change Conference

Wednesday, Jan. 24-Sunday, Jan. 28
The National LGBTQ Task Force sponsors and organizes this premier leadership and skills-building conference for activists involved in the LGBTQ social justice movement.
Marriott Wardman Park
2660 Woodley Rd. NW
creatingchange.org

Whitman-Walker Health 5K to End HIV — Photo: Ward Morrison

FEBRUARY

Night OUT at the Capitals

Date TBA
A night celebrating the Capitals’ LGBTQ fan base and inclusion in hockey.
7 p.m.
Verizon Center
601 F St. NW
teamdc.org

Annual Capital Pride Reveal

Thursday, Feb. 1
Find out what Capital Pride has planned for its upcoming 2018 celebration.
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org

17th Annual HRC Greater New York Gala

Saturday, Feb. 3
Annual gala to celebrate HRC’s progress on equality in the New York area.
5:30 p.m.
Marriott Marquis NYC
1535 Broadway, New York, N.Y.
hrc.org

Team DC’s Winter Casino Night

Saturday, Feb. 3
Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker.
8 p.m.-midnight
Buffalo Billiards
1330 19th St. NW
teamdc.org/casinonights

Equality Virginia’s Day of Action

Monday, Feb. 5
Join Equality Virginia as they lobby lawmakers in the General Assembly to support pro-LGBT bills. The day also includes workshops for activists and ends with a legislative reception featuring appearances by LGBT-friendly lawmakers.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Library of Virginia
800 E. Broad St., Richmond, Va.
equalityvirginia.org

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Wednesday, Feb. 7
aids.gov
GenOUT Chorus — Youth Invasion
Saturday, Feb. 10
The GenOUT Youth Chorus takes to the stage to perform songs celebrating LGBTQ Youth Pride.
8 p.m.
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre
1333 H St. NE
gmcw.org

Valentine’s Day is a Drag

Saturday, Feb. 10
Drag show, organized by the Dupont Social Club, will help raise money for SMYAL. Two shows will kick off at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Duplex Diner
2004 18th St. NW
smyal.org
duplexdiner.com

Time to Thrive Conference

Friday, Feb. 16-Sunday, Feb. 18
The Human Rights Campaign partners with the National Education Association and the American Counseling Association to host a national conference promoting the health, safety, and wellbeing of LGBTQ youth in schools.
Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Hotel
14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando, Fla.
timetothrive.org

Whitman-Walker Health Walk & 5K to End HIV — Photo: Ward Morrison

MARCH

SMYAL for Spring by the DC Progressive Dinner

Date, time and location TBA
smyal.org

Night OUT at the Wizards

Date TBA
A night celebrating the Wizards’ LGBTQ fan base and inclusion in basketball.
7 p.m.
Verizon Center
601 F St. NW
teamdc.org

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Saturday, Mar. 10
aids.gov

RISE: 2018 HRC Los Angeles Dinner Gala

Saturday, Mar. 10
Annual dinner celebrating HRC’s progress on equality in the Los Angeles area.
5:30 p.m.
JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton at LA Live
900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif.
hrcladinner.com
National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Tuesday, Mar. 20
aids.gov

Team DC’s Spring Sportsfest

Thursday, Mar. 22
Learn about and meet representatives from the more than 35 D.C.-area LGBTQ sports organizations.
6-8:30 p.m.
Room & Board
1840 14th St. NW
teamdc.org

HRC’s Annual National Dinner — Photo: Ward Morrison

APRIL

Team DC’s All Star Partner Gathering

Monday, April 2
Time and location TBA
teamdc.org

HRC Global Innovative Advocacy Summit

Monday, April 9-Thursday, April 12
Join global leaders and innovators as they exchange ideas and showcase projects that improve the lives of LGBTQ people in their countries and communities.
HRC Equality Center
1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW
hrc.org

National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Tuesday, April 10
aids.gov

Team DC’s Night of Champions Awards Dinner

Saturday, April 14
Honoring those who have made significant contributions to the D.C. LGBTQ sports community and celebrate the recipients of Team DC’s College Scholarship awards.
6-9 p.m.
Washington Hilton
1919 Connecticut Ave. NW
teamdc.org/champions

Equality Virginia’s 15th Annual 2017 Commonwealth Dinner

Saturday, April 14
Join the Commonwealth’s major LGBT rights organization as it celebrates pro-LGBT progress and the allies who have made it possible. Proceeds benefit Equality Virginia.
5:30 p.m.-midnight
Greater Richmond Convention Center
403 N. Third St., Richmond, Va.
equalityvirginia.org

National Transgender HIV Testing Day

Wednesday, April 18
aids.gov

National Day of Silence

Friday, April 27
The brainchild of GLSEN, the Day of Silence is used to protest the silencing of the LGBT community due to harassment, bullying, and abuse in schools.
dayofsilence.org
glsen.org

Team DC’s Spring Casino Night

Saturday, April 28
Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker.
8 p.m.-midnight
Buffalo Billiards
1330 19th St. NW
teamdc.org

Capital Pride’s Spring Outdoor Movie Night

Monday, April 30
7 p.m.
Stead Park
1633 P St. NW
capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Parade — Photo: Todd Franson

MAY

DC Black Pride Awards Reception

Date TBA
Honoring those people who have made major contributions to DC Black Pride and to the black LGBTQ community.
Time and Location TBA
dcblackprideweekend.com
dcblackpride.org

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Prodigy

Date TBA
A night to celebrate LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.
Time and Location TBA
teamdc.org

DC Front Runners Underwear Run

Date TBA
DC’s LGBTQ running group holds a charity 3-mile fun run for people in their underwear, with proceeds benefiting Team DC’s College Scholarship Program.
Time TBA
Taras Shevchenko State
23rd and P Streets NW
teamdc.org

Reel Trans Film Fest

Date, location and time TBA
thedccenter.org/events/reel-trans

International Family Equality Day

Sunday, May 6
internationalfamilyequalityday.org

Gay Day at the Zoo

Sunday, May 6
Join The DC Center and LGBTQ folks from around D.C. at the National Zoo as they celebrate International Family Equality Day.
National Zoological Park
3001 Connecticut Ave. NW
thedccenter.org/events/gaydayatthezoo
facebook.com/gaydayatthezoo

Capital Pride Heroes Gala

Saturday, May 12
Annual event honors those who have made significant contributions to the LGBT community and to Capital Pride.
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

Thursday, May 17
dayagainsthomophobia.org

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Friday, May 18
aids.gov

National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Saturday, May 19
aids.gov

National Hepatitis Testing Day

Saturday, May 19
aids.gov

Team DC’s T-Shirt Distribution Night

Monday, May 21
Time and Location TBA
teamdc.org

Whitman-Walker Health’s “Going the Extra Mile” Benefit

Wednesday, May 23
Join Whitman-Walker for our annual cocktail reception honoring the organization’s pro bono legal volunteers, recognizing its allies, and raising money for its legal services program.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Hamilton
600 14th St. NW
Whitman-walker.org

Capital Trans Pride

Friday, May 18-Sunday, May 20
Events include an activities and resource fair, forums, movie screenings, and the DC Trans Ball
Location and times TBA
capitalpride.org/events/capital-trans-pride

DC Black Pride

Friday-Monday, May 25-28
dcblackprideweekend.com
dcblackpride.org

Black Pride Cultural Arts & Wellness Fair

Sunday, May 27
Featuring tabling activities by local community organizations and “Sunday Funday” entertainment courtesy of Darryl Wilson Promotions.
2-9 p.m.
Location TBA
dcblackprideweekend.com
dcblackpride.org

Capital Pride Frestival — Photo: Randy Shulman

JUNE

SMYAL for Summer

Date, time and location TBA
smyal.org
MoCo Pride Interfaith Worship Service
Date, time and location TBA
mocopridecenter.org

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Valor

Date TBA
Celebrating LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.
6-10 p.m.
Capital One Arena
601 F St. NW
teamdc.org

Capital Pride Women’s Kickoff Party, presented by Mautner Project of Whitman-Walker Health

Saturday, June 2
This event celebrates the Mautner Project’s delivery of direct services to LBT women with cancer, health education, and workshops to the community and health care professionals about the LGBT community’s unique health needs.
7 p.m.
Big Chief
2002 Fenwick St. NE
whitman-walker.org
capitalpride.org

MoCo Pride Center’s LGBTQ Prom

Saturday, June 2
Time and location TBA
mocopridecenter.org

Casa Ruby’s Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 2
Location and time TBA
casaruby.org

HIV Long-Term Survivors Day

Monday, June 5
aids.gov

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Nationals

Tuesday, June 5
Join members of Team DC and the greater LGBTQ community to celebrate inclusion in sports, as the Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays.
6-11 p.m.
Nationals Park
1500 S. Capitol St. SE
teamdc.org

Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party and Rally

Thursday, June 7
7-11 p.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org

DC Front Runners Pride 5K Run and After-Party

Friday, June 8
Proceeds from the event to benefit Team DC’s Scholarship Program, as well as SMYAL, the Wanda Alston Foundation, and Casa Ruby.
6:30-9 p.m.
Congressional Cemetery
1801 E St. SE
dcfrpriderun.org
capitalpride.org

Capital Pride and BYT Opening Night Party

Friday, June 8
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org

Capital “Crack of Noon” Official Pride Brunch

Saturday, June 9
Full Brunch: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Liquid Brunch: 1-4 p.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Block Party

Saturday, June 9
4-10 p.m.
15th and P Streets, NW
capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Parade

Saturday, June 9
Join Capital Pride for its signature event, featuring cars, marching contingents and floats representing the best of D.C.’s LGBT community.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Parade route starts at 22nd and P Streets, NW. Ends at 14th and R Streets, NW
capitalpride.org

Distrkt C Official Saturday Night DC Pride Party

Saturday, June 9
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Festival & Concert

Sunday, June 10
Celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Pride in the Nation’s Capital, featuring entertainers, booths for local and national organizations, food, and live music.
12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW
capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Sunset Dance Party

Sunday, June 10
Dance the night away with DJd following the end of the Capital Pride Festival and Concert.
8-10 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW
capitalpride.org

TAVA Wreath Laying Ceremony for Trans Veterans

Saturday, June 16
Join The DC Center’s Center Military Group as it honors those transgender veterans who sacrificed their lives for our country.
Time TBA
Arlington National Cemetery (Metro: Blue Line)
thedccenter.org/events/tava

MoCo Pride Festival

Saturday, June 16
Time and location TBA
mocopridecenter.org

Baltimore Pride

Saturday, June 16-Sunday, June 17
Locations TBA
For a listing of events, visit baltimorepride.org

National HIV Testing Day

Sunday, June 27
aids.gov

Capital Pride Parade — Photo: Todd Franson

JULY

Team DC’s Night OUT at the Kastles

Date TBA
Celebrating LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.
Time and Location TBA
teamdc.org

AUGUST

DC Queer Theatre Festival

Date, time and location TBA
thedccenter.org/queertheatrefest

OutWrite DC Book Festival 2017: A Celebration of LGBT Literature

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 3-5
Reeves Center
2000 14th St. NW.
Times of readings and exhibits TBA
Volunteers asked to email outwritedc@gmail.com.
thedccenter.org/outwritedc

HRC’s Annual National Dinner — Photo: Ward Morrison

SEPTEMBER

Team DC’s United Night OUT

Date TBA
Celebrating DC United’s commitment to inclusion and LGBTQ soccer fans.
Time TBA
Audi Field
32-60 R St. SW
teamdc.org

Human Rights Campaign’s 22nd Annual National Dinner

Saturday, Sept. 15
Join HRC for its premier annual fundraiser, featuring special guest speakers, a silent auction, and live musical acts.
6 p.m.-11 p.m.
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW
hrcnationaldinner.org

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

Tuesday, Sept. 18
aids.gov

Whitman-Walker Health’s 40th Anniversary Gala

Saturday, September 22
Whitman-Walker Health hosts a cocktail reception followed by a gala dinner, silent auction, and speaking program reflecting on Whitman-Walker’s past, present, and future.
6:30 p.m.
Marriott Marquis Hotel
901 Massachusetts Ave. NW
whitman-walker.org

Celebrate Bisexuality Awareness Day

Sunday, Sept. 23
bivisibilityday.com

Capital Pride’s Fall Outdoor Movie Night

Monday, Sept. 24
7 p.m.
Shaw Field
3700 O St. NW
capitalpride.org

National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Thursday, Sept. 27
aids.gov

Whitman-Walker Health Walk to End HIV — Photo: Ward Morrison

OCTOBER

HRC’s Chefs for Equality

Date, location and time TBA
The Human Rights Campaign brings together top chefs, pastry chefs, and mixologists to create food and cocktails as the organization raises money to fight for full LGBTQ equality.
hrc.org

Reel Affirmations Film Festival

Date, location and time TBA
D.C.’s premier LGBTQ film festival, featuring short films focused around LGBTQ characters.
thedccenter.org/reelaffirmations

Blue Shirt Day/World Day of Bullying Prevention

Wednesday, Oct. 3
Wear blue in a show of solidarity against bullying.
stompoutbullying.org

National Coming Out Day

Thursday, Oct. 11
hrc.org/national-coming-out-day

Team DC’s Annual Fashion Show and Model Search

Saturday, Oct. 13
Join Team DC as its members strut their stuff on the runway, showing off fashions to raise money for Team DC’s Scholarship Program.
Time and location TBA
teamdc.org

SMYAL Fall Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 14
D.C.’s local LGBTQ youth organization holds its annual three-course brunch, cocktail reception, and silent auction to raise money for its youth programming.
Washington Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Ave. NW
smyal.org/brunch

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day

Monday, Oct. 15
latinoaids.org

Whitman-Walker’s Annual Walk & 5k Run to End HIV

October 27
Join Whitman-Walker Health as it holds its biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds benefit Whitman-Walker’s HIV prevention and treatment efforts.
8 a.m.
Freedom Plaza
13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
walktoendhiv.org

32nd Annual High Heel Race

Tuesday, Oct. 30
D.C.’s annual Halloween-themed event, featuring competitors wearing creative costumes and high heels as they race down historic 17th Street.
Parade of costumes starts 6 p.m.
Race starts at 9 p.m.
17th St. NW, between Church and S Sts.
dupontcirclemainstreets.org
facebook.com/17thStreetHighHeelRace

NOVEMBER

Team DC’s Night OUT at the NFL

Date TBA
An event bringing together all LGBTQ NFL fans.
FedExField
1600 Fedex Way, Hyattsville, Md.
teamdc.org

7th Annual Beaujolais Nouveau Event

Thursday, Nov. 15
Join The DC Center’s Center Women Group as they celebrate their annual wine sampling party.
Time TBA
The DC Center
2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105
thedccenter.org

Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance

Tuesday, Nov. 20
An event to remember those transgender and gender-nonconforming people who have lost their lives to anti-trans violence.
Metropolitan Community Church
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
474 Ridge St. NW
For other localities’ events, visit tdor.info.

Montgomery County Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Celebration

Tuesday, Nov. 20
Featuring both secular and interfaith services.
Times TBA
Location TBA
tdor.info

Thanksgiving at The DC Center

Thursday, Nov. 22
Those who are alone for the holiday are welcome to share Thanksgiving Dinner with other LGBTQ people at The DC Center.
1-5 p.m.
2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105
thedccenter.org

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 24
Use the Saturday after Thanksgiving to patronize local small businesses.
sba.gov

DECEMBER

SMYAL for the Holidays

Date, time and location TBA
smyal.org

World AIDS Day

Friday, Dec. 1
For specific events and times, see listings on blog.aids.gov

Capital Pride Holiday Heatwave Party

Tuesday, Dec. 4
7-10 p.m.
HRC Equality Center
1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW
capitalpride.org
Hrc.org

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Monday, Dec. 17
December17.org

John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com

