2018 Year in Preview: Your guide to the LGBTQ year ahead

All dates are subject to change at each organizer’s discretion. For more detailed information as events approach, check Metro Weekly‘s Community Calendar, your complete guide to local community events, in print and online at metroweekly.com.
Friday-Sunday, Jan. 12-14
Join leather and fetish enthusiasts from around the country for one of the leather community’s premier annual events. Attend parties and cocktail hours, shop in the leather mart, or just socialize at the bar in the lobby.
Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill
400 New Jersey Ave. NW
For times of individual events, visit leatherweekend.com.
Sunday, Jan. 13
As part of the anniversary celebration, SMYAL will be hosting an MLK Day of Service project in partnership with HRC and Planned Parenthood of Metro Washington to create winter care packages for homless LGBTQ youth.
SMYAL Main Office
410 7th St. SE
smyal.org
Monday, Jan. 15
Join The DC Center as it marches as part of the LGBTQ contingent in the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade. All LGBTQ people are welcome to participate.
Meet at 10 a.m., parade kicks off at noon.
Anacostia Park
1900 Anacostia Dr. SE
thedccenter.org/events/mlkpride
Monday, Jan. 15
The Corporation for National and Community Service encourages all people to participate in a service project in honor of the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
nationalservice.gov/mlkday
Saturday, Jan. 20
Join Brother, Help Thyself as it awards grants to D.C. and Baltimore-area nonprofits that serve the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV/AIDS.
2-6 p.m.
The Baltimore Eagle
2022 N. Charles St., Baltimore, Md.
brotherhelpthyself.net
Wednesday, Jan. 24-Sunday, Jan. 28
The National LGBTQ Task Force sponsors and organizes this premier leadership and skills-building conference for activists involved in the LGBTQ social justice movement.
Marriott Wardman Park
2660 Woodley Rd. NW
creatingchange.org
Date TBA
A night celebrating the Capitals’ LGBTQ fan base and inclusion in hockey.
7 p.m.
Verizon Center
601 F St. NW
teamdc.org
Thursday, Feb. 1
Find out what Capital Pride has planned for its upcoming 2018 celebration.
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org
Saturday, Feb. 3
Annual gala to celebrate HRC’s progress on equality in the New York area.
5:30 p.m.
Marriott Marquis NYC
1535 Broadway, New York, N.Y.
hrc.org
Saturday, Feb. 3
Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker.
8 p.m.-midnight
Buffalo Billiards
1330 19th St. NW
teamdc.org/casinonights
Monday, Feb. 5
Join Equality Virginia as they lobby lawmakers in the General Assembly to support pro-LGBT bills. The day also includes workshops for activists and ends with a legislative reception featuring appearances by LGBT-friendly lawmakers.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Library of Virginia
800 E. Broad St., Richmond, Va.
equalityvirginia.org
Wednesday, Feb. 7
aids.gov
GenOUT Chorus — Youth Invasion
Saturday, Feb. 10
The GenOUT Youth Chorus takes to the stage to perform songs celebrating LGBTQ Youth Pride.
8 p.m.
Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lang Theatre
1333 H St. NE
gmcw.org
Saturday, Feb. 10
Drag show, organized by the Dupont Social Club, will help raise money for SMYAL. Two shows will kick off at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Duplex Diner
2004 18th St. NW
smyal.org
duplexdiner.com
Friday, Feb. 16-Sunday, Feb. 18
The Human Rights Campaign partners with the National Education Association and the American Counseling Association to host a national conference promoting the health, safety, and wellbeing of LGBTQ youth in schools.
Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Hotel
14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando, Fla.
timetothrive.org
Date, time and location TBA
smyal.org
Date TBA
A night celebrating the Wizards’ LGBTQ fan base and inclusion in basketball.
7 p.m.
Verizon Center
601 F St. NW
teamdc.org
Saturday, Mar. 10
aids.gov
Saturday, Mar. 10
Annual dinner celebrating HRC’s progress on equality in the Los Angeles area.
5:30 p.m.
JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton at LA Live
900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif.
hrcladinner.com
National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Tuesday, Mar. 20
aids.gov
Thursday, Mar. 22
Learn about and meet representatives from the more than 35 D.C.-area LGBTQ sports organizations.
6-8:30 p.m.
Room & Board
1840 14th St. NW
teamdc.org
Monday, April 2
Time and location TBA
teamdc.org
Monday, April 9-Thursday, April 12
Join global leaders and innovators as they exchange ideas and showcase projects that improve the lives of LGBTQ people in their countries and communities.
HRC Equality Center
1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW
hrc.org
Tuesday, April 10
aids.gov
Saturday, April 14
Honoring those who have made significant contributions to the D.C. LGBTQ sports community and celebrate the recipients of Team DC’s College Scholarship awards.
6-9 p.m.
Washington Hilton
1919 Connecticut Ave. NW
teamdc.org/champions
Saturday, April 14
Join the Commonwealth’s major LGBT rights organization as it celebrates pro-LGBT progress and the allies who have made it possible. Proceeds benefit Equality Virginia.
5:30 p.m.-midnight
Greater Richmond Convention Center
403 N. Third St., Richmond, Va.
equalityvirginia.org
Wednesday, April 18
aids.gov
Friday, April 27
The brainchild of GLSEN, the Day of Silence is used to protest the silencing of the LGBT community due to harassment, bullying, and abuse in schools.
dayofsilence.org
glsen.org
Saturday, April 28
Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker.
8 p.m.-midnight
Buffalo Billiards
1330 19th St. NW
teamdc.org
Monday, April 30
7 p.m.
Stead Park
1633 P St. NW
capitalpride.org
Date TBA
Honoring those people who have made major contributions to DC Black Pride and to the black LGBTQ community.
Time and Location TBA
dcblackprideweekend.com
dcblackpride.org
Date TBA
A night to celebrate LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.
Time and Location TBA
teamdc.org
Date TBA
DC’s LGBTQ running group holds a charity 3-mile fun run for people in their underwear, with proceeds benefiting Team DC’s College Scholarship Program.
Time TBA
Taras Shevchenko State
23rd and P Streets NW
teamdc.org
Date, location and time TBA
thedccenter.org/events/reel-trans
Sunday, May 6
internationalfamilyequalityday.org
Sunday, May 6
Join The DC Center and LGBTQ folks from around D.C. at the National Zoo as they celebrate International Family Equality Day.
National Zoological Park
3001 Connecticut Ave. NW
thedccenter.org/events/gaydayatthezoo
facebook.com/gaydayatthezoo
Saturday, May 12
Annual event honors those who have made significant contributions to the LGBT community and to Capital Pride.
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Thursday, May 17
dayagainsthomophobia.org
Friday, May 18
aids.gov
Saturday, May 19
aids.gov
Saturday, May 19
aids.gov
Monday, May 21
Time and Location TBA
teamdc.org
Wednesday, May 23
Join Whitman-Walker for our annual cocktail reception honoring the organization’s pro bono legal volunteers, recognizing its allies, and raising money for its legal services program.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Hamilton
600 14th St. NW
Whitman-walker.org
Friday, May 18-Sunday, May 20
Events include an activities and resource fair, forums, movie screenings, and the DC Trans Ball
Location and times TBA
capitalpride.org/events/capital-trans-pride
Friday-Monday, May 25-28
dcblackprideweekend.com
dcblackpride.org
Sunday, May 27
Featuring tabling activities by local community organizations and “Sunday Funday” entertainment courtesy of Darryl Wilson Promotions.
2-9 p.m.
Location TBA
dcblackprideweekend.com
dcblackpride.org
Date, time and location TBA
smyal.org
MoCo Pride Interfaith Worship Service
Date, time and location TBA
mocopridecenter.org
Date TBA
Celebrating LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.
6-10 p.m.
Capital One Arena
601 F St. NW
teamdc.org
Saturday, June 2
This event celebrates the Mautner Project’s delivery of direct services to LBT women with cancer, health education, and workshops to the community and health care professionals about the LGBT community’s unique health needs.
7 p.m.
Big Chief
2002 Fenwick St. NE
whitman-walker.org
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 2
Time and location TBA
mocopridecenter.org
Saturday, June 2
Location and time TBA
casaruby.org
Monday, June 5
aids.gov
Tuesday, June 5
Join members of Team DC and the greater LGBTQ community to celebrate inclusion in sports, as the Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays.
6-11 p.m.
Nationals Park
1500 S. Capitol St. SE
teamdc.org
Thursday, June 7
7-11 p.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org
Friday, June 8
Proceeds from the event to benefit Team DC’s Scholarship Program, as well as SMYAL, the Wanda Alston Foundation, and Casa Ruby.
6:30-9 p.m.
Congressional Cemetery
1801 E St. SE
dcfrpriderun.org
capitalpride.org
Friday, June 8
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 9
Full Brunch: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Liquid Brunch: 1-4 p.m.
Location TBA
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 9
4-10 p.m.
15th and P Streets, NW
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 9
Join Capital Pride for its signature event, featuring cars, marching contingents and floats representing the best of D.C.’s LGBT community.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Parade route starts at 22nd and P Streets, NW. Ends at 14th and R Streets, NW
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 9
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Sunday, June 10
Celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Pride in the Nation’s Capital, featuring entertainers, booths for local and national organizations, food, and live music.
12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW
capitalpride.org
Sunday, June 10
Dance the night away with DJd following the end of the Capital Pride Festival and Concert.
8-10 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 16
Join The DC Center’s Center Military Group as it honors those transgender veterans who sacrificed their lives for our country.
Time TBA
Arlington National Cemetery (Metro: Blue Line)
thedccenter.org/events/tava
Saturday, June 16
Time and location TBA
mocopridecenter.org
Saturday, June 16-Sunday, June 17
Locations TBA
For a listing of events, visit baltimorepride.org
Sunday, June 27
aids.gov
Date TBA
Celebrating LGBTQ sports teams and their fan base.
Time and Location TBA
teamdc.org
Date, time and location TBA
thedccenter.org/queertheatrefest
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 3-5
Reeves Center
2000 14th St. NW.
Times of readings and exhibits TBA
Volunteers asked to email outwritedc@gmail.com.
thedccenter.org/outwritedc
Date TBA
Celebrating DC United’s commitment to inclusion and LGBTQ soccer fans.
Time TBA
Audi Field
32-60 R St. SW
teamdc.org
Saturday, Sept. 15
Join HRC for its premier annual fundraiser, featuring special guest speakers, a silent auction, and live musical acts.
6 p.m.-11 p.m.
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW
hrcnationaldinner.org
Tuesday, Sept. 18
aids.gov
Saturday, September 22
Whitman-Walker Health hosts a cocktail reception followed by a gala dinner, silent auction, and speaking program reflecting on Whitman-Walker’s past, present, and future.
6:30 p.m.
Marriott Marquis Hotel
901 Massachusetts Ave. NW
whitman-walker.org
Sunday, Sept. 23
bivisibilityday.com
Monday, Sept. 24
7 p.m.
Shaw Field
3700 O St. NW
capitalpride.org
Thursday, Sept. 27
aids.gov
Date, location and time TBA
The Human Rights Campaign brings together top chefs, pastry chefs, and mixologists to create food and cocktails as the organization raises money to fight for full LGBTQ equality.
hrc.org
Date, location and time TBA
D.C.’s premier LGBTQ film festival, featuring short films focused around LGBTQ characters.
thedccenter.org/reelaffirmations
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Wear blue in a show of solidarity against bullying.
stompoutbullying.org
Thursday, Oct. 11
hrc.org/national-coming-out-day
Saturday, Oct. 13
Join Team DC as its members strut their stuff on the runway, showing off fashions to raise money for Team DC’s Scholarship Program.
Time and location TBA
teamdc.org
Sunday, Oct. 14
D.C.’s local LGBTQ youth organization holds its annual three-course brunch, cocktail reception, and silent auction to raise money for its youth programming.
Washington Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Ave. NW
smyal.org/brunch
Monday, Oct. 15
latinoaids.org
October 27
Join Whitman-Walker Health as it holds its biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds benefit Whitman-Walker’s HIV prevention and treatment efforts.
8 a.m.
Freedom Plaza
13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
walktoendhiv.org
Tuesday, Oct. 30
D.C.’s annual Halloween-themed event, featuring competitors wearing creative costumes and high heels as they race down historic 17th Street.
Parade of costumes starts 6 p.m.
Race starts at 9 p.m.
17th St. NW, between Church and S Sts.
dupontcirclemainstreets.org
facebook.com/17thStreetHighHeelRace
Date TBA
An event bringing together all LGBTQ NFL fans.
FedExField
1600 Fedex Way, Hyattsville, Md.
teamdc.org
Thursday, Nov. 15
Join The DC Center’s Center Women Group as they celebrate their annual wine sampling party.
Time TBA
The DC Center
2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105
thedccenter.org
Tuesday, Nov. 20
An event to remember those transgender and gender-nonconforming people who have lost their lives to anti-trans violence.
Metropolitan Community Church
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
474 Ridge St. NW
For other localities’ events, visit tdor.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Featuring both secular and interfaith services.
Times TBA
Location TBA
tdor.info
Thursday, Nov. 22
Those who are alone for the holiday are welcome to share Thanksgiving Dinner with other LGBTQ people at The DC Center.
1-5 p.m.
2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105
thedccenter.org
Saturday, Nov. 24
Use the Saturday after Thanksgiving to patronize local small businesses.
sba.gov
Date, time and location TBA
smyal.org
Friday, Dec. 1
For specific events and times, see listings on blog.aids.gov
Tuesday, Dec. 4
7-10 p.m.
HRC Equality Center
1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW
capitalpride.org
Hrc.org
Monday, Dec. 17
December17.org