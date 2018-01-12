Chelsea Handler under fire for tweet questioning Lindsey Graham’s sexuality

Comedian turned activist Chelsea Handler is under fire after a tweet about Senator Lindsey Graham was perceived as crude and homophobic.

Handler seemed to imply that Graham was being blackmailed over his sexuality into involvement with the Trump administration meeting regarding immigration reform.

“Holy, fuck fuck,” she wrote. “I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Handler was slammed for her comments, particularly from conservative users, with many calling her tweet homophobic.

“Keep being a voice for the Democrats while you use homosexuality as an insult,” one user said in response. “The GOP will gladly take the LGBT votes.”

“Nice homophobia, Chelsea,” another wrote.

Chris Barron, former Log Cabin Republicans director, called the tweet “explicitly anti-gay.”

Just reported this explicitly anti-gay tweet. Odds on twitter doing something? Less than zero. If a conservative said this they would be suspended immediately. https://t.co/DqBodymPV8 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 11, 2018

At the time of posting, Handler’s tweet has gained over 25,000 likes and has yet to be taken down.

Graham, via Twitter, described the meeting with Trump as the “most fascinating meeting I’ve been involved with in twenty plus years in politics.”

Most fascinating meeting I’ve been involved with in twenty plus years in politics. I very much appreciate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump attitude, demeanor, and desire to get something done that will make our nation more secure – while being fair to the #Dreamers. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2018

Though Graham has never been married, he has denied any rumors regarding his sexuality. In 2010, he told the New York Times: “ I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men…but I ain’t available. I ain’t gay. Sorry.”

Graham has a history of voting against LGBTQ legislation, including supporting a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage and voting to ban gay adoptions in D.C.

However, in 2015, Graham said the GOP should change its stance on same-sex marriage, and instead he would fight to “protect the religious liberties of those who believe that opposing same sex marriage [is] part of their faith.”

Handler announced in October she would be leaving her self-named talk show on Netflix to pursue political activism. She said her goal is to “be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way.”