Doug Jones’ gay son side-eyed VP Mike Pence and it was amazing

Democrat Doug Jones was sworn in as a U.S. Senator yesterday — but its his gay son’s incredible side-eye that has social media going crazy.

Carson Jones, who came out publicly after his father bested homophobe Roy Moore in the Alabama special election last year, was caught on camera side-eyeing Vice President Mike Pence.

Making the whole thing even better is that VP Pence is a known homophobe who fights against LGBTQ rights.

Jones posted the photo to Instagram with the sly hashtag “nocaptionneeded” — but that didn’t stop the internet from taking it and running with it.

Obsessedddddd with the side eye Carson Jones is giving @VP @mike_pence. Y’all caption this photo! So proud of my home state of #alabama electing @GDouglasJones! Let’s move this state onward and upward! Pencey, don’t worry, you can’t catch it. pic.twitter.com/1XCqKdvAK5 — Mat Hayes (@matjhayes) January 3, 2018

I thought Carson Jones, Doug Jones’ gay son, was already hot, but this side eye has me sweating. pic.twitter.com/pl7VqeZpji — Hosseh Enad (@ehosseh) January 4, 2018

I thought Carson Jones, Doug Jones’ gay son, was already hot, but this side eye has me sweating. pic.twitter.com/pl7VqeZpji — Hosseh Enad (@ehosseh) January 4, 2018

Matt Donnelly, entertainment reporter at The Wrap, issued a simple challenge:

Someone buy the rights to adapt this staring contest between Carson Jones and Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/wwAD9s1S6j — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January 4, 2018

Twitter, once again, had already delivered the goods:

STARRING

Russell Tovey as Carson Jones

John C. Reilly as Doug Jones

WITH

Isabella Rossellini as Louise Jones

AND

Toni Collette as Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/r531F1riO0 — Adam Griffiths (@adamgriffiths) January 4, 2018

As an added bonus, local Twitter account DCHomos revealed an even gayer twist to Jones’ amazing moment. He was apparently wearing a rainbow boutonnière, hidden just out of sight in the image.

Yasssss Carson Jones was wearing the boutonnière we gave him for his dad’s swearing in ♥️🏳️‍🌈

Check it out at https://t.co/IRN7hIFlrJ pic.twitter.com/vcAtbpSDnR — DCHomos (@DCHomos) January 3, 2018

Also Read: Anthony Rapp has opened up on why he came forward with Kevin Spacey allegations