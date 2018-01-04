Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Celebrity / Ellen Page marries partner Emma Portner – check out their adorable photos!

Ellen Page marries partner Emma Portner – check out their adorable photos!

Page gushed about getting to call "this extraordinary woman my wife" on social media

By on January 4, 2018

Ellen page and Emma Portner — Photo: Ellen Page / Instagram

Ellen Page has married her partner, dancer Emma Portner, revealing their nuptials in a series of Instagram photos.

Page, who came out in 2014, announced her relationship with Portner last summer.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on her Instagram, showing the couple’s wedding rings.

Photo: Ellen Page / Instagram

Portner, who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York, echoed Page’s sentiment, writing, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

Photo: Emma Portner / Instagram

The newlyweds are receiving congratulations on social media, including from other celebrities and organizations.

Page came out in 2014 in an emotional speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference.

“I am here today because I am gay,” she told the audience. “And because, maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time…. I also do it selfishly, because I’m tired of hiding, and I’m tired of lying by omission.”

In 2015 she opened up on being openly gay in Hollywood, and the guilt she felt in remaining closeted.

“It’s just an idea that exists [in Hollywood] that you cannot be a gay actor, particularly a young, out gay actor,” she told Metro Weekly. “It’s this idea that, for some reason, I believed and listened to and participated in. I felt guilty about not being a visible person for the LGBT community.

“And, quite frankly, personally, I feel like I should have felt guilty. I’m a very, very privileged person. Of course the right thing to do is to say I’m gay. For myself as a person and for the community, you know?”

However, after coming out, Page voiced her frustration over double standards in Hollywood with LGBTQ actors — particularly being typecast in lesbian roles.

“Zachary Quinto is out, and he stars in one of the biggest blockbuster franchises [Star Trek],” she said. “I have four projects coming up — all gay roles.”

“People ask if I’m concerned about getting pigeonholed,” she continued. “No one asks: ‘Ellen, you’ve done seven straight roles in a row — shouldn’t you shake it up and do something queer?’”

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly’s managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.

Related Items