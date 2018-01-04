Ellen Page marries partner Emma Portner – check out their adorable photos!

Ellen Page has married her partner, dancer Emma Portner, revealing their nuptials in a series of Instagram photos.

Page, who came out in 2014, announced her relationship with Portner last summer.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on her Instagram, showing the couple’s wedding rings.

Portner, who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York, echoed Page’s sentiment, writing, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

The newlyweds are receiving congratulations on social media, including from other celebrities and organizations.

MAZELTOV, Girls! — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 3, 2018

Congratulations! Marriage was the making of me. I wish you endless happiness. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) January 3, 2018

Congratulations on your nuptials 💍 Wishing you two a life full of love and happiness ❤ — PETA (@peta) January 3, 2018

Page came out in 2014 in an emotional speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference.

“I am here today because I am gay,” she told the audience. “And because, maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time…. I also do it selfishly, because I’m tired of hiding, and I’m tired of lying by omission.”

In 2015 she opened up on being openly gay in Hollywood, and the guilt she felt in remaining closeted.

“It’s just an idea that exists [in Hollywood] that you cannot be a gay actor, particularly a young, out gay actor,” she told Metro Weekly. “It’s this idea that, for some reason, I believed and listened to and participated in. I felt guilty about not being a visible person for the LGBT community.

“And, quite frankly, personally, I feel like I should have felt guilty. I’m a very, very privileged person. Of course the right thing to do is to say I’m gay. For myself as a person and for the community, you know?”

However, after coming out, Page voiced her frustration over double standards in Hollywood with LGBTQ actors — particularly being typecast in lesbian roles.

“Zachary Quinto is out, and he stars in one of the biggest blockbuster franchises [Star Trek],” she said. “I have four projects coming up — all gay roles.”

“People ask if I’m concerned about getting pigeonholed,” she continued. “No one asks: ‘Ellen, you’ve done seven straight roles in a row — shouldn’t you shake it up and do something queer?’”