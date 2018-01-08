Founder of Miss Trans America pageant murdered in her home

Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, founder of the Miss Trans America pageant, was killed in her Massachusetts home on Friday, January 5.

Steele-Knudslien was found by police. The 42-year-old had been stabbed in the torso and bled to death.

An autopsy revealed she had also suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the head, according to Mass Live.

Police have arrested Steele-Knudslien’s husband, Mark S. Steele-Knudslien, 47, charging him with one count of murder, according to Berkshire District Attorney David F. Capeless.

He is being held without bail and “did admit to the murder,” police Sergeant Scott McWhirt told the Boston Globe.

The couple married in April 2017 and shared a home together. Steele-Knudslien had recently posted on her Facebook about the “amazing” Christmas she shared with “hubby & great friends.”

Mark Steele-Knudslien is due to be arraigned today, Jan. 8, in Northern Berkshire District Court.

