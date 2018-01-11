Gallery: Holiday Starkillers Strike Back

Two years ago, local painter and mixed-media artist Andrew Wodzianski curated an exhibition of playful works from fellow Star Wars-inspired artists and pegged to the release of The Force Awakens.

Now that the sci-fi juggernaut is back in theaters with The Last Jedi, Wodzianski has once again assembled another related “futuristic grandeur” show of paintings, photographs, and mixed-media sculptures by artists including Metro Weekly contributor Scott G. Brooks, Gregory Ferrand Artist, Chris Bishop, Jared Davis, J.D. Deardourff, and Steve Strawn.

All artwork is for sale, as are hand-painted ornaments displayed on a Christmas tree with an X-wing Starfighter topper. To Jan. 20. Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road SE. Call 202-631-6291 or visit anacostiaartscenter.com.