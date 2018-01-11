Metro Weekly
Home / Features / MAL 2018: Every Official and Unofficial Event

MAL 2018: Every Official and Unofficial Event

Everything from Mid-Atlantic Leather parties to assorted leather events in the D.C. area for MAL 2018

By on January 11, 2018

Mid-Atlantic Leather — Photo: Todd Franson

Outside of Capital Pride, no other weekend in D.C. comes close to being as alternatively affirming and fantastically fun as Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend. And nothing compares to the transformation of host hotel the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill into Grand Leather Central. For this weekend’s 48th edition of MAL, over 3,000 people will descend on the Hyatt, to partake in a host of official and affiliated events — from the 33rd annual Mr. MAL contest, to the Exhibitor Hall of leather gear and goods for sale, to puppy play, leather club receptions, and more.
But MAL isn’t confined to the Hyatt. Many gay and gay-friendly clubs citywide host at least one MAL-inspired, fetish-oriented function over the long weekend, which culminates in the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. All are within easy access to and from the Hyatt via Metro, Uber, Lyft, taxi and shuttles.

The following list of events includes official, MAL-ticketed events for weekend pass holders — designated with an asterisk. Admission to the Exhibitor Hall and other events on the Hyatt’s lower levels are available for $15 for one-day entry Friday and Sunday, $20 for Saturday only, or $30 for all three days. A limited number of Full Weekend Packages, costing $250, will be available at the Hyatt. Visit leatherweekend.com for more details.

Mid-Atlantic Leather — Photo: Todd Franson

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

DC Leather Pride: Welcome to DC

DJ Barber Streisand, plus porn star Rocco Steele help welcome past and present leather titleholders
9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
DC Eagle
3700 Benning Rd. NE
DCEagle.com

Shirtless Men Drink Free

10 to 11 p.m. & 12:30 to 1 a.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Ct. NW
greenlanterndc.com

Dollhouse MAL Edition

DJ Ryan Doubleyou with the Dollhouse Girls and guest Betty O’Hellno
Hosts: Bombalicious Eklaver, Desiree Dik, and Jasmine Tea
Living Room DC
1008 Vermont Ave. NW
dollhousethursday.eventbrite.com

Sleaze: Leather Edition

DJs The Carry Nation, Keenan Orr and Lemz
Host: Jane Saw
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Wonderland Ballroom
1101 Kenyon St. NW.
sleazeparty.com

Mid-Atlantic Leather — Photo: Todd Franson

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

MAL Registration
3 to 10 p.m.
Capitol Rooms A and B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

Benefitting Leather Heart Foundation
3 p.m. to Midnight
Lobby Level
4 to 10 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

4 to 10 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

DC Bëar Crüe: Leather Bear & Cigar Party

6 to 11 p.m.
Town Danceboutique
2009 8th St. NW
facebook.com/BearHappyHour

Mister International Rubber Weekend Opener Rubber Social

7 to 9 p.m.
Congressional A&B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
facebook.com/MIRubb

Highwaymen TNT Party: Impact Menage a Trois Dance Party

DJ Lemz
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Regency Ballroom B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Honcho: MAL Weekend

DJs Mike Servito and Justin Cudmore
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
U Street Music Hall
1115 U St. NW
ustreetmusichall.com

Furball DC Weekend Kick Off Party

Joe Fiore presents DJs Jack Chang and Mike Babbitt
GoGo Bear Dancers: Mike Chapman, Brut Torres, and Juan Manuel
Hosts: Daddy Ersin Winokur, Matty & Vinny Parrello and Joe Tresh
10 p.m. till late
DC Eagle

Meat Locker: Leather & Jockstraps

Davon Hamilton Events presents DJ Mo Money
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
meatlocker.eventbrite.com

Mid-Atlantic Leather — Photo: Ward Morrison

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

MAL Registration
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capitol A and B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lower Level
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lobby Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Mid-Atlantic Leather — Photo: Ward Morrison and Todd Franson / File photo

Puppy Park X

A puppy mosh co-hosted by boy tom and Luna Grove Pack
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Regency B, C and D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
facebook.com/lunagrovepups

International Mr. Leather 2018 Judges Announcement

Noon to 1 p.m.
Thornton Room
imrl.com

SigMa BDSM Demonstrations

2 to 4 p.m.
Regency B, C and D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Onyx Cocktail Party & Gear Show

Fetish Auction to benefit Community Cares Project
2 to 6 p.m.
Congressional A
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
onyxmen.com

Wig Out Party: Leather Weekend

“Leather is an accessory but the wig is a necessity”
DJ Hansell Leyva
1 to 7 p.m.
Living Room DC
lafantasyproductions.ticketleap.com

Leather Cocktails*

7 to 9 p.m.
Regency Ballroom
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bears Can Dance: Bears in Leathers & Jocks

495 Bears Presents DJ Jeffrey Eletto and special performances by Kristina Kelly
9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
facebook.com/bearscanparty

DistrktC: Masters, Boys & Pigs

DJs Morabito & Barney Philly
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
DC Eagle
distrktc.com

TNX Leather Weekend: Horse Meat Disco

DJs Horse Meat Disco, Juana (Discwoman), and the Needlexchange: Lisa Frank, Baronhawk, Bil Todd, and Tommy Cornelis
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Undisclosed Location TBA
facebook.com/tnxdc

Mid-Atlantic Leather — Photo: Ward Morrison

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

MAL Brunch*

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Capitol A and B, Congressional A & B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

MAL Registration

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Capitol Room Foyer
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lobby and Lower Levels
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2018 Contest*

1 to 4 p.m.
Non-pass-holder tickets are $25
Regency A, B, C & D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

DC Leather Pride: BLUF:DC

DJ Barber Streisand
Bootblacks: boy John Urso, Ryan Garner-Carpenter
Cigar social and drink specials
4 to 9 p.m.
DC Eagle
dcleatherpride.org/bluf

Roar: Sunday Beer Bust (MAL Edition)

DJ Mike Babbitt
4 to 8 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Ave. NW
facebook.com/uproarloungedc

Otter Den: Last Chance Tea Dance

DJs Jeffrey Sfire and StrikeStone!
5 to 10 p.m.
Town Danceboutique
facebook.com/OtterDenDC

Mid-Atlantic Leather — Photo: Ward Morrison

Revival: The Official MAL Closing Dance

Def Mix DJ Quentin Harris and DJ Michele Miruski
10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Non-pass-holder tickets $35 or $45 day-of
9:30 Club
815 V St. NW
930.com

DC2: Red Light Distrkt

DJs Abel and X Gonzalez
10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
DC Eagle
distrktc.com

HybridNine Limits: MAL Weekend

DJs Ryan Doubleyou and Scott Howard
Go Go Dancers: Grant, Jacob, and Will
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
facebook.com/HybridNineEvents
For more, see the Nightlife section on page 45 or visit metroweekly.com.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.

Related Items