MAL 2018: Every Official and Unofficial Event

Outside of Capital Pride, no other weekend in D.C. comes close to being as alternatively affirming and fantastically fun as Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend. And nothing compares to the transformation of host hotel the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill into Grand Leather Central. For this weekend’s 48th edition of MAL, over 3,000 people will descend on the Hyatt, to partake in a host of official and affiliated events — from the 33rd annual Mr. MAL contest, to the Exhibitor Hall of leather gear and goods for sale, to puppy play, leather club receptions, and more.
But MAL isn’t confined to the Hyatt. Many gay and gay-friendly clubs citywide host at least one MAL-inspired, fetish-oriented function over the long weekend, which culminates in the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. All are within easy access to and from the Hyatt via Metro, Uber, Lyft, taxi and shuttles.
The following list of events includes official, MAL-ticketed events for weekend pass holders — designated with an asterisk. Admission to the Exhibitor Hall and other events on the Hyatt’s lower levels are available for $15 for one-day entry Friday and Sunday, $20 for Saturday only, or $30 for all three days. A limited number of Full Weekend Packages, costing $250, will be available at the Hyatt. Visit leatherweekend.com for more details.
DJ Barber Streisand, plus porn star Rocco Steele help welcome past and present leather titleholders
9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
DC Eagle
3700 Benning Rd. NE
DCEagle.com
10 to 11 p.m. & 12:30 to 1 a.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Ct. NW
greenlanterndc.com
DJ Ryan Doubleyou with the Dollhouse Girls and guest Betty O’Hellno
Hosts: Bombalicious Eklaver, Desiree Dik, and Jasmine Tea
Living Room DC
1008 Vermont Ave. NW
dollhousethursday.eventbrite.com
DJs The Carry Nation, Keenan Orr and Lemz
Host: Jane Saw
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Wonderland Ballroom
1101 Kenyon St. NW.
sleazeparty.com
MAL Registration
3 to 10 p.m.
Capitol Rooms A and B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
Benefitting Leather Heart Foundation
3 p.m. to Midnight
Lobby Level
4 to 10 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
4 to 10 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
6 to 11 p.m.
Town Danceboutique
2009 8th St. NW
facebook.com/BearHappyHour
7 to 9 p.m.
Congressional A&B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
facebook.com/MIRubb
DJ Lemz
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Regency Ballroom B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
DJs Mike Servito and Justin Cudmore
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
U Street Music Hall
1115 U St. NW
ustreetmusichall.com
Joe Fiore presents DJs Jack Chang and Mike Babbitt
GoGo Bear Dancers: Mike Chapman, Brut Torres, and Juan Manuel
Hosts: Daddy Ersin Winokur, Matty & Vinny Parrello and Joe Tresh
10 p.m. till late
DC Eagle
Davon Hamilton Events presents DJ Mo Money
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
meatlocker.eventbrite.com
MAL Registration
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capitol A and B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lower Level
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lobby Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
A puppy mosh co-hosted by boy tom and Luna Grove Pack
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Regency B, C and D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
facebook.com/lunagrovepups
Noon to 1 p.m.
Thornton Room
imrl.com
2 to 4 p.m.
Regency B, C and D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
Fetish Auction to benefit Community Cares Project
2 to 6 p.m.
Congressional A
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
onyxmen.com
“Leather is an accessory but the wig is a necessity”
DJ Hansell Leyva
1 to 7 p.m.
Living Room DC
lafantasyproductions.ticketleap.com
7 to 9 p.m.
Regency Ballroom
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
495 Bears Presents DJ Jeffrey Eletto and special performances by Kristina Kelly
9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
facebook.com/bearscanparty
DJs Morabito & Barney Philly
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
DC Eagle
distrktc.com
DJs Horse Meat Disco, Juana (Discwoman), and the Needlexchange: Lisa Frank, Baronhawk, Bil Todd, and Tommy Cornelis
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Undisclosed Location TBA
facebook.com/tnxdc
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Capitol A and B, Congressional A & B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Capitol Room Foyer
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lobby and Lower Levels
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
1 to 4 p.m.
Non-pass-holder tickets are $25
Regency A, B, C & D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
DJ Barber Streisand
Bootblacks: boy John Urso, Ryan Garner-Carpenter
Cigar social and drink specials
4 to 9 p.m.
DC Eagle
dcleatherpride.org/bluf
DJ Mike Babbitt
4 to 8 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Ave. NW
facebook.com/uproarloungedc
DJs Jeffrey Sfire and StrikeStone!
5 to 10 p.m.
Town Danceboutique
facebook.com/OtterDenDC
Def Mix DJ Quentin Harris and DJ Michele Miruski
10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Non-pass-holder tickets $35 or $45 day-of
9:30 Club
815 V St. NW
930.com
DJs Abel and X Gonzalez
10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
DC Eagle
distrktc.com
DJs Ryan Doubleyou and Scott Howard
Go Go Dancers: Grant, Jacob, and Will
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
facebook.com/HybridNineEvents
