MAL 2018: Every Official and Unofficial Event

Outside of Capital Pride, no other weekend in D.C. comes close to being as alternatively affirming and fantastically fun as Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend. And nothing compares to the transformation of host hotel the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill into Grand Leather Central. For this weekend’s 48th edition of MAL, over 3,000 people will descend on the Hyatt, to partake in a host of official and affiliated events — from the 33rd annual Mr. MAL contest, to the Exhibitor Hall of leather gear and goods for sale, to puppy play, leather club receptions, and more.

But MAL isn’t confined to the Hyatt. Many gay and gay-friendly clubs citywide host at least one MAL-inspired, fetish-oriented function over the long weekend, which culminates in the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. All are within easy access to and from the Hyatt via Metro, Uber, Lyft, taxi and shuttles.

The following list of events includes official, MAL-ticketed events for weekend pass holders — designated with an asterisk. Admission to the Exhibitor Hall and other events on the Hyatt’s lower levels are available for $15 for one-day entry Friday and Sunday, $20 for Saturday only, or $30 for all three days. A limited number of Full Weekend Packages, costing $250, will be available at the Hyatt. Visit leatherweekend.com for more details.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

DC Leather Pride: Welcome to DC

DJ Barber Streisand, plus porn star Rocco Steele help welcome past and present leather titleholders

9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

DC Eagle

3700 Benning Rd. NE

DCEagle.com

Shirtless Men Drink Free

10 to 11 p.m. & 12:30 to 1 a.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Ct. NW

greenlanterndc.com

Dollhouse MAL Edition

DJ Ryan Doubleyou with the Dollhouse Girls and guest Betty O’Hellno

Hosts: Bombalicious Eklaver, Desiree Dik, and Jasmine Tea

Living Room DC

1008 Vermont Ave. NW

dollhousethursday.eventbrite.com

Sleaze: Leather Edition

DJs The Carry Nation, Keenan Orr and Lemz

Host: Jane Saw

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wonderland Ballroom

1101 Kenyon St. NW.

sleazeparty.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

MAL Registration

3 to 10 p.m.

Capitol Rooms A and B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

Benefitting Leather Heart Foundation

3 p.m. to Midnight

Lobby Level

4 to 10 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

4 to 10 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

DC Bëar Crüe: Leather Bear & Cigar Party

6 to 11 p.m.

Town Danceboutique

2009 8th St. NW

facebook.com/BearHappyHour

Mister International Rubber Weekend Opener Rubber Social

7 to 9 p.m.

Congressional A&B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

facebook.com/MIRubb

Highwaymen TNT Party: Impact Menage a Trois Dance Party

DJ Lemz

10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Regency Ballroom B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Honcho: MAL Weekend

DJs Mike Servito and Justin Cudmore

10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

U Street Music Hall

1115 U St. NW

ustreetmusichall.com

Furball DC Weekend Kick Off Party

Joe Fiore presents DJs Jack Chang and Mike Babbitt

GoGo Bear Dancers: Mike Chapman, Brut Torres, and Juan Manuel

Hosts: Daddy Ersin Winokur, Matty & Vinny Parrello and Joe Tresh

10 p.m. till late

DC Eagle

Meat Locker: Leather & Jockstraps

Davon Hamilton Events presents DJ Mo Money

10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Green Lantern

meatlocker.eventbrite.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

MAL Registration

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capitol A and B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lower Level

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lobby Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Puppy Park X

A puppy mosh co-hosted by boy tom and Luna Grove Pack

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regency B, C and D

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

facebook.com/lunagrovepups

International Mr. Leather 2018 Judges Announcement

Noon to 1 p.m.

Thornton Room

imrl.com

SigMa BDSM Demonstrations

2 to 4 p.m.

Regency B, C and D

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Onyx Cocktail Party & Gear Show

Fetish Auction to benefit Community Cares Project

2 to 6 p.m.

Congressional A

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

onyxmen.com

Wig Out Party: Leather Weekend

“Leather is an accessory but the wig is a necessity”

DJ Hansell Leyva

1 to 7 p.m.

Living Room DC

lafantasyproductions.ticketleap.com

Leather Cocktails*

7 to 9 p.m.

Regency Ballroom

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bears Can Dance: Bears in Leathers & Jocks

495 Bears Presents DJ Jeffrey Eletto and special performances by Kristina Kelly

9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Green Lantern

facebook.com/bearscanparty

DistrktC: Masters, Boys & Pigs

DJs Morabito & Barney Philly

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

DC Eagle

distrktc.com

TNX Leather Weekend: Horse Meat Disco

DJs Horse Meat Disco, Juana (Discwoman), and the Needlexchange: Lisa Frank, Baronhawk, Bil Todd, and Tommy Cornelis

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Undisclosed Location TBA

facebook.com/tnxdc

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

MAL Brunch*

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Capitol A and B, Congressional A & B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

MAL Registration

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capitol Room Foyer

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lobby and Lower Levels

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2018 Contest*

1 to 4 p.m.

Non-pass-holder tickets are $25

Regency A, B, C & D

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

DC Leather Pride: BLUF:DC

DJ Barber Streisand

Bootblacks: boy John Urso, Ryan Garner-Carpenter

Cigar social and drink specials

4 to 9 p.m.

DC Eagle

dcleatherpride.org/bluf

Roar: Sunday Beer Bust (MAL Edition)

DJ Mike Babbitt

4 to 8 p.m.

Uproar Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Ave. NW

facebook.com/uproarloungedc

Otter Den: Last Chance Tea Dance

DJs Jeffrey Sfire and StrikeStone!

5 to 10 p.m.

Town Danceboutique

facebook.com/OtterDenDC

Revival: The Official MAL Closing Dance

Def Mix DJ Quentin Harris and DJ Michele Miruski

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Non-pass-holder tickets $35 or $45 day-of

9:30 Club

815 V St. NW

930.com

DC2: Red Light Distrkt

DJs Abel and X Gonzalez

10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

DC Eagle

distrktc.com

HybridNine Limits: MAL Weekend

DJs Ryan Doubleyou and Scott Howard

Go Go Dancers: Grant, Jacob, and Will

10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Green Lantern

facebook.com/HybridNineEvents

For more, see the Nightlife section on page 45 or visit metroweekly.com.