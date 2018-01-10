NBC musical drama “Rise” has rewritten its gay lead to be straight

NBC’s new musical drama series Rise has changed the sexuality of its lead character from gay to straight.

Rise is based on the true-life story of Lou Volpe, a closeted teacher who controversially stages a production of Spring Awakening in his blue collar high school. His story was chronicled in Michael Sokolove’s book Drama High: The Incredible True Story of a Brilliant Teacher, a Struggling Town, and the Magic of Theater.

In Rise, Lou Volpe is now Lou Mazzuchelli, portrayed by How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor, and he’s heterosexual, complete with wife and children.

Jason Katims, who co-developed the show, attempted to justify the change at a Television Critics Association panel, IndieWire reports, saying he wanted to “make it my own story” (read: straight).

“We took [Sokolove’s book] as an inspiration, and then I really felt like I needed to make it my own story,” Katims said. “With Lou’s family life and Lou’s family itself, there’s a lot of reimagination. Not just in terms of gay or straight, but in terms of the family structure.”

However, Katims said he wasn’t going to “shy away from issues of sexuality,” despite changing the lead character.

He pointed out that he hadn’t completely straightwashed the narrative, as the show will still focus on a production of Spring Awakenings, which deals with all aspects of sexuality. There will also be a transgender student and a student who grapples with his sexuality.

And because Katims, who created high school football drama Friday Night Lights, couldn’t help himself, the show will also focus on the school’s football team.

“As much as it’s about high school theater, it’s also about the football team,” he said. “That storyline also becomes a big part of the show. And I love the idea of striking a balance between the two of them.”

Musical theater. Football. Anyone else getting hints of Glee, here?

Rise premieres March 13 on NBC.